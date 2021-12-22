DENHAM SPRINGS – Looking back on this past season, Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard couldn’t take all of the credit for the Yellow Jackets’ success.
In his second season at DSHS, Beard’s team went 6-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018, advancing to the regional round. Because of that, he was selected Coach of the Year by his peers, who also chose the All-Livingston Parish Football Team.
“There’s really a lot of people that go into this opportunity to be successful in a football season,” Beard said. “I appreciate everyone that’s involved that’s had a hand in it. It’s a big deal. To have guy like (Walker’s) Chad Mahaffey, and (Live Oak’s) Blane (Westmoreland) and guys across the parish. I appreciate it. Once again, I love Livingston Parish football and I think we’re all getting better. That’s been the best thing.”
Denham Springs weathered its share of adversity off the field over the past two seasons with the death of player Remy Hidalgo in Beard’s first season and the death of defensive coordinator Brian Smith during this past season.
“I’ve always said that if we can build good young men, it just so happens you become a good football player,” Beard said. “When you become a good football player who’s a good man, a man that’s willing to weather the storm and handle the adversity and keep going and stay committed to the process and keep doing your job, you’ve got a chance to be successful. You learn to play for 48 minutes and it’s a testament to our kids that have bought in and want to be successful and want the best.”
The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a 58-0 win over East Iberville after the season opener with Mandeville was cancelled in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
The following week, Denham Springs traveled to Cecilia and had 11-point lead with seven minutes to play before losing the game 48-44.
“I’ll be honest with you, something I really wasn’t aware of at the time is that we hadn’t won an away game at Denham since 2018,” Beard said. “I didn’t realize that was such a big monkey on my back that we had to figure out how to knock off. I actually told the kids that, if you could just make the field goal, I’m thinking we get to 11 and get this to a two-score football game, and we win this football game. So we got there, and we … screwed it up. A couple of big penalties at critical times. A turnover at a critical time.
“We took a tough loss there, but we didn’t see any of those mistakes really again until the second round of the playoffs, so there were some lessons learned there that we got better from.”
The Cecilia game was also defensive coordinator Brian Smith’s last with the team. After coaching the game that Friday, he passed away on Monday after battling cancer for several years.
“We wish we had won that football game, but he had gotten to where he was struggling health-wise, but he was with us,” Beard said. “He wasn’t going to miss.”
Smith and Beard coached together at Woodlawn, Live Oak and Denham Springs, with the pair sharing a bond that went well beyond coaching.
“As good as a coach he was, he was my best friend,” Beard said. “We had been doing this together for nine years, almost 10 years. There really wasn’t a day I did this without him. That was kind of the first big thing when you look around and you go, ‘Man, Smitty’s not here. Smitty’s not at his desk to me.’ Where his health had gone, I was really at peace. That man fought a great fight, an amazing fight for years, and he got to coach one last game with us. That was the most important thing to be able to share that with him. Even though it was a loss, it was still a win because he managed to get up in that press box and be there on the headset with us, which was a big deal. He passes away shortly after. That tells you how rough he was and still fighting and wanting to be around these kids and wanting to coach football. You can never prepare for the inevitable. It’s not even about football. I lost my best friend, my son’s godfather, and he’s thought about every day.”
From there, the Yellow Jackets’ season took another turn when the team lost tight end Andrew Goodwin to a knee injury and quarterback Reese Mooney to a broken ankle on the same drive in the following week’s game against Franklinton, which DSHS won 33-23.
“Andrew made us go with what we were doing offensively at the time, of course the guy that pulls the trigger is critical, but that was two big, big pieces that were taken from us,” Beard said. “You think you’re always prepared until you’re put in that position, and you realize, ‘Man, we’re not that prepared.’ Or you realize too how good those guys are.”
At that point, Beard said he began to look back on some of the team’s previous experiences in order to weather what was ahead.
“We just said, ‘Hey, we can quit and not play, or we can figure out a way to keep rolling,” Beard said. “That’s how we’re going to do it. Just trust us. We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to start working people in different spots to get them comfortable. You’ve just got to trust us and stay with us, and they did.”
Getting there, however, was a challenge with the Yellow Jackets notching a 59-6 win over Tara before entering District 4-5A play against Central and Zachary with the team managing 99 yards of total offense in each game while taking a pair of losses.
The team also worked with Ryder Wygant, freshman Jerry Horne and running back Ray McKneely at quarterback, with McKneely eventually getting the starting nod as the coaching staff worked to get Horne up to speed on the varsity level.
“I really couldn’t be more proud of our coaches and our kids for sticking with it, moving the pieces around as many times as possible to find an identity where we could get hot at the right time,” Beard said. “It wasn’t pretty. You become one-dimensional because we have Wildcat quarterbacks that they know can’t throw. You’re doing it on the road in a hostile environment at Central, and then you do it against Zachary, arguably the best team in the state. You’re trying to figure out who you are against some big-time opponents, and it didn’t bode well for us. But that’s why you continue to coach and teach and move the pieces around and keep working, and you’ve got to figure it out. That’s what we did.”
Things started to take shape for the Yellow Jackets in a 28-7 win over Live Oak but really came together in a 35-28 overtime win at Walker in which DSHS trailed 14-0 and later rallied from a 20-7 deficit.
Horne came on at quarterback to engineer the tying drive, hitting Cam’Ron Eirick on a 9-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to knot the score at 28-28.
McKneely, who moved to running back, scored on a 10-yard run on the Yellow Jackets’ first drive of overtime, and the DSHS defense stopped Walker’s Ja’Cory Thomas on fourth down to ice the win.
“At that point, your freshman, he’s grown up,” Beard said of Horne. “He’s gotten a taste of some of the biggest success you’re going to have at that point. You’ve led a two-minute drill and overtime win in a big-time environment with Walker.”
The Yellow Jackets lost their regular season finale against Scotlandville 35-14, but Beard said
“I really felt coming out of Scotlandville, we had weathered that, won the two rivalry games, and our kids were playing confident and playing fast, and we were getting more comfortable,” Beard said.
Denham entered the postseason as the No. 27 seed to earn a game at No. 6 Central. But things turned out differently in the rematch with McKneely rushing for 241 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 victory as the Yellow Jackets never trailed.
“It wasn’t necessarily the big deal the rivalry with Central,” Beard said. “Yeah, that was a big deal, but the bigger deal was, we felt like they saw us at a time that we were different, and you could see how we had gotten better. We were nowhere near the same team they saw, so my big thing was we can’t lose this game because we’re the 27 seed and they’re the six. Most may say we don’t belong in the playoffs still, you’re not a perineal playoff team. You’ve weathered all of this. You’ve got yourself in the playoffs. You can’t lose. You’ve taken this step with this program. You’ve moved us in that direction, but to go accept the challenge of where we were Week 6 to where we are now, that was a big deal to our kids to prove, not to just Central, but prove to themselves, prove to our school, our community and their parents that, ‘Look, I know we’ve been through a lot, and we’ve had our ups and downs, but I promise you we’ve done this. We’ve done something, and we’re on to something.’ You saw what happened that night.”
In the second round of the playoffs, the Yellow Jackets lost to Ouachita Parish, 20-14, losing three fumbles in the second half.
“The game of football has breaks that go for you and breaks that go against you,” Beard said. “We had some breaks go against us, but the biggest testament to our kids and who we are is they never quit. They kept playing.”
Beard said that loss has already become motivator heading into next season.
“The big change in mentality and culture here is that you go to Thanksgiving break after that, so I don’t see them for a week, but even when we came back after that, that first week back, they were still upset and believed that we should have been playing Ponchatoula or we could have easily been playing Acadiana. They’re starting to believe that. That’s different feel in itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.