DENHAM SPRINGS – Sometimes it’s all about finding a place to fit in.
Just ask Denham Springs High defensive lineman Dylan Watson.
Watson came into his senior season as an unheralded former tight end and will wrap up his high school playing career as the co-Defensive Most Valuable Player of the 2021 All-Livingston Parish Football team selected by the parish’s football coaches.
“When I first got here, Dylan was a big question mark,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “He was a tight end, and we didn’t know where he was going to fit. We moved him to nose guard. I don’t think he fought it at first, but you could see he wasn’t the most comfortable, and we weren’t sure about him, but as he worked, as he got with Coach (Brent) Baker and just got better and better, he embraced that.”
Originally, Beard, who was then in his first season at DSHS, wanted to move Watson to the offense line, something Watson said he wasn’t wild about.
“When he (Beard) came in, he wanted me to play O-line, and I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ My mentality’s like, ‘I don’t want to play O-line. I was like, ‘I want to play D-line,’ and that’s what happened,” Watson said.
“He didn’t really believe in me at first,” Watson continued. “He was like, ‘He’s not going to be anything,’ and I get it, where I was then to now, I get it, why he was thinking that way.”
Still, Beard said there were a couple of intangibles Watson had that would help in his transition to nose guard.
“We didn’t really know a whole lot about him, but we knew he would work, and we knew he was strong,” Beard said.
“He has that big base, and he’s strong,” Beard continued. “With what we were doing offensively at the time, he’s a big, pretty kid that’s going to be on the sideline for us. He didn’t want to play O-line, so what about D-line? Try that. I said there’s no reason for you to be standing on the sideline if you can play. He embraced it and got it done.”
The path to getting to this season’s honor wasn’t glorious as Watson began honing his skills by working with Denham Springs defensive line coach Brent Baker while getting work in with the DSHS scout team and in JV games.
“Junior year was a real big help for me playing scout team and JV, just getting all those reps,” Watson said. “It really was a like a big growth for me.
“I just wasn’t ready to play (varsity),” Watson continued. “We had a lot of D-linemen that could play last year. We had like eight guys that could rotate in, and I just wasn’t in the top five. I was just playing JV. I wasn’t complaining. I was just keeping my head down and just working, getting better every day. It definitely humbles you. It’s your junior year, you want to be playing varsity, getting all the reps and snaps. It definitely makes you mentally tougher, and I feel like it all ties in and built me for a good senior year.”
Beard said Watson made a big jump during the offseason between his junior and senior seasons, with Watson saying he started to gain confidence, starting in the weight room and continuing with his work with Baker.
“The biggest thing was his offseason,” Beard said. “The way he worked, you could see that I think he really wanted to be a part of the change here, and he did it.”
Watson said he wasn’t alone in those offseason efforts.
“I think I had a big offseason,” Watson said. “I think the whole team did. The turnaround shows. I think we were all invested, and we really wanted to get it done as a unit. I think we did that.”
Watson said he became a starter in the spring with Porter Gibson and Alex Chandler after DSHS dealt with some injuries on the defensive line.
Once the season started, Watson said he didn’t find a comfort zone until the Yellow Jackets hit district play.
“When district just started rolling, I realized I can play with these guys,” Watson said. “It’s just like any other game. I never had butterflies or anything. It’s just a normal day.”
“I always knew I could make an impact,” Watson said. “I always knew I could play. I was just waiting for my opportunity. I’m very happy with the way the season went.”
Watson finished the season with 24 solo tackles, 14 assists, six tackles for loss, four hurries, four sacks and fumble recovery, but the biggest thing for Beard was his consistency of play.
“Sometimes guys have bad games,” Beard said. “I don’t know that he had a bad game. He was just always consistent. He just never went backward with it. That’s really my big thing with him. He literally got better every week, and that’s what made it so much fun to watch him. Because of his history, you’d be like, ‘OK, when’s this going to end?’ And it never ended. Then when it ended, for the first time, he showed emotion that he loved football and didn’t want it to end.”
Watson is hoping to play at the next level, but he’s also going to be busy keeping an eye on the DSHS program after the Yellow Jackets advanced to the second round of the playoffs this season.
“The people that are starting, there’s guys that were right on their heels the whole season that can really play,” Watson said. “It’s going to be something special to watch next year. They’ve got guys coming in, too, and if they have a big offseason, it will all wrap itself up, and they’ll have a good run. It will be exciting to watch.”
In turn, Beard figures his former teammates will be talking about Watson’s journey for a while.
“It was just an unbelievable ride, and it’s kind of one of those things from this team that will always be a story told on how he embraced change, and there was a big question mark,” Beard said. “Man, did he get the job done, because he was special.”
