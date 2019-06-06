2019 ALL-PARISH SOFTBALL | Holden's Lackie overcomes early injury to win third straight MVP honor

WALKER – Ever since the Holden softball team won its third straight state championship at the end of April, life has been moving pretty fast for Olivia Lackie.
She just wrapped up her junior year after taking Outstanding Player honors in the Class B championship game for the third straight season – and as a kicker to the season just past, she was selected as the All-Parish softball MVP for the third season.
“It’s kind of hard to wrap your head around three times in a row, especially whenever you see all the trophies right in front of you, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I’ve done that.’ Three years of my life, and I’ve contributed to this program, and I’ve helped build it three times,” Lackie said. “It’s a big deal for me, and I’m really proud of our whole team for getting those accomplishments.”
This significance of the achievement wasn’t lost on Holden coach Linzey Bowers.
“That is a really big deal, and we’re in an extremely competitive parish with lots of great student-athletes,” Bowers said. “For the coaches to believe in her and to know that she’s the best in the parish three back-to-back years, it’s awesome. It’s got to be a good confidence thing for her. She deserves it. She puts in the work.”
In addition to Lackie, Live Oak's Brett Leiva and Doyle's Elise Jones were selected co-Defensive MVPs, while Denham Springs' Rayne Minor was the Offensive MVP on the All-Parish squad.
Lackie went 21-2 with 288 strikeouts in 140 innings while giving up just 11 earned runs.
“We were joking at the parish meeting, she averages 2.1 strikeouts an inning,” Bowers said. “That’s just extremely unheard of. When you compare stats like that, the numbers speak for themselves. She deserves it. I’m proud of her, happy for her.”
For good measure, Lackie led the Lady Rockets with a .452 batting average and 41 RBIs.
Capturing the honor, as well as another state title, was a bit different for Lackie this season. She was unable to pitch early in the season after straining her neck in a preseason scrimmage against Doyle.
Holden started the season 1-3, including a 20-7 loss to Class 5A Ponchatoula.
“I was able to hit,” Lackie said. “It was just something about the pulling of the back half of my motion … it hurt.”
Not being in the circle to pitch was almost as painful.
“I definitely don’t like to sit and watch,” Lackie said. “To not pitch was kind of like an eye-opener like us taking things for granted almost, so I kind of started to work harder once I got back into (being) able to actually throw. It was just like, ‘Wow! What would I do if I couldn’t pitch and be good at what I do?’”
It took Lackie roughly three weeks to get back up to speed. The location of her injury made things interesting during the recovery process as she did stretching exercises and needling in an effort to get back to pitching.
“The therapists and the doctors that I went to said it was a really weird place for me to have a pull because it was in my upper trap area, and that’s not normal, so they didn’t really know how to handle it,” Lackie said. “I just had to do a lot of stretching and therapy.”
As Lackie worked her way back, the Lady Rockets started to work things out, going on a 14-game win streak.
“She stepped back in when she was released, and she picked up where she left off,” Bowers said. “When you have a pitcher like that (in the circle), a team just plays with a completely different confidence.”
Bowers said the biggest part of Lackie’s return may have been overcoming the injury itself.
“She changed a few things up mechanically to kind of work around her injury,” she said. “Mentally, having an injury in itself, you’ve got to fight through that. And then to get on the field and have the same results you had in the previous seasons and to pick up where you left off, it’s incredible. An injury’s an injury. It doesn’t matter how big, how small. It’s that mental barrier of not wanting to really, really hurt it, and it’s that mental barrier of ‘OK, it hurts. Is something seriously wrong?’ That type of stuff.”
Holden’s 14-game win streak was snapped in a 4-3 loss to Brusly in which Lackie surrendered a solo home run in the eighth inning for the winning run after the Lady Panthers, who won the Class 3A state title, rallied from a 3-0 deficit.
“The only thing that you can learn from that is that you just have to put in a little more,” Lackie said. “We had that game, and there was just one or two plays that would have really made the difference for us. That’s when you just have to take that look in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do better to help push my team over that hump and help to actually get the victory?’ It was definitely a tough loss for us – to me especially – but we got past it.”
That doesn’t mean Lackie completely let go of the loss as the season progressed, saying she used it as a moment to learn a little bit about herself.
“There’s nothing you can do about it, but it still doesn’t hurt to think about it, so you don’t make the mistake again,” Lackie said. “I kind of carried it with me. It was kind of a lesson – don’t throw the ball down the middle of the plate. I felt like MC (Comeaux) really taught me a lesson about that. I’m glad but also not glad at the same time that that happened.”
The Lady Rockets rattled off another nine wins in a row before dropping a 4-0 decision to Parkview Baptist, which finished as the Division II state runner-up.
In that game, Holden managed three hits and Lackie surrendered a two-run home run in the sixth inning that accounted for the final margin.
“I felt like as a team, we didn’t play as well as we should have, and our intensity was just not there,” Lackie said. “I don’t know if it was because they had all the signs up from their state championships … that might have been it, but I don’t feel like we played together as a team, because it just wasn’t there. It’s just hard. That was a hard loss for us, too.”
But again, the loss was a learning experience.
“I felt like the Brusly game was kind of eye-opener for me, but the Parkview game was more of an eye-opener for everyone else, because they realized that we can’t just coast along,” Lackie said. “To beat the best teams, you have to play with 100 percent intensity through all seven innings. You can’t coast, so I think they realized that going into the postseason.”
The lesson held as Holden, which went into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Class B, got wins over Monterey and Stanley to advance to the state tournament.
In a 3-0 semifinal win over Zwolle, Lackie just missed a perfect game, giving up a leadoff walk in the sixth inning and a bunt single to lead off the seventh, which broke up a no-hitter. She finished with 18 strikeouts.
“Walking that one kid ruined the game, and it’s OK, I guess,” Lackie said with a laugh. “If I see that I can do better and I feel like I can do better, I definitely push myself because I want to be the best that I can be. I have my mom (Kasie) to thank for that. She pushes me everyday. She’s a big part of where I am today.”
The state title game also presented another challenge for Lackie and her teammates, trailing Forest 1-0 lead until Holden snapped a 1-1 tie by putting together a four-run sixth inning to pick up a 5-1 win.
“It’s a big deal,” Lackie said of winning a third straight state title. “That final game was really close. Forest gave us a run for our money up until the sixth inning when we busted it open. It was really stressful having to go out there and pitch a 1-1 game knowing that I couldn’t give up a run or that would be it for us. I was just really glad we were able to pull out the win …”
Lackie remains committed to South Alabama, and she’s still trying to wrap her head around being a three-time All-Parish MVP – and a newly-minted senior.
“A lot of things are hitting me all at once right now,” Lackie said. “I’m a senior. I get to sign soon. I have one more year, so I’m going to put all I have into this year.”
She’s still got her senior season to play, but she’s already given some thought to winning a fourth All-Parish MVP, though she’s not dwelling on it.
“Going out with a fourth All-Parish MVP would be awesome,” Lackie said. “It’s already an honor to have three. Looking back on it, it feels really good … Going into my senior year, just to get that fourth one would really mean a lot.”
And a fourth straight state title?
“That would be pretty good, too,” she said.
