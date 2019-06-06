First Team
Player | Position | School | Classification
Andrew Yuratich | P | Doyle | So
Ethan Prescott | P | Live Oak | So
Dalton Diez | P| Denham Springs | Jr
Brice Fruge | P | French Settlement | Sr
Chase Guitreau | P | Maurepas | Sr
Cody Guidry | C | Live Oak | Sr
Joey Smith | C | Albany | Sr
Brant Smith | IB | Live Oak | So
Braden Keen | 2B | Doyle | So
Rhett Rosevear | SS | Live Oak | Jr
Noah Juan | 3B | Denham Springs | Jr
David Frye | OF | Denham Springs | Sr
Tyler Evans | OF | Denham Springs | Sr
Graham Smith | OF | Walker | Sr
Jake Burchfield | OF | Live Oak | Sr
Cade Watts | OF | Doyle | So
Josh Preston | UT | Denham Springs | Sr
Cody King | UT | Walker | Jr
Kade Dupont | UT | Live Oak | So
Brock Bennett | UT | Albany | Jr
Jonas LeBourgeois | UT | French Settlement | Jr.
Hunter Dupuy | UT | Maurepas | Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Cade Doughty, Denham Springs
PITCHER OF YEAR
Sal Palermo, Live Oak
OFFENSIVE MVP
Tyson Stewart, Doyle
GOLD GLOVE
Lane Hutchinson, Live Oak
COACH OF YEAR
Tim Beatty, Doyle
Second Team
Player | Position | School | Classification
Micah Cleveland | P | Albany | Jr
Brock Adams | P | Doyle | Jr
Reid Rayburn | P | Albany | Jr
Branson McCoy | P | Live Oak | So
Tristan Duhe | C | Denham Springs | Jr
Acey Martin | IB | Albany | Sr
Reese Smith | 2B | Denham Springs | So
Mason Davis | SS | Doyle | Sr
Brock Bankston | 3B | Albany | Jr
Gannon Allison | OF | French Settlement | Jr
Slade Bankston | OF | Albany | Jr
Ben Andrews | OF | French Settlement | So
Cameron Dickerson | OF | Live Oak | Sr
Donovan Giamalva | OF | Albany | Sr
Brennan Hall | UT | Denham Springs | Jr.
Matt Delaney | UT | Denham Springs | Sr
Hunter Bordelon | UT | Holden | So
Paul Howard | UT | Walker | Jr
Roman Hodges | UT | French Settlement | Jr
Honorable Mention: ALBANY | D.J. Brumfield, Ethan Nelson; DENHAM SPRINGS | Brandon Kohn; DOYLE | Kolt Mitchell; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Edward Allison; LIVE OAK | Dylan Williams, Colin Martin; HOLDEN | Layne Sykes, Dustin Rushing, Luke LeBourgeois; WALKER | Gabe Inman, Camden Carver
