It’s not that Live Oak’s Chloe Magee set out to be selected the Most Valuable Player on this year’s All-Parish softball team, but that’s exactly where she ended her senior season with the Eagles.
“I’ve always joked with (Live Oak) Coach (Katie) Prescott about getting the MVP, but by no means was that ever my goal,” Magee said. “My goal was always to be my best, and sometimes that works out where you are the best and sometimes it’s not, but my best is my best, and I can’t do any more. I certainly don’t want to do any less. The goal wasn’t MVP, but if my best is the MVP, then that’s awesome. If it’s not, then congrats to whoever it was. I want to do everything I can to put myself in a great position to succeed, and it just happened to work out this year, and I’m very thankful for it.”
Magee was selected the MVP by parish coaches, while Doyle’s Addison Contorno was the Defensive MVP and Holden’s Taylor Douglas was selected the Offensive MVP. French Settlement’s Blake West was selected Coach of the Year.
“The feeling of just being selected is just an overwhelming sense of joy,” Magee continued. “You go out there and you put your best work out on the field every time that you can. That doesn’t mean you’re always going to have a positive result. Thankfully, God blessed me with a very successful senior year, and I’m very happy with the way in came out, but I know I wouldn’t be able to do this without my coaches who were there every day working with me …”
Prescott and her staff – along with her family and faith – have also been cornerstones to her success, Magee said.
“They all invested in me in more ways than just softball,” Magee said of the Live Oak coaching staff. “My family being there at every single game, they just helped me realize that softball’s not my life – it’s just something I do. When you’re able to play freely and play for a bigger reason than yourself, you’re able to play with a lot more fun and just enjoy the little things. I think that’s what made me able to play the way I did because I wasn’t dependent on my result. I knew that I was loved. I knew who’s I was because my faith in Jesus Christ has helped me realize that I’m more than just a softball player, and win or lose, I’m still loved by the Creator, and that has helped me just enjoy every moment of this process.”
Said Prescott: “Chloe makes everyone around her better and is such a special person that she would still be my MVP even if she would have never received all the accolades and recognition from the public. Who you are and whose you are is of so much more value than what the world says, and Chloe’s faith and family is what has shaped her into the person she has grown to be.”
Mage said her workouts also played a part in helping her put together an MVP season.
“Coach has this saying that you either earn your spot on the field or you earn your spot on the bench, and that’s all up to you,” Magee said. “I just think the work that I put in behind the scenes is what got me where I am.”
Magee hit .585 with 32 RBIs, 73 runs and 55 stolen bases this season, but Prescott said there’s more to Magee than that.
“There are no words to sufficiently express how great of an honor it is to have had the privilege to coach a player like Chloe Magee,” Prescott said. “She is such a genuine and selfless human being yet at the same time a fierce competitor. Some coaches go their whole careers without a player and person like her, so I consider myself very blessed. Chloe at first glance is a speedy kid with a plus arm and an uncommon love for competition. She’s got the “it” factor. The bigger the moment, the better she plays. She epitomizes what we are all about on and off the field. She loves others well, is extremely tough, does things the right way, and truly inspires both young and old. We talk constantly about doing things in an uncommon way and she lives that out.”
The Eagles started the season 17-0, which Magee chalked up, in part, to solid team chemistry.
“I think we genuinely just had this confidence in ourselves, and it wasn’t in any way putting down on other teams,” Magee said. “Of course other teams worked hard and they had talent, but it was more just we trusted each other on and off the field and we had this belief in each other that we genuinely wanted each other to succeed, and I think especially in high school female sports, that’s something that sets teams apart.”
Magee served as the team’s leadoff hitter since her freshman season, and she said it wasn’t always the easiest role.
“This game will make or break you, and these past four years, thankfully it’s made me, but it’s definitely broken me a few times, so I think I’ve had to learn from those failures and come out stronger,” she said.
This season, Magee credited her teammates with making her job as the team’s leadoff hitter a bit easier.
“It’s easy to be the leadoff when you know that you have so many people that are helping you achieve your goal and it doesn’t just depend on you,” Magee said. “I had (Kayce) Bennett always supplying the power, so I didn’t have to do so much baserunning, or I had (Kaylee) Chandler working her butt off in the circle, and I had Bug (Haleigh Cushingberry) in center field making those diving plays. When you have every single person putting their best out on that field, it creates a love for the game, and you don’t feel the pressure of what you have to do. You feel the enjoyment of what you get to do.”
Live Oak lost just four games during the regular season – to Walker and eventual Division III non-select runner-up Sterlington and twice to eventual Division I non-select state champion St. Amant – earning the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
The Eagles got a bye in the first round, followed by a 12-3 win over District 5-5A foe East Ascension in the regional round before cruising to a 13-1 win over West Ouachita in the quarterfinals to send the program to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
“I’m not going to lie, sometimes it was tough obviously, but I was talking to Coach Roux, especially when we won the quarterfinal game, it just felt like this season was a movie like all the pieces finally clicked,” Magee said. “We had upperclassmen doing their jobs, but we also had underclassmen. We had a few freshmen stepping up to do their jobs as well, and you don’t see that all time. It was really special to see each person doing their job … Each person bought into their job, and because of that, we were able to come together and have this amazing senior season for me and the other seniors but also just an amazing season for Live Oak. I think when you have a team that buys into their coaches as much as the coaches buy into their team, that’s when you’re going to have some success, and that’s what we have at Live Oak.”
Sam Houston hit four home runs in a 6-3 win over the Eagles in the semifinals, which Magee put into perspective.
“It was kind of bittersweet because obviously I was sad because our season was over in that game, but it made me realize how fortunate I was to make it that far because some (players) will play four years for their high school team and never experience what I got to experience my senior year,” Magee said.
The loss also gave her another chance to leave a mark on the program in her own way.
“I tried to make sure that the freshmen and the underclassmen, they didn’t take it to heart,” Magee said. “There were a few freshmen with their heads down. My best friend AK (Phillips), she’s the sweetest person I know, and I could tell she was upset, so I was just trying to do my job as an upperclassman and set an example to know that there was nothing to be ashamed about (in) the way that we went out. Obviously, I didn’t want to go out that way, but I don’t think there was anything wrong. It was just we played, and Sam Houston had a better day than us. When you hit the long ball, you’re going to be successful. When you don’t hit the long ball, you won’t. At the end of the day, it’s just softball, so I was just trying to do make sure I did my job reminding the underclassmen and a few upperclassmen that. It is just a game at the end of the day. It feels like life or death in the moment, but I just tried to be thankful for what I experienced that year and to remind others of what’s to come. That’s what I was trying to do at Live Oak – just leave it better than I found it. Every single day, I was making sure I tried to set the example of what Live Oak softball is, and that didn’t change while I was at the state tournament.”
Prescott is hoping Magee’s example carries over for players returning to the program.
“She is loved and will be missed dearly but the legacy she leaves will last much longer and hopefully someone else will have learned from her, take up her role, and follow in her footsteps,” Prescott said. “There is no better exit than leaving a program better than you found it and Chloe has done that. She has entered through the narrow gate.”
Magee is headed to play softball and Southeastern Louisiana University, where she’s looking to continue to share her perspective on life and the game while creating some new memories and bonds.
“I’m honestly just looking forward to just making the same kind of relationships I made at Live Oak,” she said. “If you would have told me my freshman year that I was going to make some of the closest friends and meet some of the best people of my life, I would have looked at you like you were crazy. No one makes those kind of genuine relationships in high school. That’s the kind of stuff you see in movies, but I genuinely can say that I’ve met some the best people and experienced some of the best memories of my life while at Live Oak, and I truly just hope to continue that at Southeastern with the coaches and with my team and with the people who watch me play.”
