Walker’s Warren Young Jr. got straight to the point when summing up his feelings after being selected the Most Valuable Player on the All-Parish boys basketball team for the second straight season.
“It’s a blessing to receive an award,” he said. “It feels good. I just work hard, and I’m grateful for the people that have been pushing me, been a part of my life, part of my growth – my parents, my coaches, my teammates and the whole Walker support system. They push me at practice. When they see me walking around school or walking around in stores, they continually tell me how great I can be and how good I am. That just gives me the motivation to do the things I can do.”
Walker coach Anthony Schiro said Young, a junior, was deserving of the honor.
“Being an MVP twice in a row, I can’t think of a guy if I was taking a team as coach from our parish to play some other parish’s all-parish team, the first guy I would take would be Warren,” Schiro said. “That’s what goes into being an MVP. It’s not just the stats but the leadership capabilities and making your teammates better as well.”
French Settlement's Edward Allison was chosen the Offensive Playmaker, while Denham Springs' Garrett Guillory chosen the Defensive MVP. Schiro was selected Coach of the Year. The All-Parish team and individual award winners are selected by parish coaches.
For Young, part of the challenge is getting into basketball shape after football season ends. It’s something he admits isn’t easy, and he said it usually takes him about a week to get his basketball legs underneath him.
“Football conditioning and basketball conditioning are two different things, so my first day back (at basketball practice), I’ll just be tired,” he said. “I haven’t been in the gym, so I’ll be tired. Jump shots are not falling, missing layups, struggling dribbling. It’s just small things you struggle with.”
But Young said a plus came from having four starters back from last season’s team.
“We’ve just been playing with each other so long, so we know what each person can do and the capabilities they have, so it’s easier,” Young said of things coming together for the team. “It helps because I know where my teammates are going to be, what they do. They know where I’m going to be, if I need the ball, if I don’t need the ball, or if I need help or anything, they already know, so it helps me a lot.”
That familiarity was tested at the Hamilton Christian Tournament as Ja’Cory Thomas was out with a sprained foot, then the Wildcats lost Donald Butler with a minor ankle injury. Later in the tournament, Kedric Brown was shut down with tendinitis in his knee.
Young, who finished the season averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, stepped up, leading the team in scoring in the final three games of the tournament as the Wildcats finished third.
“I just had to take over, put everybody on my back and get the wins,” Young said. “I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do to get the win.”
Schiro said Young didn’t flinch during the tournament as the injuries mounted.
“You’ve got a lot of guys coming in off the bench playing a lot of minutes,” Schiro said. “He was doing a lot things that were above and beyond what really early on in the season jumping off the football field was expected of him. But that’s what he does. He’s a competitor. He’s going to play as hard as he can. He wants to win. He hates to lose. The old cliché ‘you’ve got to hate losing more than you like winning’, well, that’s kind of the type of guy he is, and that’s what he did during that tournament. He put us on his back, and he carried us. It wasn’t always with his scoring but making his teammates better all across the court.”
Schiro also noted the Wildcats won the last game in the tournament, 55-54 over St. Augustine, on a 3-pointer by Brandon Bardales after a cross-court pass from Young.
“They were all keying in on him, and he knew the right play and hit the right guy at the right time,” Schiro said.
The Wildcats won their sixth straight parish championship in December, and Young scored his 1,000th career point in a win over Southwood to close out the Jacobi Scott Memorial Walker Christmas Challenge as part of a five-game win streak for the Wildcats.
Young said things were still coming together for the Wildcats when a 73-48 loss to Liberty helped the team re-focus.
“It woke us up,” he said. “We didn’t know it was going to be a blowout. We were going in like ‘we’ve got a chance to win. We can beat anybody’, but then it woke us up to go harder at practice, in the weight room, listen to coach and do multiple things like that.”
The Wildcats closed out the regular season going 6-3 with losses to University Lab, Zachary and Scotlandville.
Young showed a penchant for making big shots in a few games during the past season, hitting a late layup and free throw as part of a 28-point effort, helping lift the Wildcats to a 62-60 win over Southern Lab.
He also nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter against Denham Springs, helping spark a fourth-quarter rally that pushed Walker to a 59-44 win at Walker.
Denham Springs led 36-35 on Jordan Reams’ basket late in the third quarter, and Walker got a bucket from Young. The Yellow Jackets brought the ball down the court looking to get the last shot of the quarter but turned it over, setting up Young’s 3-pointer, putting the Wildcats ahead 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“That kind of pushed us, got us a little energy, and in the fourth quarter, we kind of took control of that game and ended up winning, but he does that a lot,” Schiro said, noting Young also hit a game-winning shot against Bossier as part of Walker’s tournament during his sophomore season, helping the Wildcats secure a 56-55 win. “He has a knack for making the big play at the right time.”
Young scored 30 points in a 66-56 win over West Monroe in the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs and hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer putting Walker ahead 37-22 at halftime in the quarterfinals against East St. John in a game the Wildcats won 76-48 to advance to their fifth straight state tournament.
“I work on those things, work on those shots and the situations, so I feel very comfortable, very confident, in shooting whatever shot at any point in time,” Young said.
Schiro said he has no doubt Young will be working to win his third straight parish MVP next season.
“If he has another good year, … which we expect that he will, he has a chance to do it,” Schiro said. “I’m sure that will be one of his goals. Not just because it’s a prideful thing for him, but he wants to be the hardest worker and the best player on the court at all times. That’s just the competitive nature that he has, and I’m sure being the MVP again his senior year would be definitely a goal he would probably set for himself.”
Young, however, has his sights set on a different goal after the Wildcats lost to Northshore in the Class 5A semifinals to end this past season.
“We’ve just got to get to the next part – the championship, and I believe this year we can get to it,” Young said. “I was motivated the next day after we lose. I was already thinking next year, it’s going to be on. I just want to win a championship.”
