French Settlement basketball coach Jake Bourgeois couldn’t take all the credit after being selected the all-parish Coach of the Year by his peers.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Bourgeois said. “It’s definitely humbling, and it’s a testament not just to me, but it’s a testament for my team and my coaching staff, all the way up to my administration and (FSHS principal) Coach John Chewning and the things they allow us to do to be successful. It’s definitely just an honor and a blessing that your peers recognize how hard you worked and what you’ve done and what your team has done. Without those guys and the work they put in … none of that would have been possible.”
Bourgeois guided the Lions to a 30-5 record and the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 1966, and he did it with a group of seniors who were freshmen when he returned to coach his alma mater after a stint at Maurepas.
“It’s awesome,” Bourgeois said of capturing the honor with this senior class. “It’s super special. I’ve had Talan (Bantaa) since he was in seventh grade going back to Maurepas. He was my waterboy, and then he moved to French Settlement. It was an amazing experience to be able to experience everything that we went through this year, the ups, the downs.”
“It makes it a little bit more special that it’s … where I went to school, and it’s with my first group of guys that I got to experience their whole high school career with, and it was just really an amazing season,” Bourgeois continued.
The Lions came into the season with some question marks after losing some key cogs in Edward Allison, Will McMorris and Brennan Boeneke to graduation. Bourgeois and his staff wanted to see how Maxwell Allison and Bantaa would fare in new roles and started the season with games against Family Christian – the defending state champion in Division V – and Episcopal of Acadiana, which made the Division V semifinals the previous season.
The Lions got wins in both of those games in starting the season 4-0.
FSHS followed with consecutive losses to Ville Platte (57-55) on a buzzer-beater and Brusly (67-64) – the team’s longest losing streak of the season – before rattling off four straight wins, including a 62-57 overtime victory over Denham Springs in the semifinals of the Livingston Parish Tournament.
The Lions, the No. 2 seed in the parish tournament, lost to top-seeded Walker, 67-57 in the championship game as the Wildcats captured their seventh straight parish title.
“You never want to lose, and we wanted to win that game with everything we had,” Bourgeois said of the Walker game. “The parish championship, it just means a lot more, but we knew going into that game if we could play with Walker, we could play with anybody we were going to face during the rest of the season. We knew that they were going to be a top-five 5A school with the guys that they had and the team that they had, so coming out of that game and losing the way we did and being right there at the end, we knew whatever tests we had for the rest of the year that we could win. We came out feeling confident – disappointed that we lost, but it was definitely a good game for us to have.”
“Those experiences and losing those games definitely helped when it comes to our guard play,” Bourgeois continued. “Like I said, we had lost a lot of experience from our senior group the year before, and we just learned how to win. We learned how to put teams away, and we had some other close games in the year that we won, but without those games, we may not have.”
FSHS rattled off 17 straight wins after that, including a 73-70 win over St. Paul’s in double overtime and a 63-54 victory over Episcopal in the French Settlement Classic.
“In that little stretch right there, we were playing really good basketball, and we fought through a lot of adversity through that period,” Bourgeois said. “I thought that’s where we hit our stride and took it running.”
But Bourgeois said the momentum began to slow a bit after the Lions picked up a 57-55 road win over Capitol on a buzzer-beater, and in District 7-2A play, the Lions scratched for a 63-57 road win over St. Helena, and St. Thomas Aquinas defeated FSHS 59-53 on the road.
“We just weren’t playing very hard at the time, and we knew that at some point if we stayed in that cruise control mindset that it was going to bite us in the butt,” Bourgeois said. “We sneak out a win at St. Helena, which I think honestly, we probably should have lost, and then going to St. Thomas, any time you play over there, it’s hard to just flip a switch and change the way you’re playing. I thought our effort and energy level was better, but we just hadn’t had those good habits that we had earlier in the season, and they beat us. That kind of was a wake-up call for us (that) we need to get back after it and start playing the way that we have to play to be successful.”
The Lions were the No. 2 seed in the Division III non-select playoffs and drew a bye in the first round. After playing an exhibition game against Scotlandville, FSHS hosted No. 15 Amite in the regional round and rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit before picking up a 68-57 win.
“They were a really good team who was definitely seeded lower than what they should have been,” Bourgeois said of Amite.
That set up a rematch with St. Helena, with the Lions coming away with a 59-47 win to advance to the state tournament.
“They were a common district opponent, and we had a scouting report,” Bourgeois said. “We knew what they did well against us when we played them before, so we just kind of tried to take away a few of the things they do really well … and I thought we did a really good job of that.”
No. 3 Winnfield scored a 57-52 win over the Lions in the semifinals. FSHS trailed by three late in the game before Winnfield came up with a steal and layup to seal the victory.
Bourgeois noted the Lions practiced at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center to prepare for playing at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, the site of the state tournament.
“It’s definitely different when you try to adjust and try to do what you think is best for your team,” Bourgeois said. “I think we did a pretty good job with it, but I think that might be the first time since I’ve been at French Settlement that we haven’t hit a three in a game. That definitely didn’t help us. We had a chance to tie it up at the end, though. We battled the whole time.”
Bourgeois focused on the experience of playing in the state tournament.
“It was an amazing experience getting to experience that,” Bourgeois said. “It was my first time being there, my assistant coaches, the first time our community got to go there for our boys basketball team. It was awesome for everybody involved, and the French Settlement community.”
“We can’t hang our heads,” Bourgeois said. “We had an awesome time experiencing that. Hopefully we can be back in a few years. Me and my coaches have a little more understanding of how it’s going to be and … we can be there just to win instead of enjoying the experience. It was definitely different, but it was awesome, though. It’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”
