Blake West

French Settlement softball coach Blake West was selected the All-Parish Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Lions to the Division IV non-select state title.

The last time French Settlement softball coach Blake West was selected the All-Parish Coach of the Year, the Lady Lions were coming off an appearance in the state tournament.

This time around, West earned the honor after guiding the Lady Lions to a state championship.

