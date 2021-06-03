WALKER -- After the voting concluded, the magnitude of the moment was still sinking in for French Settlement softball coach Blake West.
West is the Livingston Parish Coach of the Year.
“To be selected for this award by the fellow coaches in our parish, some great coaches that we have in our parish, it really means a lot,” West said. “I feel like softball in our parish is extremely competitive. I feel like our parish holds some of the best teams in the state. As coaches, we kind of all push each other to be the best that we can be. It’s an honor that I don’t take lightly.”
The Lady Lions advanced to the Class 2A semifinals, setting the tone for their season with a 7-0 start.
“I just felt like early in the season, everything really clicked for us,” West said. “The offense really came together. The defense came together early. The pitching was there, and I felt like it was a group of girls on the team that in January was working hard, and the results showed in February, and the results showed throughout the season and the results were there at the end of the season as well.”
That quick start also gave West and his coaching staff and idea the program could be in for a special season.
“We kind of show up at practice and we see how well we’re clicking,” West said. “That was the point where we kind of started to believe in ourselves that this season could be something special.”
Things slowed from there, as the Lady Lions went 6-7 with a pair of losses to St. Thomas Aquinas and single losses to Central, Doyle, Holden and Springfield during the stretch, but that wasn’t necessarily a negative for the team.
“It really allowed us to focus on areas that we needed to improve on,” West said. “With this group of girls we have, they realized, ‘Hey, this is areas we have to get better in’, and they did a fantastic job of working on those needs and getting better as a team.”
“It pointed out that we needed to be a little bit more aggressive at the plate than we were being,” West continued. “We were taking too many strikes at that point in the season. We needed to be a little bit more aggressive on the bases than we were, and we showed up, we worked hard on that, and the girls did a good job of putting into practice what me and my coaching staff were preaching, and they turned it around after those losses where those needs showed themselves.”
The other part of the equation for West was having a young team that featured just one senior in outfielder Blair Henderson, but he said the team’s youth was never an issue this season.
“This team, all season long, they showed a great mentality and a great team approach of just playing the game, just focusing on the game between the lines, just get out there and enjoy yourself and rely on your instincts,” West said. “Don’t think too much about the X’s and O’s. Don’t think too much about what needs to be done to execute. Just rely on your instincts and do it. Yes, they were young. It was a group that we preached to them, ‘even though you are young, you play this game. You know how to play this game. Lean on your instincts and let the rest take care of itself.’”
French Settlement finished the regular season on a 5-2 run, with a 3-2 loss to Doyle in that stretch. In that game, the Lady Lions had the tying run on first to end the game after trailing 3-0 heading into the seventh inning.
“That game was big for us,” West said. “It was definitely a playoff-type atmosphere. It was a playoff-type setting. It was a game where a couple weeks before they had beat us pretty good. We felt like we could go in there and compete with them. It was really good to get out there and show ourselves that we could go toe-to-toe with the top seed in our state and that we could hang with anybody in our class.”
The Lady Lions earned a No. 12 seed in the Class 2A playoffs and opened the postseason with a 5-3 win over Delcambre at home.
“That first-round game, it was tough,” West said. “(Delcambre) came out, they battled, they got up on us early. We had to kind of claw our way back and fight our way back. It was big to be at home and to pull out that win and show ourselves that we’re a team that we can do some damage in the playoffs – that we can rely on what we’ve learned from our losses, what we’ve learned from our wins and that we could make a deep run.”
FSHS continued its playoff run with a 6-1 road win over No. 5 Lakeside with Emma Petite taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning.
“That was one of the most complete games we played all season,” West said. “We knew our opponent could swing it well, but Petite matched them with one of her best performances in the circle all season.”
The Lady Lions scrapped for a 3-2 road win over No. 4 Winnfield to advance to the state tournament, snapping a 2-2 tie on seventh-grader Stella Allison’s two-out RBI double in the sixth to win the game.
“That was game there, it was a battle,” West said. “We grinded it out. It was one of those games you just dream of being in and playing in both from a coaching standpoint and a player’s standpoint. I know they loved it, they enjoyed it. It showed us that we could win a tough game in a very hostile environment. Regardless of how young we were, it just showed us we can go in there and beat anybody at any time.”
“We believed that we could get it done, and we just went after it,” West continued. “We had a 12 seed, but we didn’t feel like at any point in second round or the quarterfinals that we weren’t the better team, if that makes any sense. We knew we could go in there and win. We knew we could go in there and compete, and our girls maintained that focus throughout the first three rounds and got it done.”
In the semifinals, French Settlement faced No. 2 Many, which snapped a 1-1 tie with six runs in the third inning. FSHS got within 7-5 before Many scored nine unanswered runs to end the game early.
“To come out and play competitive like we did, I was extremely happy with our team,” West said. “I felt like their mentality all season, especially in that game, (was), ‘look, if the game is still being played and it’s going on, we have a chance no matter what the score is’, and I believe it showed.”
“Credit to Many,” West continued. “They swung the bats well all season, and they didn’t slow down too much in the state tournament.”
West admitted part of the challenge was adjusting to the atmosphere at Sulphur’s Frasch Park for the state tournament, but he’s hoping that helps the program in the future.
“First of all, the experience was awesome, but like you said, you don’t know how it is until you experience it, and for those girls to get that experience this year, that’s going to help us so much down the road. I really feel like we’ve got a crew coming back that can get there next year and potentially years after. You don’t know how it (the state tournament) is until you get there and you fully experience it as a team. It was a great experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
“Don’t get me wrong, you want to win every game you play in,” West continued. “We would have love to have (played) for a state title this year, especially against Doyle. Man, that would have been awesome, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘OK guys, look what we’ve done this season. Look what you’ve accomplished this season. Don’t hang your heads about anything. The future’s very, very bright for French Settlement.’”
