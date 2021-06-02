It didn’t happen overnight, but things have come together pretty well for Walker softball player Lainee Bailey.
After a stellar season in which she helped the Lady Cats advance to the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs, she was selected the Most Valuable Player on the All-Parish softball team selected by the parish’s coaches.
“It took a while,” Bailey said. “As (Walker) Coach Hali (Westmoreland) says, ‘trust the process’, and before I even met her, I feel like that was what I was doing.”
The player who earned the All-Parish MVP honor has been years in the making, with Bailey saying she first started really working on her hitting in the sixth grade.
“I wasn’t that great of a hitter, actually,” Bailey said. “I don’t think I was in the lineup, actually at all, so I guess that gave me motivation to become better. That’s when I started going out every day and hitting, and once I did that, I realized I want to pitch, so it just kind of went from there.”
“I remember every day after school, I’d go outside with my dad and we’d work on the tee, working on the swing, working on every pitch, and then I kind of just developed seeing the ball better as I would go out there and work,” Bailey said.
It’s safe to say that work paid off, with Bailey hitting .522 with 20 home runs and 43 RBIs this season.
On top of that, Bailey finished this season with a 22-2 record, a 1.37 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 114 innings pitched while also being selected the District 4–5A MVP – not bad considering she didn’t really start focusing on pitching until the eighth grade.
“I was catcher, and I was a better catcher than I was a hitter, so I spent a lot of time on the tee working on my hitting until I figured out I wanted to be a pitcher,” Bailey said. “By that time, I was already a hitter, so I just added on (with the pitching).”
She said being in the circle was a different kind of experience when she first started pitching.
“I liked how when I was on the mound I was basically in control of the game, and I liked that part,” Bailey said. “Being a catcher is very important too, but I have the ball in my hand every single play, so I just kind of liked pitching better, so I just decided to pursue that.”
In becoming such a well-rounded player, Bailey said she’s also enjoyed helping her own cause at times.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Bailey said. “Most pitchers, they spend most of their time pitching instead of hitting … but I think it kind of helped me how I didn’t start pitching until later, and so I had more time to work on the hitting and develop that and then develop pitching.”
“I’ve spent my time outside on the tee just as much as I’ve spent my time on the mound,” Bailey said. “Offense is the fun part.”
Bailey said her approach in the circle isn’t complicated.
“I go into every game looking for my best stuff and trusting my defense,” Bailey said. “Trust in the defense is a really big part of how I approach the circle, because if I know that my defense has my back, then we’re set.”
Westmoreland said there’s more to Bailey’s game than her statistics.
“Her stats speak for her, and she had a phenomenal year, but I can say I’ve coached a lot of really good athletes, and she may be one of the most humble athletes that I’ve coached, and I feel like that speaks a lot on her character,” Westmoreland said. “She sets the bar high for herself. She demands perfection, but at the end of the day, she is extremely humble even with all of the accolades that she’s achieved this season.”
“As a coach, you feel very blessed because that’s the kind of players you want to have, you know?” Westmoreland said. “I tell her all the time, ‘I’m glad you’re on our team.’ I’ve told her that multiple times.”
Bailey said she also goes back and watches games in an effort to improve.
“Whether I’m watching myself hit or I’m watching myself throw a pitch, I think it helps me learn. I’ll look at it like, ‘I should have done that’, so next time I’ll know what I need to fix, what I need to work on, how to throw to another batter, what I’m going to get when I’m in the batter’s box, just stuff like that.”
In Walker’s 3-0 quarterfinal playoff loss to Airline, Bailey was lifted for Ryann Schexnayder after giving up a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning for the final run.
“I feel like I could have done a lot of things different, and maybe the game would have been different, but I definitely wore it on myself kind of feeling like it was my fault,” Bailey said of the loss.
Westmoreland said that’s part of Bailey’s growth process.
“Obviously perfection isn’t attainable, but she expects herself to come out and perform every single game and never take the day off, and that starts to infect those around her,” Westmoreland said.
“Lainee does a very good job of being a leader, but she is very team-oriented, and she doesn’t want to let her teammates down, and she doesn’t want to let herself down,” Westmoreland continued. It takes a team effort, but she’s that type of player. She wants to be successful.”
“I think that was part of the maturity curve that she hit,” Westmoreland said. “Now it’s, ‘I play for a deeper meaning,’ so I think it’s a good thing that she takes it to heart, and the passion that she has for the game just oozes out of her.”
Westmoreland said the team is already using that quarterfinal loss as motivation heading into next season.
“I think it will be a fire that is lit inside of them, and now our new saying is ‘Unfinished Business’ because we’re already back to work,” Westmoreland said. “They got the taste and then they felt the heartbreak, and now it’s motivation to hopefully not feel that again.”
