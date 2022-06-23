Walker’s Lainee Bailey is the All-Parish softball Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row.
Sure, she knows it’s something special, but at the same time, she’s pretty low key when it comes to award and honors.
“It really hasn’t (sunk in that she won the award twice), but also, I’m not really big on awards, if that makes any sense,” she said. “Awards are just kind of like, ‘Woohoo!’ I don’t really look at that kind of stuff.”
“I was excited that I got to do it again,” Bailey said of earning the honor twice. “I’d say that was my goal, to go out my senior year and either get the same stuff I got the previous year, or more, I’d say.”
Holden’s Taylor Douglas repeated as the All-Parish Most Valuable Offensive Player, while Live Oak’s Chloe Magee was chosen as the Defensive MVP. Walker’s Hali Westmoreland and Holden’s Raven Andrews were selected Co-Coaches of the Year. The team was selected by parish coaches.
Bailey’s reaction to being selected MVP didn’t surprise Westmoreland.
“She’s so humble – so, so humble,” Westmoreland said. “Never once do you hear Lainee say, ‘I want to be the MVP’, or ‘I want the lights to be on me’. Never. She is a team player.”
“Lainee Bailey is the player you want to have on your team,” Westmoreland continued. “She does everything right. When she’s asked to do it, she doesn’t question anything. Anything you tell her, it’s ‘Yes ma’am. Yes sir.’ She works really, really hard, and her game play is the result of her hard work that she puts in. She is a phenomenal person outside of softball as well, and when you have that full package, it’s an honor to be able to coach that type of kid.”
Bailey put together another solid all-around season, but she said things were a bit different getting there this past year. She said her softball training wasn’t that much different, but it was in other areas.
“I think I had a different approach in the weight room,” she said. “I wanted to be better. I wanted to be stronger. I wanted to lift the heaviest, and I think that made my team have my back a little bit more.”
Bailey and Westmoreland said the Lady Cats’ senior class help set the tone for the team in the weight room, and Bailey said that carried over to the field.
“Our day basically started in the weight room, so if we had a good day in the weight room, you knew that we were going to have a good day on the field,” Bailey said.
As a pitcher, Bailey went 29-5 with a 1.24 ERA and 250 strikeouts.
“I just kind of play my game,” Bailey said. “Nothing really changes each game.”
Bailey said it helped that she and catcher Alayna Daigrepont built a stronger relationship during their time at Walker.
“I think throughout the years, me and Alayna have gotten a lot closer,” Bailey said. “When we’re throwing bullpens, I’ll ask her each pitch how much maybe the ball moved or if that was a good spot. We have that communication throughout the bullpen, and I think taking that out on the field really helped us because even in between in between innings we’d still have communication (about) what I need to do better next time, and I’ll help her out when I need to.”
“I’d say this year we got a lot closer than any other year,” Bailey continued. “We’ve always had that communication, but I’d say this year it was a lot different than any other year.”
Westmoreland also credited Bailey’s growth as a leader with some of her pitching success.
“She grew as in holding her teammates accountable to make sure that her teammates are successful,” Westmoreland said. “She had a different type of dominance on the mound this year, and that was based off of her confidence. She was a lot more confident this season in her own ability, which oozed into our team, and that was really awesome to see.”
Bailey hit .451 with 54 RBIs and 22 home runs, and she credited the home runs coming from lessons with her father.
“I don’t really go out there looking ‘Oh, I’ve got to hit it over,’” Bailey. “Just make good contact, the ball will fly.”
“There’s not really any words for it,” she continued. “I just really go out there just really looking for my pitch, and it’s not about guessing. I’d say a lot of people guess for a pitch, and that’s one thing that I can’t do. If I know where the ball’s coming, I’m just going to overthink it. Really, I just get up in the box and just look for my pitch.”
Bailey said it’s also a plus being a pitcher when it comes to hitting.
“I think being a pitcher and going up there and hitting, you know where the strike zone’s at,” she said. “A lot of people don’t recognize that. I know that if the umpire is really tight, then I’m not going to swing at anything close to off the plate because I know the pitcher’s going to have to work to the umpire’s strike zone, so I guess that’s an advantage for being a pitcher and a hitter.”
Westmoreland also said Bailey’s confidence came from her preparation.
“I truly believe that preparation builds confidence, because if you know that you’re fully prepared, there’s no reason to doubt your abilities,” Westmoreland said. “We would laugh. She also had a lot of one-on-one conversations with the strength coach (Bret Miguez). That was her motivational speeches before the game. I told her, ‘Lainee, I want you to believe that you’re as good that I know you are. I need you to tell yourself that you’re that good. There’s a fine line between confidence and cocky, but I need you to be really confident.’”
This season, Bailey was part of a Walker team that went 28-4 in the regular season, including a 23-game win streak the Lady Cats carried into the state tournament, which caught her by surprise.
“I honestly didn’t even realize it until after the season was over,” Bailey said of the win streak.
Two of the Lady Cats’ losses in the regular season came to St. Amant, including 1-0 on March 8. A 15-4 win over Zachary on March 10 to open District 4-5A play started Walker’s win streak.
Along the way, the team captured the district title and earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket, posting wins over Southwood (15-0), Airline (12-0) and Acadiana (7-3) to advance to the state tournament for the first time in four years.
There, the Lady Cats met St. Amant, which scored a 6-0 win over Walker in the semifinals before notching a 10-0 win over West Monroe to win the state title.
It’s been a while since that loss, which Bailey has been able to put into perspective.
“A lot of people focused on that last game to dictate our season, but I never did, just because I know how good our season was,” she said. “Just because we lost one game … we accomplished our goal. We wanted to make it back to Sulphur.”
Bailey is now playing summer ball with Blazers Elite as she prepares to begin her college playing career at Southeastern Louisiana.
“I’m taking this summer ball season as a training experience,” she said. “I have a lot of work to do before I go to the fall to Southeastern. I’m going to use the games for practice, work on new stuff that I need to learn …”
In the meantime, she took time to sum up her high school career.
“Man, I really don’t have a really big word for it,” she said. “It was very fun. It was competitive. I made a lot of memories. It was a good four years.”
