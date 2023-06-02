When asked if he was surprised the way his senior season turned out, French Settlement’s Draven Smith didn’t hesitate in his response.
“I was expecting to play like that,” he said. “I set a goal for me to play like that. I didn’t want to just unexpectedly play like that. I wanted people to see how much work I put in and what it shows when you put in that much work.”
As a result of his work, Smith was selected the all-parish basketball team’s Most Valuable Player by parish coaches.
Smith was also chosen the Offensive Playmaker, while Walker’s Kedric Brown was the Defensive MVP and French Settlement’s Jake Bourgeois the Coach of the Year.
“There’s a lot of good guys in our parish …,” Smith said, noting earning first-team all-parish, Small Schools Fab Five and all-parish MVP were goals he set for himself. “Our parish is really good. There’s no lousy teams in our parish. There’s a lot of good guys, so it felt really good to be named the best in the parish when there’s a lot of other good guys. It also feels good to have their (parish coaches’) respect and have them seeing what I can do.”
This past season, Smith helped FSHS to a 30-5 record and a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 1966. He said hitting the weight room was key in helping him get to this point, but he admitted he wasn’t a fan of lifting weights early in his high school career.
“I hated it,” Smith said.
It didn’t take him long to realize lifting weights would be crucial in helping him become a better player.
“Basketball, I don’t care what anybody says, it’s a physical sport,” Smith said. “You have to lift weights and get bigger and stronger if you want to compete on the next level or achieve goals that you want to achieve.”
Smith credited Blake Hill at D1 Training Ascension in Gonzales with helping him establish a weight training program.
“When I started seeing progress and getting bigger and stronger, I just kind of fell in love with it,” Smith said. “It kind of felt good to be stronger than other kids. It was almost immediate. I would say after I put on at least five pounds, I could definitely see results of being able to control my body more and just throw my body around and be able to move people that I wouldn’t normally be able to move around. It just felt great, so I just kept doing it. I really liked to see the progress, so I just kept on adding weight … Once I started seeing the results, I was like, ‘Yeah, I definitely need to keep doing this.’ You can’t just not work out and expect to be strong.”
French Settlement coach Jake Bourgeois said Smith’s mentality fits the program’s, noting the work he put in with Hill and his father, Gene Smith, who coached him in AAU ball.
“That’s one of thing we preach over here with our program is we’ve got to out-work everybody,” Bourgeois said. “You’ve got to work outside of just our high school practices, outside of just their AAU practices, and go lift weights on your own, go get shots on your own – go do different things because if you’re not putting in the work, somebody out there that you’re going to be playing against eventually is out there working while you’re sitting there doing nothing, so they’re getting an advantage. We just preach ‘outwork everybody’, and he’s a good example of that.”
Smith averaged 24.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, which he chalked up to consistency and some other things.
“It’s really just working my tail off in the games – rebounding, putbacks, just all the small things, really,” he said. “I wasn’t really worried about doing all the flashy stuff. That 24.6 points, that all came from the small stuff – all the hustle plays, defensive blocks turning into transition layups, tons of rebounds, putbacks and stuff like that.”
Smith also displayed versatility, often moving out from under the basket when game plans dictated.
“I don’t really like playing the post, but if my coach says play in the post, I’ll get in the post,” Smith said. “I’ll listen to my coach. He knows I can handle the ball well on the outside, and I really like playing on the outside more than I do inside, but if I have to, I can get in there and do some work and get what I have to get done.”
It’s an aspect of his game he’s hoping will help him at the next level after recently signing with Welch College.
“Going into college, I’m not a big man,” he said.
Even with the numbers he put up as a senior, Smith said there are some aspects of his game he could have improved on this past season, specifically his 3-point shooting and on-ball defense.
“I’m not saying I’m bad at it, but I just want to be even better,” he said. “I don’t want to be OK at something. I want to be great, and I just feel like I could have done better. But overall, I feel like I did pretty good.”
Smith said he realized the Lions had the makings of a special team after playing in summer league games last year. French Settlement carried that into the season and advanced to the state tournament.
“It’s a lifetime experience you’ll never forget, I’ll tell you that,” Smith said. “The teams that go a lot, it’s just like another big game to them, but it meant a lot more to us because we’ve never been. It just feels good when you work so hard for something and you finally get it. I feel like that’s just such a big accomplishment for us that we’ll never forget. It’s something we’ll be talking about when we’re 40 years old.”
Smith also credited his teammates for his success this season.
“Without my teammates, I wouldn’t do anything, to be honest with you,” Smith said. “One man can’t win a whole game by himself. I definitely would have to say I would have to be way better than I was last year this year since we lost Edward (Allison) and Will (McMorris) and our other seniors, I would have to step up, but I know those guys worked their butts off during the summer to take a lot of pressure off of me, and they definitely helped a ton this year, and it shows. Without them, we wouldn’t have even made it to state. Those guys put in a lot of work, and I give a lot of credit to them because without them, I wouldn’t really achieve all of these things.”
He also looked back on his career at French Settlement.
“All the way up to senior year, it’s just really learning from other guys that you played with and putting in the hard work, staying humble, just keep grinding and setting goals for yourself every year so you can get better,” Smith said. “Once you look back at it, you don’t have any regrets. That’s really what you work for.”
