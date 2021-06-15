Live Oak’s Blaise Priester and Walker’s Caleb Webb took different routes to get here, but they’re co-Most Valuable Players on All-Parish baseball team, which was selected by parish coaches.
Both players took time to reflect on the accomplishment.
“I really wish I could have got MVP, but it’s an honor just to be at the top where everybody else is on this All Parish team,” Priester said. “I love that I got co MVP of the year.”
Said Webb: “I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish this year. It’s just been a great journey, and I’m happy to receive this award.”
Live Oak's Kade Dupont, who had just one error this season, was the Defensive MVP.
Priester, a senior catcher, hit .426, with 10 home runs, eight doubles, six triples and 43 RBIs. He also walked 22 times while getting hit by pitch 15 times.
He said his journey to this point started to take shape following his sophomore year.
“My sophomore year, I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I really didn’t have the best attitude, but I started reading books about the mental side of baseball and I started reading how pros went on with baseball and started hearing from different people about how they go on about baseball,” Priester, who was also the All-Parish Offensive MVP, said. “Hearing from all these people and reading all these books, it really helped me understand more of the mental side of the game and how you have to deal with the failure and you have to deal with everything that’s going to go on during the game and you just have to be the person that everybody’s going to look to, and then when it comes to your number being called, you’ve got to be there.”
Priester showed improvement during his junior season, which was shortened because of COVID 19 and carried that over into the fall. He took a while to get going at the plate this season as he recalled striking out 10 times in the Eagles’ first 12 games.
“I was still kind of on the shaky train, and this is going to sound weird, but I sat down with myself, kind of looked myself in the mirror and said, ‘You’ve got to turn it around. You can’t be all talk and then no-show,’” Priester said of the beginning of his turnaround.
He said his advice to himself wasn’t complicated.
“Quit being so tight,” Priester said. “Quit being so tense. Just be the player that you know that you know you are and play your own game, because everybody has their own game to play. It just depends on what part of the game you’re going to play for yourself and for your team that day.”
The other part of getting there came from putting in more time at practice, working on all aspects of his game.
“I’d do all my extra work that I needed to do, but I did it longer,” he said. “When everybody else left, I was still there hitting because I knew that I had to become the player that everybody saw me be at one point in the time in the fall and I didn’t really show it in the spring, so I had to get it turned around as soon as possible.”
Said Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard: “He had struck out a little bit more than we thought at the beginning of the year, but he made an adjustment basically in one game and a practice and adjusted his swing, and he didn’t strike out a whole lot after that. He was struggling a little bit at first. Once he calmed his leg kick down a little bit and stayed in his legs, he was good.”
Priester said the turnaround started taking shape when the Eagles started District 4-5A play, going 1-for-4 with a triple in a 2-1 win at Zachary. He went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in a 4-1 win over Zachary at Live Oak.
“When we played Zachary at their place, I felt good,” he said. “Everything was feeling nice and good, and I was like, ‘this is how it should feel.’ Then we played Zachary at home and it felt the same, and I was like, “We’re on to something now,’ because I kept getting repeated hits. I kept throwing runners out. Everything was starting to click for me and for the team and everything else that need to click at that time.”
The Eagles went undefeated in district play with Priester hitting a home run against Walker and getting two with six RBIs in an 18-0 win over Scotlandville. He had another in an 8-3 win over Central.
“I love the pressure situations because its either I’m going to get the hit or I’m not, and most of the time when I get the hit, it shows that I can handle the pressure and everybody looks up to me to get big hits,” Priester said. “Most of the time, I can come through for the team, and being that guy on the team shows that a lot of people actually can trust you whenever it’s big situations …”
Cassard said it’s not just Priester’s defense that makes him a special player.
“I haven’t had a guy like him, five-tool player that can do everything,” Cassard said. “Defense, run, hit, hit for power, arm accuracy and strength. You don’t see five tool players in high school anymore. He was one of them. He’s by far the best five tool player I’ve ever had in 21 years. I’ve had a couple of guys make it to the big leagues, so he might have a shot.”
“The dude can really play,” Cassard said. “I think he’s just as good defensively as he is at the plate. Everybody makes a big deal about his hitting, but he can also really catch, which makes his draft status rise pretty good.”
Priester, who is playing in the Southeast Collegiate League this summer, said he’s established a routine in an effort to help himself continue to improve as a player.
“I’ve just been doing the work I’ve been doing the past couple of years, got with a couple of people to help me out,” Priester said. “Most of the time, to make myself the player that I am, it’s just getting in the cage, hitting, going to the gym when nobody wants to do, doing the things that you’ve got to do whenever everybody else is like, ‘Nah, I’m just going to sit on the couch today.’ You have to be like, ‘No. You can’t’, because you have to go to the gym. You have to go hit. You have to go throw. You have to go work on your mechanics because if you want to be at the top level in the game that I play, sitting on the couch doesn’t do it for you because the game is made for you to fail. Since the game is made for you to fail, you have to be able to deal with the failure and go do your work whenever you don’t want to do your work.”
He also offered some advice to Live Oak’s returning players after the Eagles were stunned in the opening round of the playoffs in a 7-5 loss to Ouachita Parish.
“For the players that are coming back, they need to be hungry because, as I told all of the juniors and sophomores, it’s going to end quick,” Priester said. “For me, it felt like yesterday I was a freshman in high school, and today it’s my last game on the field.
“Be humbled by the loss, yes, but stay hungry because it’s a short period of time,” Priester continued. “You only have 34 games, and when it comes, it comes. It’s hard to let go of your high school career when it’s over.”
Webb was equally valuable in the Wildcats’ run to the Class 5A semifinals, helping the team at the plate and on the mound, even though he may have been a bit hesitant about the pitching aspect at first.
“From an offensive standpoint, he pretty much was a steady guy in our lineup most of the year and kind of the guy we really wanted everything to kind roll through,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said of Webb, who went 8-2 with one save while compiling a 1.45 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 58 innings. “Offensively, he was important to us, but on the mound is really where he made the biggest difference.”
“It’s kind funny, coming into the season and last year when he started pitching, he was really not real gung-ho about being a pitcher and wanting to pitch and wouldn’t do it out of necessity,” Sandifer said. “I think this year, the longer the season went along, he started getting more of the pitcher mentality.”
Webb said when he took the mound, his approach wasn’t complicated.
“It’s not that I had to get into a comfort zone, because I knew when I was going up there, all I was put up there to do was throw strikes,” Webb said. “I wasn’t up there to dominate anybody, and it just worked in my favor most of the time.”
Webb turned in a 10-strikeout effort, combining on a one-hitter with Casey Bryant and Chance Reed on a one-hitter in a 7-0 win over Franklinton, which he said was when he started to find a groove on the mound.
“My offspeeds were working pretty nice, and I felt like I was throwing it pretty hard that game,” Webb said.
“I really just used my competitive edge, and that’s what really drove me to throw strikes and just compete with them, so I would just challenge people non-stop,” Webb said. “I tried not to walk people. I try to challenge people, make sure they can hit the ball and let my infield work, outfield work, whatever needs to work, and (it) just works in my favor.”
Sandifer said he noticed a change in Webb after the Franklinton game.
“All of a sudden, he was (asking) ‘Who am I going to pitch against next weekend?’, and then he started asking more questions and he stared realizing he was a strikeout an inning,” Sandifer said. “Again, it goes back to the competitive nature of him wanting to know those things. He started wanting the ball more. He was saying that he could throw in relief and was OK. Toward the end of the week, especially in that week where we were playing seven games (in the final week of the season), we were trying to not extend people because we didn’t know if we’d have to have them at the end of the week. Not real happy about coming out of games, him or Grant (Edwards) at that point, but (we were) trying to save a few pitches in the sixth or seventh inning with leads and him (saying) ‘I can go again. I can come back.’”
“Really, close to that midway part (of the season), he started transferring himself and understanding how valuable he was on the mound,” Sandifer said.
Sandifer recalled Walker’s game against Central at Southeastern. With Walker up 4 2, Central had scored two runs and had the bases loaded. The batter fouled off five or six pitches with a full count.
“With everybody running, if he gives up a hit there, there’s a good chance that all three runs are scoring and we’re going to give up the lead there and through about seven or eight pitches, just continues to throw strikes, and I think he ends up striking the guy out,” Sandifer said.
“That’s pretty big,” Sandifer continued. “That’s just the type of person he is, and I think in the playoffs when we started decided to start going with him a little more, I think it was because of the steady influence and just his demeanor. We went to Grant more in relief to just be able to come in and be able to blow it (by a batter) and not have to try to sustain over long innings. Caleb was one, he could kind of coast along and then when he needed to, he lets a pitch go that’s 86 or 87.”
Webb got the win in Walker’s playoff opener against Destrehan and won against West Ouachita after the Wildcats lost the first game of the series.
“It was nothing but pressure, because I got (the ball) put in my hands,” Webb said. “If I lose this game, it could be my seniors’ last game, and I really didn’t want that to happen, so it was lots of pressure.”
He also got it done at the plate in the postseason, hitting home runs against West Ouachita and New Iberia.
“That was the swing we’d been looking for all year, because neither one of those, we didn’t feel like he was trying to do too much,” Sandifer said. “That was it. For a good portion of the season, he was pretty much a .300 hitter.”
Webb hit .310 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 35 RBIs and 23 runs this season.
“Really, what my dad’s always taught me was if I’m going to swing the bat, swing it hard, so if it comes off my shoulder, I’m trying to hit it hard somewhere,” Webb said. “I’m usually a heavy pull kind of guy, but I’m going to try to hit it wherever I can.”
Sandifer said Webb’s competitiveness served him well.
“With Caleb, he’s very raw on the mound as far as just the experience of pitching, but he is such a competitor,” Sandifer said. “That’s the thing with him. You can forget the batting average, but the bigger the situation, the better he is at the plate. On the mound, the bigger the situation gets in ball games, the better he becomes.”
Webb threw a complete game in Walker’s 3-1 loss to West Monroe in the semifinals with the teams scoring all of the game’s runs in the first inning.
“I struggled in the first inning, but then I just tried to throw strikes to them,” Webb said. “I wasn’t trying to overpower them anymore. I was just trying to let them hit the ball.”
Webb is hopeful the Wildcats’ experience in Sulphur will help them heading into next season any maybe serve as a bit of motivation.
“It wasn’t that we weren’t prepared,” Webb said. “We all heard the stories that it was going to be hard, it was going to be culture and all that good stuff, so we really tried to prepare ourselves for what was to come. I think the first inning jitters got to us, but after that, I think we all just got into a groove other than we couldn’t put our hits all together.”
“I think it will help us next year whenever we have that pressure, we’ll know how to deal with it better,” Webb said.
