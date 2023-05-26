She played her last game at Walker almost three months ago, but Caitlin Travis knows the significance of one of her final achievements with the Lady Cats.
Parish coaches selected Travis as the Most Valuable Player on the all-parish team for the second straight year.
“I’m just really happy,” Travis said. “It definitely means a lot. It shows that they (parish coaches) see what we do here at Walker and that they saw something in me that they liked and saw me deserving of this award.”
Travis was also selected the all-parish Offensive Playmaker, while Walker teammate Aneace Scott was tabbed Defensive MVP. Albany’s Stacy Darouse was selected Coach of the Year by her peers.
Coming into her senior season, Travis said her goals weren’t complicated.
“Just work hard, spend a lot of time with my teammates,” she said. “I was working on just perfecting all that I could do – working hard – working hard on the weights, conditioning, everything that we had to do – and watching film, being a student of the game and all that just to try to be the best that I could be for our season.”
Much like after earning the MVP honor as a junior last season, Travis said her role for the Lady Cats changed some her senior year.
“I guess it changed because I was more of a distributor and had a lot of teammates who could make things happen, so I really just played every game by ear,” she said. “So if I wasn’t shooting well, I knew a teammate or teammates could step up in place of that.”
“It didn’t matter at all to me,” Travis continued. “I just wanted to win.”
Walker coach Korey Arnold said this season showed a natural evolution of Travis’ game.
“In younger years, sophomore year, she was pretty much just a drive, get to the rim kid, and then she added her mid-range pull up game, which really was probably the strongest point of her game,” Arnold said. “And then she was able to extend her 3-point range as she got stronger and older. She was able to score at all three levels, which makes it really tough to guard.”
“She allowed the other kids to get wide open shot shots because they have to focus so much on her when she drives,” Arnold continued. “She makes the players around her better because she’s willing to pass the ball and not just throw up shots when she’s not open. She does a good job finding the open person when they are taking her away, but late in games and key moments in games, she knows when she needs to take over and make a play.”
As a junior, Travis averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while earning District 4-5A MVP and first-team all-state honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. In her senior year, Travis averaged 16.8 points per game while earning District 5-5A MVP and first-team all-state recognition from the LSWA.
Arnold said he saw another area of Travis’ game grow this past season.
“I think she took on more of a leadership role this year than she had in past years,” Arnold said. “She started being mor vocal about her will to win and how she didn’t want to lose. That was nice as a coach because before she was really quiet. She didn’t really show a lot of emotion, but this year, I think she took on the mantra of ‘I’m not going to lose over something I can control or change.’”
Arnold also praised Travis’ selflessness throughout her career at Walker.
“For four years, she did whatever we asked her to do for the betterment of the team,” Arnold said. “If it was scoring more, she was OK with it. If it was passing and playing better defense, she was OK with it. She was always a team-first player – never once questioned anything we asked her to do. She did everything we asked her to do, and she was an ultimate team player.”
“I told her from day one … if you just do what we ask you to do within the schemes of our team, you’ll get every individual honor you want,” Arnold continued. “That was my promise to her. I said it’s not all about scoring. It’s other things, and I said, ‘You’ve got to win.’ If you don’t win, you’re not getting any individual honors at a high level, and she understood that. She trusted us as coaches when we told her that. She leaves Walker, she’s got pretty much every individual award a person can get in their career.”
In turn, Travis credited Walker’s system with helping her achieve those accolades after the Lady Cats advanced to the semifinals for the second straight season.
“We’re Walker,” she said. “We do what we do. It doesn’t matter what game it is. We follow kind of the same plans, the same structure.”
Walker was the No. 1 seed in the Division I non-select playoffs and lost to No. 5 Ponchatoula 52-47 in the semis at the University Center in Hammond. Ponchatoula finished as the runner-up, losing to No. 2 Parkway 80-57 in the championship game.
“We thought we could win it all,” Travis said of the return trip to the state tournament. “We just came up a little short, but I think we played really great, honestly. I think we executed our plan almost as well as we could. It was pretty efficient in my opinion. We just didn’t get it that year, but the Walker program is going to keep pushing for that state title.”
Travis signed with Loyola of New Orleans to continue her playing career.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m kind of nervous a little bit, but for the most part, I’m excited to meet my new teammates and play on the next level …”
Arnold said Travis shouldn’t have much trouble adjusting at Loyola.
“They run a lot of very structured sets,” Arnold said. “Defensively, they mix it up a little bit. I think she’s going to be comfortable right away, and I think she’s got a built-in advantage over other freshmen because she’s used to running stuff and having to execute, and being in the weight room, two, three, four days a week, that stuff helps in the transition from high school to college.”
For Arnold, it’s on to life without Caitlin Travis.
“Definitely losing Caitlin changes the dynamics of your team, especially on the offensive end,” Arnold said. “That’s what we have the spring and the summer for – to kind of figure out what we’re going to do and figure out a new identity without Caitlin Travis.”
Still, Travis said she likes where the Walker program is at this point.
“Since my freshman year, we just kept getting better and better,” she said. “We kept getting more players and everything, just progressively building that foundation for our team. I think next year, they can do it. I definitely have faith in them and the coaching staff.”
