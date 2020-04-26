Doyle’s Presleigh Scott was selected the MVP of this year’s girls All-Parish basketball team by parish coaches, but as was the case with the Lady Tigers this season, it was part of a team effort.
“It’s definitely a huge honor,” Scott said. “We have a great parish and there are so many girls that deserve it, and I’m just so honored to have been picked.”
“It’s just icing on the cake that they (parish coaches) feel the same way you do about it,” Doyle coach Sam White said of Scott’s honor. “She’s getting what she deserves.”
It’s no secret that the seeds to Doyle’s run to the Class 2A state title were sewn in last season’s quarterfinal loss to Rayville at home.
“I think that’s kind of the point where it’s like we need to get our stuff together or we’re never going to be able to do this,” Scott said. “I think I was like, ‘well, I can only improve myself’, and the only way to improve yourself is to go out there and work for what you want. That was kind of a turning point for me. It was like, “OK Presleigh, now it’s time to work.’”
“It’s just something you always remember, but I’m just so glad we get to escape that and make up for it because we won state,” Scott said.
For Scott, part of that improvement included working with a personal trainer three times a week.
“It’s just something my heart really desired, and I know the team’s heart really desired to win state,” Scott said. “We really wanted that for us, and I just knew that all I could do was work harder, not only for me, but for the team.”
The bigger part for Scott, who was the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State team, may have been the confidence she gained while preparing for her junior season.
“Definitely training, whenever you become more confident in (your) ability, you feel more confident on the floor,” Scott said. “I feel like since I was more confident, I felt like I could help other people. I could help our team to cheer them up and keep them going.”
As a sophomore, Scott said she was hesitant to be a leader for the Lady Tigers, but she said time and some maturity helped her settle into that role in the early stages of this past season.
“I just felt like it was time because I’m not a younger one any more, technically,” Scott said. “I just felt like it would have been acceptable. I always kind of wanted to be a leader, but I didn’t feel like I was ready to be a leader. It comes with maturity, and it comes with confidence. You’ve got to really care for the team. I, of course, cared for the team all along, but I don’t think I was mature enough to be as much of a leader as I was this year.”
It didn’t take long for Scott to take over that role with a 50-point effort in a 76-68 win over Holden in early December in which she went 20-for-27 from the free-throw line.
“I was so excited I actually kind of cried a little,” Scott said. “I was like …’I didn’t even know I could possibly do that.’ I think that also comes with working hard because a lot of my points were also from free throws, and you have to practice on your free throws … My hard work kind of started to show, and I was grateful for that.”
Added White: “You don’t ever go into the game thinking, ‘You know what? I bet so-and-so is going to drop (50)’. You don’t really think that, but we know she’s capable of it. She runs the floor wonderfully, and she can really, really score, especially around the basket, and she had lots of opportunities, and it kind of just happened. It was cool. That’s a cool moment for her. She should be proud of that.”
The Lady Tigers claimed the No. 1 in the Livingston Parish Tournament and won it with a hard-fought 59-56 victory in which Scott’s free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining sealed the win. Scott said the parish tournament was a big part of the team’s growth.
“I think that winning the Livingston Parish Tournament, our whole team knew that we couldn’t be stopped if we all worked together,” Scott said. “If we all played our game, we can truly do this, and I think Coach Sam knew that too.”
That helped set the tone for the Lady Tigers by the time they got to District 10-2A play. Doyle went undefeated to win the league title, getting a sweep of St. Thomas Aquinas, the Division III state champion, along the way after the Lady Falcons picked up a 76-72 win in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic in early January, handing the Lady Tigers their first loss of the season.
“Through the year, you begin to become better, and I just think we all did our thing,” Scott said. “Meghan (Watson), she’s great with posting up and getting that layup, and Elise (Jones) knows how to drive, and (Madison) Duhon can just block out anybody. Claire (Glascock) can shoot the lights out. Kourtlyn (Lacey) is an amazing ball dribbler, and just all of us together – I just think whenever (we work as) a unit, we’re all unstoppable. I just think if we play together, we can’t be defeated.”
That team approach was on display throughout the playoffs, where the Lady Tigers cruised through the first three rounds of the playoffs with maybe the most important one coming in an 88-49 quarterfinal win over Franklin at home that vaulted the team into the state tournament.
“We went in there with a chip on our shoulder,” Scott said. “We were like, ‘we’re going to go in there. We’re not going to let this slide. We want to go to state.’”
“We just really wanted to prove to everybody that we can go to state. Honestly, of course we wanted to do it for ourselves most of all and for the coaches, but I wanted to do it for my parents, too. I wanted them to see us be successful …”
Scott had 16 points in another balanced scoring performance for the Lady Tigers in a 59-49 win over Lake Arthur in the semifinals, setting up a showdown with Red River in the championship game.
It wasn’t the best of games for Scott, who picked up her third foul just before halftime and fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Still, four players including Scott, scored in double figures, helping Doyle to a 73-66 win, giving the school its first state title since 1979.
“I’ve definitely had time to reflect over it, and at the end, I was upset with myself because I wish I would have done better, but in the end, we came there to win state,” Scott said. “I’m just so glad that we got to. I was just so excited that we got to win state, I kind of forgot about it.”
Scott said her championship game didn’t diminish her time spent in Lake Charles for the state tournament.
“I think all of us can just say that was the best day of our lives,” Scott said. “That was the best week of our lives. It might have been different if we lost, but it was definitely a great experience. We literally partied all the way there on that bus, and we did not stop dancing until we got home. It was just so much fun. We were so hyped. It’s definitely a week I’ll never forget, and I think all of our teammates will say that. It was just so much fun, and it was such an amazing experience.”
Scott again deflected credit to her teammates.
“I really do believe we have an amazing team, amazing chemistry,” Scott said. “We wouldn’t have been able to have won if we didn’t have so much chemistry. I just love this team so much, and I’m just going to be so sad for the seniors to go away. This has just truly been an amazing year.”
“I just don’t know if anybody knows how happy we are – how blessed and joyful to be able to experience this, because many teams don’t get to experience something like this,” Scott said. “I just feel like the state championship really meant something to us.”
With one state championship won, Scott said the Lady Tigers aren’t resting on that accomplishment.
“It just motivates me even more to go win another one,” Scott said. “I just really think that even though we have a lot of seniors leaving, we’re going to get hopefully better over the summer and more mature, and I feel like we still have it in us to be able to go out there and win as long as we keep on working as a team and working hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.