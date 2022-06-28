Holden softball coach Raven Andrews guided Holden to its fifth straight Class B state title this past season, while Walker’s Hali Westmoreland got the Lady Cats back to the state tournament for the first time in four years.
For their efforts, Westmoreland and Andrews were selected the All-Parish co-Coaches of the Year by their parish coaching peers.
“I never expected anything like this to happen,” Andrews said of earning the honor. “I’m very honored that I was even put up to be voted for.”
“It’s an honor,” Westmoreland said. “At the end of the day, we all have the same goals. We all love the game of softball, and the main goal is to impact young females. Whenever your fellow coaches acknowledge your players’ hard work, because at the end of the day, that’s who breeds the success of your team is the girls that you coach … It’s just an honor to be chosen.”
Andrews took over a Holden program which had won four straight state titles in her first season as a high school coach featuring a roster with no seniors.
“I think there was a learning curve because it was a lot of new (things) for me,” Andrews said. “There were a lot of new things for the girls as well, especially with only having a few (players) that were experienced on the field.”
“I’m just very thankful that I had the team that I had this year and that I’ll get to have them back next year,” Andrews continued. “That’s always a blessing, and I’ll never take that for granted. I’m just thankful for the work that the coaches prior to me put in with these girls and the work that the girls put in prior to me coming, so it kind of made the transition for us a little bit easier.”
The Lady Rockets also re-vamped their entire coaching staff, and several veteran players changed positions while mixing new starters into the lineup. Still, Andrews knew the expectations for the program were the same.
“You expect the same thing that happened before because they’re four-time state champions, so coming in, you’re just like, ‘Great. I hope they give me the same effort that they gave the coaches before and we just continue rocking and rolling,’” Andrews said.
Walker came into the season with a core group of six seniors – Lainee Bailey, Alayna Daigrepont, Ryann Schexnayder, Gyvan Hammons, Madelyn Bourgoyne and Kara Jones – providing the team with veteran leadership.
Westmoreland said the goal for the team heading into the season wasn’t complicated.
“To do the little things right and enjoy the game,” Westmoreland said of her expectations. “In years leading up with that same group, we’ve applied the pressure. We’ve made sure that they were prepared, and those six seniors, by the time it’s their senior year, they know what they’re doing, and I just had to try my best to make sure I was setting them up to be successful.”
“All of them together, they just created this unit as a senior group to be able to lead their teammates, and that was what was really good to watch this season,” Westmoreland continued. “You could tell that they just wanted it. You didn’t have to preach, ‘Oh this is our goals. This is what we want to achieve.’ They showed up, and you knew that they were going to do business.”
Holden went 24-8 on the season but those losses came to Mandeville, Chapelle, St. Amant, Mount Carmel, West Ouachita, West Monroe, Hannan and Walker.
“A loss is never a bad thing in my opinion,” Andrews said. “Sometimes a loss teaches you things that you need to work on, so I’m kind of thankful that they happened earlier on in the season. I think we might have had one or two later on, but those losses only helped us improve as a team and figure out what we needed to really work on.”
The Lady Cats started the season 8-4, with two of those losses coming to St. Amant. The last was 1-0 on March 8. From there, the team put together a 20-game win streak to close out the regular season, including winning the District 4-5A title.
“I don’t really keep up,” Westmoreland said regarding the team’s won-loss record. “Sometimes I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing, but we preach it’s day by day, game by game. That’s also how we function as a coaching staff. It’s day by day. At one point, I think we were on a 15-game winning streak, and I had no idea. I just knew it was a new game. New day, new game, we’re going to come out here and do our thing.”
“If you go back and you look at our record, the games that we did lose, we weren’t ourselves,” Westmoreland said. “We didn’t have energy, or we didn’t hit the ball how we normally do. I was extremely pleased with the girls and their performance this season, and they earned every bit of success that they got.”
Westmoreland said the key to that success came from the team being consistent in everything it did.
“That is a good word to describe that team as a whole is consistent,” Westmoreland said. “All year round, they worked. They conditioned all year round. They lifted all year round. We even lifted on game days sometimes this past season. It was we’re not going to change what we do. If it’s not broken, we’re not going to fix it. We’re going to keep working hard. We’re going to get stronger. We’re going to get faster and still develop within the game of softball. They bought in completely, and I could not ask for a better group.”
With all of the changes, Andrews said the Lady Rockets started to find a groove around midseason. She pointed to an 11-10 win over Chapelle in April as one that helped the team with the playoffs approaching. Chapelle defeated Holden 8-0 at the Ponchatoula Tournament in February. In the second meeting, the Lady Rockets led 9-5 after three innings then rallied for the win with two runs in the top of the seventh after falling behind 10-9.
“Losing to them and winning against them taught us a lot,” Andrews said. “I want to say team cohesion and attitudes always plays a part. When we played Chapelle the second time in the season, we had a pretty good lead on them, and then we kind of started to relax a little bit. So them coming back on us and us having to really fight to get that lead back was kind of a (lesson) like, ‘Alright, we can get up on these teams, but the moment you relax and give them an ounce of a chance, they’re going to take it,’ and that’s almost what Chapelle did to us. A win is a win. We’ll take it, but at the end of the day, I think that that game taught us a lot going into the playoffs as ‘alright, we can’t relax.’”
Holden won the District 7-B title and entered the Class B playoffs as the No. 1 seed, getting a bye in the first round, then defeating Forest 12-0 in the regional round and Lacassine on the road in the quarterfinals 11-0 to advance to the state tournament.
“I definitely noticed that hitting playoffs, it was like another switch was turned on, and it was like a whole new team in a good way,” Andrews said. “It was kind of like they just switched it up another gear, which I didn’t even know was possible, in my opinion.
“They wanted it, so they’re willing to do what it takes to win,” she continued.
Walker earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket then posted wins over Southwood (15-0), Airline (12-0) and Acadiana (7-3) to advance to the state tournament.
In the semifinals, the Lady Cats lost 6-0 to St. Amant, which went on to pick up a 10-0 win over West Monroe to capture the state title.
“I think the girls did a really good job of setting goals for themselves and achieving them,” Westmoreland said of the Lady Cats’ playoff run. “Unless you win the whole thing, all seasons end sadly. Any time you lose in the playoffs, it’s sad, but I had to remind those girls that they achieved every single goal that they set for themselves except winning a state championship, and that is very hard to do in 5A. They worked for every bit of success they achieved in the playoffs, and I’m very, very proud of them because they did that.
“I directed traffic, sure, but they did that,” she continued. “They earned every bit of success. They put in the work. They made the plays. They hit the ball, and it’s an honor to coach them.”
Westmoreland called the semifinal loss to St. Amant ‘uncharacteristic’ of her team’s season.
“At the end of the day, they went out there, and they gave their best,” Westmoreland said. “That is something that you work for all year round, and then they get to that big stage, and all you can do is be proud of them for making it there. (St. Amant coach) Amy (Pitre) talked before the (semifinal) game. We just looked at each other. We were like, ‘One of us has to win this whole thing.’ That’s the beauty of coaching in high school. You’re going to coach against really good coaches. You all have the same end goal, and we just enjoy friendly competition, and it just so happens that St. Amant is our people. St. Amant did a phenomenal job this season. Hats off to Amy. They beat us three times this year. They played really, really well, and I’m very excited that they won if it wasn’t us.”
Meanwhile, Holden rallied from a 6-4 deficit to score a 10-6 win over Florien in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.
“It all goes back to having so many new players and people in new positions this year, it’s got to be nerve-wracking,” Andrews said of playing in Sulphur. “I was nervous the whole time that we were there, but at the end of the day, played Holden softball and we came out on top. You can’t ask for anything else.”
In the championship game, Holden trailed 1-0 to Anacoco but got a three-run home run from Gracie Duffy in the bottom of the first and solo home runs from Taylor Douglas, Duffy and Kacey Breithaupt in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a 10-4 win to secure Holden’s fifth straight state title.
“I was actually more nervous in the semifinal game than I was in the final for whatever reason,” Andrews said.
“I had all the faith in the world in the girls.”
Westmoreland said the Lady Cats have begun preparations for next season but couldn’t go without praising her outgoing seniors for their contributions to the program.
“Those six players, they have left their mark on Walker High School softball, that is for sure, and they will be extremely missed, but they have set the standard and the foundation for those that follow,” Westmoreland said. “You know that saying that tradition never graduates? I’m hoping that that’s the foundation that they have laid for the girls that are coming behind them.”
Meanwhile, Andrews knows the goal for the Lady Rockets heading into next season.
“I definitely think the thought process for us is we’re coming in and we’re going for our sixth in a row,” she said. “It’s almost expected from us. We have the same exact team, so it’s like, ‘Why can’t they do it one more time?’
“But there’s always things that we need to work on,” Andrews continued. “We’ve got this past season behind us, and looking forward, there are some things that we will adjust and then go from there and hopefully win our sixth state title.”
