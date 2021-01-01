WATSON – Just a few days after being selected the All-Livingston Parish football Coach of the Year, Live Oak’s Blane Westmoreland took a little time to reflect.
That also meant giving thanks to his coaching peers in the parish and his team.
“It’s a big honor,” Westmoreland said. “Any time you’re voted on by your peers, it means a lot. I’ve got a lot of respect for our parish coaches. They do a great job, I think. The coaches that we have in our parish have definitely elevated Livingston Parish football to heights that we’ve really never seen, or really even thought was possible 20-30 years ago in our parish.”
The Eagles went 5-4 in Westmoreland’s first year at the helm and were the only team in Livingston Parish to make the playoffs, but he said part of the challenge was even getting to that point when schools were shut down statewide in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
That’s where Westmoreland tipped his hat to his team for its perseverance.
“This is 100 percent the kids,” Westmoreland said. “This honor is for those kids. It’s those 135 kids who pass through that locker room every day. They earned this award. They bought into the system. They bought into what we were selling, and then of course, it gets cut short and we go away for three months. We talked via Zoom and we text, and that’s all you can do. They continued to keep the faith and believe we were going to get to something. Even in the workouts in the summer, they picked right up where we left off, but still not knowing that we would even play a game, it’s just a testament to the kids. This award really is more of an award for those guys and because of those guys … They believed in what we were doing and came to work every day ready to get better and it showed.”
Live Oak went into the season with five returning starters overall and lost its first game of the season 32-26 to West Feliciana after building a 13-0 lead. The Eagles missed on a number of scoring opportunities and lost senior running back Jordan Watson to a season-ending injury in the game, but Westmoreland said the loss was also a turning point of sorts for the team.
“I felt like we let one get away from us against West Feliciana, and when they came in the next day and the following week, it was a great week of practice,” Westmoreland said. “They bounced around. Nobody was pointing fingers. It was no one’s fault. We just came to work, they got better, and then we rattled off a couple of wins.”
In a 31-6 win over Kentwood, Live Oak held the Roos to three first downs and 31 yards of total offense while rushing for 330 yards. Live Oak followed that with a 16-0 win over Opelousas with Brock Magee throwing a pair of touchdown passes.
“I felt like our coaches on both sides did an outstanding job,” Westmoreland said. “The offensive guys understand what we want to do and do a good job of going through and taking what we have and taking advantage of what we have and what we do, and I felt the defense was just opportunistic – was able to get after, get turnovers, put the offensive guys in a good position for our offense to grind it out …”
“I really felt all three facets, we did a really good job, and that’s hats off to our coaches we have,” Westmoreland continued.
After opening District 4-5A play with a 45-0 loss at Zachary, the Eagles bounced back with a 26-10 win at Walker in which the Eagles held Brian Thomas without at catch.
“The kids, they battled and fought and they literally came out like their back was against the wall and they had to fight for their life, and they did,” Westmoreland said, noting the Eagles converted on fourth down from their own 11-yard line on a 96-yard touchdown drive.
“I felt like once we got that first down, (for) the kids, it was on,” Westmoreland continued. “Our kids really understood and I think they really saw, ‘look what we can be and what this can become moving forward.’ I think the lightbulb went off for those guys at that moment.”
Live Oak followed that with a thrilling win over Denham Springs in Brett Beard’s return to Watson as the Yellow Jackets’ coach as Michael Saunders blocked a potential game-winning field goal attempt by Caleb LeBlanc which the Eagles’ Will Andrepont returned for a touchdown with 4.7 seconds left to play for a 38-31 win.
“Brett said it best, that kick goes through the uprights, it’s a different story,” Westmoreland said. “For the kids just to be able to experience that, to get another win, it was great. It was a great high school game. It’s what we coach for. It’s what we want our kids to be exposed to. That’s what it’s all about.”
Live Oak picked up a 34-20 win over Pineville in the next-to-last week of the regular season in a game that was added during the week when Scotlandville went into quarantine because of COVID-19 tracing issues. The Eagles closed the regular season with a 35-3 loss to Central and earned the No. 22 seed in the Class 5A playoffs, losing in the first round to No. 11 Haughton, 31-3.
“5-4 in this crazy year was a pretty good year, but that’s not what we want. That’s not who we are here. We don’t preach being average. We preach being 1-0 and going far.”
Westmoreland reflected more on the Eagles’ season.
“I’ve never felt like we’re a surprise team,” Westmoreland said. “I guess I like being the underdog. I’ve always liked being the group of guys that have been slept on. I love that. It gives added motivation to your kids. I guess I’ve always enjoyed being in that role. I guess maybe from an outside perspective, yeah, people were surprised, but if you were to go in-house and ask these kids and ask these coaches, we knew what we had. We knew we were going to experience growing pains. We knew we were going to have some of those moments with the freshmen and the sophomores out there that they’re going to make a mistake or two. We knew that was going to happen. It needed to happen at certain times, and the guys did a great job of limiting those mistakes, for the most part, and putting us, even as young as they are, in a position to be successful and win games.”
The Eagles have already begun preparing for next season, with Westmoreland saying the team took just one day off after the season ended to pick up equipment then got back to work.
“It’s just to get better,” Westmoreland said of the team’s focus. “We preach 1-0 every day, and what you did the day before doesn’t matter. It’s over. It’s about what you do with today, and we’ve got to get better.”
“The kids are working hard,” Westmoreland continued. “They understand. They know what’s out there. A lot of people didn’t expect us to win a game, let alone five games and win district ball games, so the kids know that people aren’t going to sleep on us, and we’re not just kind of like that background group of guys. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”
