Walker-Chalmette Caitlin Travis

Walker's Caitlin Travis drives up the court against Chalmette.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Eymard

She played her last game at Walker almost three months ago, but Caitlin Travis knows the significance of one of her final achievements with the Lady Cats.

Parish coaches selected Travis as the Most Valuable Player on the all-parish team for the second straight year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.