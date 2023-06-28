The last time French Settlement softball coach Blake West was selected the All-Parish Coach of the Year, the Lady Lions were coming off an appearance in the state tournament.
This time around, West earned the honor after guiding the Lady Lions to a state championship.
“To be selected Coach of the Year for the second time in three years by my coaching peers in the parish, and I feel like some of the best coaches in the state of Louisiana, it’s certainly an honor,” West said after the Lady Lions won the Division IV non-select state championship – the first state softball title for FSHS since 1999.
West, who also earned the honor in 2021 after leading the Lady Lions to the Class 2A semifinals, said the program had a ‘very balanced group’ heading into the season.
“I felt like we had a really good pitching staff, a really solid defense behind the pitching staff, and an offense that could score in a variety of ways,” West said.
The Lady Lions went 14-8 to start the season, and West said the ultimate goal was to hit a stride by the end of March.
For the Lady Lions, that coincided with a 3-2 win at Doyle.
“That’s one we kind of circle on our schedule each year to kind of test ourselves, see where we’re at as a team,” West said. “We went over there, we played really good ball. We beat a really solid team that was also back in Sulphur again this year, and at that point, we kind of started to look at each other and said, ‘OK, we’ve got a lot of things clicking. We’re heading in the right direction.’ We may not have been exactly where we wanted to be as a team at that point in the season, but we knew we were heading in the right direction late March, early April.”
The Lady Lions followed the win over Doyle with a 5-3 loss to Holden at home as part of a schedule which also featured Maurepas, Springfield, Albany and Denham Springs among parish opponents. FSHS went 4-2 against parish opponents, and a scheduled game with Walker on the final playing date of the season was canceled.
All nine parish teams made the postseason, and West said he builds his schedule with an eye on preparing his team for the postseason every year.
“Absolutely that was 100 percent part of the plan and just going back to just the level of competitive softball that’s played within our parish helps out so much as well,” West said. “We play this tough schedule, especially in March and April, and when we get into the playoffs, we want our team to have the mindset of ‘you’re not going to see anything or any challenges that you haven’t already faced this season.’”
The Lady Lions returned a veteran pitcher in Emma Petite, the program’s active wins leader, but the emergence of eighth-grader Malloy Miles in the circle enabled Petite to move to third base. Miles earned Outstanding Player honors in the team’s championship game victory over Montgomery and all-state recognition from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association.
“Really, the pitching situation, it worked out extremely well for us this year,” West said. “I would say we had a complete pitching staff this year that we could lean on and that we could definitely just ride a long ways in the playoffs for as long as we needed to.”
West and assistant coach Jennifer Hull also moved players around during the course of the season before the team found the right combination. West noted Stella Allison moved to catcher while Ava Acosta went to shortstop and Brooke Karpinski filled in at a number of positions.
“It’s kind of like putting the pieces of the puzzle together and going back to just a total team effort – a group of girls that selflessly play the game for each other and for the team and for French Settlement,” West said. “They willingly moved to different spots when the coaching staff asked them to, and they give 100 percent. Towards the end of the season – the last week of the regular season and going into the playoffs, we really started to find a combination both offensively and defensively that really started to click and really work for us.”
French Settlement earned the No. 4 seed in the Division IV non-select playoffs and a bye in the first round, which West said was a plus for the team.
“I think it was very beneficial for us,” West said. “It was something different. It was something new we haven’t experienced ever. The question was there. You get an exhibition game that you can play when you get a bye. Do we go try and play somebody or do we use it to focus on ourselves and practice? With the tough competition we’d been playing, we chose to just take a couple of good days, talk amongst ourselves as a team and say, ‘Hey, this is what we need to work on. This is what we’ve got to fix going into the playoffs.’ We had some really good practices. We got a little bit of rest, and we felt like we had things right going into that second-round game.”
The bye paid off as FSHS defeated East Beauregard 12-0 in five innings in the regional round and followed with an 8-2 win over DeQuincy in the quarterfinals to advance to the state tournament. Both of those games were at home, which West said was another advantage in the postseason.
“The way it played out for us was very beneficial,” West said. “We got to stay at home in the second round. We got to stay at home in the quarterfinals. Just a great atmosphere we had at the park at French Settlement. The energy was at a level I’ve never seen it before. The team fed off it. It was a tough place for our opponents to come play.”
In the semifinals, Miles hurled a no-hitter as FSHS took advantage of 10 walks and three errors in a 15-0 win over No. 8 Vinton, which defeated No. 1 LaSalle 4-3 in the quarterfinals.
“They were definitely an opponent we went in there respecting,” West said. “We just came out and played great softball from the get-go.”
The Lady Lions notched a 3-1 win over Montgomery in the state title game, building a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
“You talk about state tournament softball, that’s exactly what it was,” West said. “Two good pitchers going at it, dueling it out for seven innings. We had some really good at-bats by several players at key moments in the game to push some runs across and we were able to come out on top and win the ultimate prize in the ultimate game.”
“It was an extremely great feeling to see the joy on their faces, all of the hard work and these girls had put in – some of them not only this year, for several years out there we had been talking about it, and not only getting to Sulphur like we did a couple of years ago, but bringing a trophy back home to French Settlement. To see the joy on their faces, to see it all pay off for them, that’s definitely a moment I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
West said the Lady Lions’ appearance in the state tournament two seasons ago helped the team when it came to this season’s trip, especially when it came to playing in the championship game.
“I think it was huge,” West said. “That first inning (in) the championship game, we had a couple of our veteran players kind of pull a few of the new ones aside and settle them down a little bit, keep everybody grounded, and I think from the second inning on, we played really good ball. There was a little nerves there in the first inning, especially when we were on the field defensively in the state title game, but the experience we had (from 2021) made a world of difference, had a tremendous impact on just keeping everybody focused, settled and just playing the game of softball how it should be played.”
French Settlement lost just one player in Brooke Dupuy, and West admits expectations are high heading into next season.
“I would be lying to you if I said it’s not our goal to get back to Sulphur next year and try to win us another state title,” he said. “We lose one senior, a senior that made a big impact, great player, but with a lot of girls returning, it’s definitely a goal that we have our sights set on to get back and win another state title in 2024.”
