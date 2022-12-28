DSHS-Benton Ray McKneely

Denham Springs' Ray McKneely cuts up the field against Benton.

DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High’s Ray McKneely may have been a bit stunned when he first learned he was the All-Parish Offensive Most Valuable Player for the second straight year, but after a few minutes, it all started to sink in.

“It’s a good accomplishment for the parish,” he said. “Me just being me. I love it.”

Denham Springs High's Ray McKneely discusses being selected the Offensive MVP of the All-Parish football team for the second straight year.

