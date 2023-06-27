LO-DSHS Chloe Magee

Live Oak's Chloe Magee heads to first base against Denham Springs.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Fruge'

It’s not that Live Oak’s Chloe Magee set out to be selected the Most Valuable Player on this year’s All-Parish softball team, but that’s exactly where she ended her senior season with the Eagles.

“I’ve always joked with (Live Oak) Coach (Katie) Prescott about getting the MVP, but by no means was that ever my goal,” Magee said. “My goal was always to be my best, and sometimes that works out where you are the best and sometimes it’s not, but my best is my best, and I can’t do any more. I certainly don’t want to do any less. The goal wasn’t MVP, but if my best is the MVP, then that’s awesome. If it’s not, then congrats to whoever it was. I want to do everything I can to put myself in a great position to succeed, and it just happened to work out this year, and I’m very thankful for it.”

