DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High’s Ray McKneely may have been a bit stunned when he first learned he was the All-Parish Offensive Most Valuable Player for the second straight year, but after a few minutes, it all started to sink in.
“It’s a good accomplishment for the parish,” he said. “Me just being me. I love it.”
McKneely, a senior, learned of earning the honor just days after the Yellow Jackets’ loss to Ruston in the Division I quarterfinals after parish coaches selected the team.
After taking home All-Parish MVP honors last season playing primarily quarterback, McKneely earned first-team honors at running back this season, finishing with 883 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries.
“He’s been a mainstay for our program, definitely all three years I’ve been here and then of course as a freshman in the freshman program before I got here,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “The kid has got the best attitude. He’s got the best work ethic. You wish he was 6-3, 230 because that’s the way he plays and wants to play. He’s a special dude. He's a special player and even better human being and going to be a fine young man that leaves this place and is successful in whatever he chooses to do. He’s got a bright future ahead of him because he’s got everything you want.”
McKneely, who signed with the University of Memphis on Monday while quarterback Reese Mooney signed with Liberty University, admitted getting there wasn’t easy as he struggled to find a groove early in the season.
“I think it was probably more the defenses,” he said. “We played some really good defenses this year, and I think they honed in on me. I tried to do everything I could to help. It was real frustrating, but it’s football. You’ve got to stay in your lane, stay zoned in and go to the next play.”
Beard said the DSHS coaching staff also worked to find different roles for McKneely on offense this season.
“He loves running back, and he’s so good at it, but with his size, we knew we could move him around to help us, but to also help him,” Beard said. “The dude’s got every skill set you want. He can run routes. He can catch the football. He can run outside the box. He can run inside the box. He can be physical. He can pass protect. He can do everything. He really can. It’s hard for me to say that about anybody, but the kid is special. He can do it all. The return game – we try to get him involved in everything we can just so the next level can see this dude is it.”
In addition to trying to find a groove this season, McKneely was injured in the Yellow Jackets’ 28-20 win over Franklinton and was unable to play in a 42-21 loss at St. Thomas More.
“I think that was the first game I missed – ever,” McKneely said. “I didn’t like it. I didn’t like standing on the sideline. I wanted to be in the game.”
McKneely originally thought he broke his collarbone, but it wound up being an AC joint separation, allowing him to return to action quickly.
He said he knew he was back from the injury in the Yellow Jackets’ 33-0 win over Live Oak after he had 88 yards on 15 carries with a 44-yard touchdown run.
“After I took the first couple of hits, I was like, ‘Yeah, I can play,’” he said. “I wasn’t sure at first. I was kind of holding back, but as I played on and kept hitting and getting hit, I knew I was going to be fine.”
McKneely found a groove from there, and while his yardage totals weren’t staggering, he did his part to help the Jackets, often getting short yardage on fourth down to keep drives going in several games.
In the Yellow Jackets’ first game in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium against Walker, he became the first player to score a touchdown – on a 6-yard run -- that helped give DSHS a 9-0 lead at halftime in a game Denham Springs won 20-6.
“I forgot all about that when I scored,” he said. “I wasn’t even thinking about me scoring the first touchdown, and after the game they were telling me. I was like, ‘Oh, I really did that.’ I love that moment. I’m going to remember that moment forever.”
McKneely had 16 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Walker. He followed that with a 112-yard, two-touchdown rushing effort in a 39-6 win over Covington in the first round of the playoffs.
Then there’s the regional playoff game at Benton when the Tigers took over at the DSHS 49 late in the game but were unable to run out the clock, eventually taking a knee on fourth down, leaving .6 of a second on the clock for Caleb LeBlanc to kick a game-winning field goal and a 29-28 win for the Yellow Jackets.
“Me and Micah (Harrison), we couldn’t watch it,” McKneely said of the closing moments of the game. “After he made the kick, I actually cried. I cried the whole time. That was a good moment for us.”
In his final game with the Yellow Jackets, McKneely scored on a 12-yard run, a 65-yard pass and an 84-yard kickoff return in the quarterfinal loss to Ruston – all of which came in the second half.
“Once I got comfortable, I took off,” McKneely said. “I was locked in … They couldn’t do anything to stop it. The (Ruston) coaches actually told me after the game they didn’t game plan (for me). I guess they thought their defense could stop the run.”
Said Beard: “The best thing about Ray is his consistency and growth. The kid got better every week. The kid came to work every day with the right attitude. The kid worked his butt off every day, and it’s not hard to put together the ones that have success are the ones that buy into the process, and they put their head down and go to work. It’s not a hard formula to crack. It’s a hard decision to make and a choice to make every day, and he did.”
McKneely said he’s proud of what he and his fellow seniors have accomplished in helping build the DSHS program.
“I feel like we’re beginning to be one of the top programs and nobody, saw it but us,” McKneely said. “We believed in ourselves that we can get to that point. Sadly, we fell short in that game, but now we see it can be done, and there’s a higher expectation for this program and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.