It was a double-edged sword for Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard knowing he won’t have to game plan for Walker’s Brian Thomas anymore.
“You definitely can breathe a little bit better. There’s no doubt about it,” Beard said of Thomas, who was selected by parish coaches as the All-Parish Offensive Most Valuable Player for the second straight year. “I respect the heck out of him. There’s no doubt it’s going to be a lot more fun not having to game plan for him, but it was a lot fun to be on the field with a guy of that magnitude. To watch him grow the way he did, what a pleasure. I’m really excited to see what he does in the future.”
Walker went 1-7 in Thomas’ senior season, but Beard said his reasoning for selecting Thomas for the honor goes beyond his team’s record.
“At the end of the day, it’s a team game,” Beard said. “It takes more than one, but to have that one gives you a chance every Friday night. He’s the dude. If you talk about Livingston Parish football right now, he’s the guy you want to talk about. Whether we like it or not, that’s the guy you’re talking about.”
Thomas had 30 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns, along with four rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns this season.
While those numbers aren’t comparable to those Thomas put up in winning the honor as a junior (75 catches for 1,272 yards with 17 touchdowns), there’s also a bit of perspective involved as the Wildcats played fewer games this season. Walker coach Chad Mahaffey also pointed to the growing pains his team went through this season and teams keying on Thomas.
“I think a lot of things go into that,” Mahaffey said. “Football’s a team sport, so it really depends on everybody to execute well, so there’s probably times where up front we might have had an issue or quarterback or maybe on a route he did something. Obviously, he was a focal point for, I think, everyone and they’re going to direct a lot of attention his way. Our job as coaches is to try and figure out ways to get it to him as creatively as we’ve got to. I think we ended up finding some ways to do that, and I think as we started playing better offensively, I think he had the same impact he pretty much had last year. As a team we didn’t win as much.”
Thomas’ best outings this past season came in the Wildcats’ first two games of the season – five catches for 129 yards and two TDs in a 56-21 win over Fontainebleau and 10 catches for 155 yards and a TD in a 61-7 loss to St. Thomas More in a game the Wildcats added the week of the game.
Mahaffey said the Wildcats looked to Thomas to provide the team with a spark at times during the season.
“I think there’s definitely times where if we were struggling and you can get the ball to a player like that, he can bust a big play and kind of get you out of a funk offensively,” Mahaffey said. “I think some of the plays he makes fire up the rest of the guys on the team and things like that.”
Still, it was just Thomas’ presence on the field that made things difficult for opposing coaches given his capabilities.
“He was the best player on the field, I think, in the majority of games he stepped out there,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “You have to be aware of where he’s at at all times because he can score from anywhere at any time, so you always had to have your eyes on him and know kind of what’s going on whether it’s on special teams or whether it’s on offense. When we played them, he was at safety bouncing around making plays. The kid can fly, so it’s just really having to see where he’s at.
“He’s just a special athlete,” Westmoreland continued. “He’s one of those guys that doesn’t come along very often. We just kind of had to keep an eye on him wherever he was no matter what facet of the game we were in. We just had to be ready to find where he was and attack where he wasn’t and then make sure we had enough guys to cover.”
The formula worked for Live Oak in its 26-10 win over the Wildcats, holding Thomas without a catch, an accomplishment Westmoreland is still a bit amazed over.
“We caught lightning in a bottle,” Westmoreland said. “I don’t know any other way to put it. We caught lighting in a bottle for four quarters over there. It was a great night by our defensive secondary and our defensive guys. I think we caught lighting in a bottle on that one, because that kid’s special. He’s going to make a lot of plays on Saturdays.”
Thomas was also a threat on special teams, with Beard recalling Thomas’ 48-yard punt return which set up the Wildcats’ first touchdown in a 26-21 loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Thomas finished the season with 116 yards on six kickoff returns and 159 yards on six punt returns.
“He is the gamebreaker,” Beard said. “He is a dude that can absolutely take a football game over. Any time he touches a ball, he’s scary, and you’ve got to know where he’s at and what he’s doing at all times.”
Thomas narrowed his college choices to LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia in May but has yet to commit. Still, Mahaffey and Beard are eager to see what’s ahead for him.
“I think he’s certainly the most talented player in the district and one of the most talented players I’ve ever gotten to coach and has a bright future ahead of him for sure,” Mahaffey said.
“There won’t be one person that can replicate the things that he was able to do,” Mahaffey continued. “We’ll have to have a number of guys step up and try and replace as much of that production as we can.”
Added Beard: “I hope he continues to grow and grow up and look forward to seeing what he does in college and hopefully beyond that because the kid is a special talent, and I’m excited to see what he continues to become. It was a lot of fun watching him grow as a freshman all the way through his senior year.
“I just want the best for the kid. I want the kid to land at a good spot that’s going to challenge him, that’s going to force growth and it’s going to force growth, and it’s going to force him to be better than he’s ever been as good as he’s been to this point.”
