It didn’t take long for Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro to run down the list of achievements for Jalen Cook.
“He’s probably the most prolific player in Walker history,” Schiro said. “I haven’t been around forever, and I know there’s been some really good players come through our program, but with what he’s done …”
Among Cook’s career honors:
He was a member of the school’s first state championship team in 2018;
Gatorade Player of the Year for Louisiana in 2019;
Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2019;
A two-time first-team All-State selection by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association;
A Two-time Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 5A;
A 13-3 record in the playoffs.
All of that – and maybe a little more -- helped Cook earn Most Valuable Player honors on the All-Livingston Parish boys basketball team for the fourth straight season. Cook, who was a unanimous choice as MVP, joins former Denham Springs High standout Tasmin Mitchell, who garnered the same honor from 2002-05.
“Tasmin was just telling me I’ve got to be the next one,” Cook said of winning four straight MVP honors. “No pressure. I just go out there and play my game and have all the confidence in the world.”
“Four-time MVP, that’s really just holding down your place – the place I grew up all my life,” Cook continued. “That’s really one of the top accomplishments. Four times, it’s hard, but I just credit my coaches, my dad (Eric) – for sure my dad. He just kept pushing me to stay focused and don’t let the hype get to your head. I’m just very humbled to achieve this award.”
That Cook earned the honor again really isn’t a surprised based on his numbers – he averaged 30.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and two steals per game, in his senior season – but Schiro said Cook’s game is about more than just scoring.
“His points per game went up, but it’s all the things that he’s able to do,” Schiro said. “He has such great court vision. A lot of his points came off of steals, turnovers, fastbreaks because he was a great defender, great IQ getting his teammates involved. Sometimes the way he scored his points, it would just come in such a spurt that it just changed the complexion of the game. It could be a close game and then all of a sudden he hits two or three threes in a row, and now you’re up by double-digits. A lot of times your opponent doesn’t even know what hit them …”
Live Oak coach John Capps experienced it first-hand during the season as the Eagles dropped a pair of games to Walker before picking up a 64-61 win over the Wildcats at home in February. In that game, Cook scored a game-high 35 points with five 3-pointers, including 15 of his team’s 18 points in the fourth quarter
He had a three-shot opportunity at the free-throw line with 10 seconds, left where he, he made the first, missed the second and was called for a violation on the final attempt.
“We ran the gamut of trying to come up with game plans to slow that guy down,” Capps said. “We tried to zone him some. We tied to deny him and take him away. We tried guard him and then just kind of pack in everywhere else. Honestly, the most success we had was I think the last time we were like, ‘look, let’s just play regular man-to-man because nothing else has kind of worked.’ I don’t know if even then that was just super successful. I think we just had a really good game, and I don’t know if they played as well as they had been at times against us.
“But even then, I thought we literally had that game in hand and Jalen went off in the fourth quarter, and they had a chance to tie it up, and I felt like at the beginning of that fourth, or maybe in the middle of it, I was like, ‘hey, we may win this one comfortably’, and he just kind of took it over. That’s what made him great. His spurtability was unlike anyone I’ve ever seen. He could go off for eight or nine points in a minute, or when he was just determined, he was going to go and get a bucket or get a good shot for his team, and there wasn’t really a whole lot we could do about it. The best defense was to guard him and hope he missed, and unfortunately that didn’t happen a ton. Hat’s off to that guy. I’m glad he is graduating so that we don’t have to game plan against him any more.”
Schiro also praised Cook’s work ethic, noting the extra time he put in with his father and assistant coaches Connor Locke and Donnie Goodson to improve his game.
“It was always somebody he was getting to work with, or he’d just do it on his own,” Schiro said. “When you would see him do the extra work, it wasn’t just getting in the gym and just shooting the basketball. Yeah, he worked on his shot, obviously, but he worked on adding to the things he was able to do.”
“We’d have a session where he would work with somebody … and they might show him a different move or a new move or something to work on just to challenge him --- something challenging that you wouldn’t show probably a normal high school student,” Schiro said. “He would work on it for a couple of days, and then the next game, he uses it. It’s just things like that. He just had a knack for he was going to do it until he got it right, until he perfected it. That comes from putting the time in the gym. I can’t say enough how important that was. As good a player he was, as talented as he was, he always looked to get better.”
Cook averaged 25.2 points per game in District 4-5A play, and said he’s driven to be consistent with his game, not just for himself and his team, but for the community.
“The key is just staying focused, just not being satisfied at all,” Cook said. “When you have a lot of success, the success just grows and you just want it more and more and more and more. That’s really the key to me, just trying not to let my teammates down, just trying not to let everybody in the parish down. I knew every game I had to put on my shoes, lace them up and just go hard. I know what the fans wanted to see, so I just had to go there and play hard for them. I didn’t want to disappoint anybody – just keep my name alive and stay on top.”
Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero remembers hearing about Cook coming up as an eighth-grader and him hitting a one-handed shot at the buzzer to beat the Yellow Jackets the same season Walker won its state championship.
“Never did I expect what we got,” Caballero said of Cook. “He’s such a competitor, and so competitive, and when you have the skill set that he has, the work ethic that he has, you saw what it developed. He was a special player. I was at Louisiana Tech when Tasmin was here (at DSHS), but what Tasmin did for Denham, Jalen’s done that for Walker.”
Cook scored 40 points against Denham Springs in the parish tournament, helping the Wildcats to an 80-55 win and their fifth straight parish title. In that game, Cook scored 13 points in 68 seconds in the second quarter, finishing with 33 in the first half.
In other games against Denham Springs this season, Cook had 19 and 11 points, respectively, as other players shouldered the scoring load, which Caballero said further displays Cook’s overall game.
“We tried all kinds of stuff trying to stop him, and we had a little success after the parish tournament when we played them in district and we played them also in the regular season, but he made all those other players around him better because he could score at will,” Caballero said. “But he could also pass the ball, handle the basketball, and he was the best defender I thought, basically … When you talk about unanimous, I don’t think any of the coaches had a problem pulling that.”
Added Capps: “It’s easy to see when he was on the floor that it was like, ‘OK, this kid’s different than others,’ and I thought there’s some really good players in the parish and even in the district. We had (Mr. Basketball) Reece Beekman from Scotlandville in our district too, but he’s the best scorer that I’ve ever had to deal with. I don’t want to shortchange him. He does a lot more than just score too. He played great defense. He ran. He did whatever, but when he got going, we were helpless.”
As gaudy as Cook’s scoring numbers were in the regular season, he turned it up a notch in the playoffs, averaging 35.3 points per game as the Wildcats advanced to the Class 5A semifinals before losing 65-60 to eventual runner-up Bonnabel.
“I just got hungrier,” Cook said. “I just wanted to win the state championship. I just wanted to have that feeling back … I just wanted to do anything and whatever I had to do to keep my team on top. We came up short. A lot of things, we could have done different in the game, but I know I gave my all. I know left out on the court with my all. I just wanted to do that every night in the playoffs, because it’s win or go home. You can’t just go out there half-stepping.”
Walker led by four heading into the fourth quarter of the semifinal before the Bruins went ahead. Cook hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 30-second span to get Walker within 61-58 with 50 seconds to play.
“He’s a special player,” Schiro said. “With him on the court and with Brian Thomas for sure, you always feel like you have a chance in a game. You’re never out of the game because he can get you back in it. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing or how good they are, you feel like you’ve got a chance with it because he’s one of the best players in the state. It spoils you as a coach, and I’ve told people before I’ve got this group of guys. They’re good. I’ve got a special player in Jalen Cook. I’m going to enjoy it while I have it.”
Cook is headed to LSU next season and is believed to be the first player from Walker to sign with a Southeastern Conference school to play basketball.
“I’m just trying to bring that grit, that winner’s mentality attitude and just bring that excitement to the team,” Cook said. “We’re going to have a very talented team, so a lot of us are going to have to play roles, and I’m just willing to play whatever role I’m dealt. I just can’t wait to practice just to show everybody my competitive side, and I think that’s going to get us far.”
Said Caballero: “The thought of him not being on Walker’s team for me, that elates me. Now I’ll be able to pull for him when he’s got that purple and gold on. As far as a special player, those guys don’t come around too often.”
Schiro knows Cook’s departure marks the end of an era for the Walker basketball program, and he said it’s only fitting he’s going out as the parish MVP.
“It’s just a testament to what Jalen did and what he’s done since he’s been at Walker,” Schiro said. “The day he walked on campus, he made our team better. We had a great team already with some of those guys that ended up winning that state championship in 2018 and he was almost like the missing piece that put us right where we needed to be to be a real contender for that championship. He did it from his freshman year on through. As a coach, you just feel fortunate and blessed that you get to coach a guy like that for four years. Unfortunately for me, it has to come to an end, but I can’t be more proud of the accomplishments that he’s had throughout his four years and the bigger and better things he’s getting to move on to …”
Cook summed up his career with the Wildcats.
“It was a fun run,” he said. “A lot of ups and downs. A lot of different situations, but I’m just forever thankful for it. I think I gave the City of Walker my all. My senior year, staying here I just wanted to bring a championship home, give the city my all right in front of their eyes. We failed to do so, but I think I accomplished the ultimate goal, which was just to go out there and play my hardest for the people here, for the people that watched me grow here as a player from my freshman to senior year. It’s been a joyride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.