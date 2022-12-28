DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs’ Da’Shawn McByrde realizes the magnitude of being selected the All-Parish football team’s Defensive MVP.
“I’m really proud of myself,” he said. “(Been) working hard this offseason, doing real good this season. It’s a real big accomplishment for me.”
It’s been a fast climb for McBryde, a junior who cracked the starting lineup the final three games in his sophomore year for the Yellow Jackets.
“When we put him out there, I didn’t think he was ready, but he just kind of had that switch and went out and played well,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “He didn’t have the best practices, but then he’d play well.”
“I honestly didn’t think about anything,” McBryde said of last season. “I just played.”
Beard said he realized McBryde could be a special player for the Yellow Jackets in last season’s game against Scotlandville.
“You play against a team that’s that good, that’s that physical, and he showed up and played as a puppy,” Beard said. “That’s really what it was. You could see then as we got ready for the playoffs that he was ready. That’s kind of where I saw, ‘all right, this kid can play.’”
McBryde said he knew his role would expand as a junior and prepared accordingly, working with a personal trainer and putting in more film study.
“I had to do a whole lot of work during the offseason to get big,” McBryde, a safety, said. “I knew it was going to be a big and a big opportunity.”
Beard said McBryde’s stellar campaign was a result of his work in the offseason and improved practice habits.
“He made a whole-hearted decision to be all-in on the weight room in the offseason,” Beard said, noting McBryde played basketball as a freshman before turning his attention to football full-time. “You could see his growth. You could see, obviously from his performance and everything else that he did it right. If you give up a sport or if you re-commit to your sport in the offseason, good things can happen, and obviously that’s what you saw.”
McBryde took advantage of his opportunity, finishing the season with nine interceptions, something he said he wasn’t expecting.
“It feels real good,” he said. “Having nine picks, I honestly didn’t know I’d get nine picks. I thought I was going to be more of a run-type safety, coming down into the box filling the gaps and everything, but playing the game, seeing everything, my vision. Seeing the ball in the air, just attack the ball, (be a) ball hawk. It honestly just happened.”
Beard praised McBryde’s game against Franklinton, in which he had an interception and another that was called back on a penalty.
“They had some really good receivers that gave him some fits, but then when plays needed to be made, he made them,” Beard said. “That’s a testament to the warrior that kid’s becoming. This game’s a tough game. You’re going to get exposed, and you’re going to get beat, but it’s how you play the next play. We saw him grow up that night. He started a little slow, had that deer-in-the-headlights look, and then he turned it on.”
He said he didn’t find a comfort zone until the Live Oak and Dutchtown games, getting two pick-sixes against the Eagles, with the second coming on the final play of a 33-0 win. He chalked up the performance, in part, to his preparation in the offseason.
“It just felt good to know that I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish this season as far as a defensive back,” McBryde said. “It just says I really worked hard this whole offseason, just building my craft, my mentality, for this offseason and next season as well.”
Beard said McBryde’s performance against the Eagles put him on the map.
“A pick is one thing,” Beard said. “A pick-six is another, and then two pick-sixes is freakish. A lot of people are going to be talking about you at that point. You’re going to talk about two picks, but two pick-sixes of course is going to open up some eyes and make you aware of who is this kid and what can he do? What has he done? What will he do? It’s not just Live Oak in a rivalry game, but you open district play that way. It's such a big deal, and you kind of announce your presence with authority at that point.”
Heading into his senior season, McBryde said he’s prepared to take on a bigger role for the Yellow Jackets.
“Losing a lot of our seniors, I know it’s going to be a big role, a really big role for me to step up and be a leader of the team and just give it all on the field,” he said. “It’s going to be a real good offseason for everybody.”
Beard said there’s more room for growth from the Yellow Jackets’ secondary heading into next season.
“That’s going to be our most experienced position, and arguably our best position, so those dudes automatically know that people are going to follow them, and they’ve got to do a good job leading the program from this point forward …”
He’s also expecting McBryde to grow a bit more as he gears up for his senior season.
“He did what you’re supposed to do,” Beard said. “He got better every week. If he continues on this meteoric rise, Da’Shawn has a chance to be a special player – if not one of the best players to come out of Denham – because of his abilities.”
“It’s been a lot of fun to watch this kid on this meteoric rise, but it’s a testament to him and what he’s done and the effort he’s put in and the commitment he’s made,” Beard continued. “I expect nothing but bigger and better games going forward.”
