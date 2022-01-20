There’s nothing like setting a goal and then achieving it.
Just ask Denham Springs High School volleyball player Kate Beatty, who was selected the Offensive Most Valuable Player on the 2021 All-Parish Volleyball team, selected by parish coaches.
“It was actually my goal to get it as a junior,” said Beatty, a junior. “My freshman year, they announced the MVP, and I just had a thought, and I was like, ‘Wow! I could get that as a senior.’ My sophomore year, I really just started thinking about it. I was like, ‘If I work hard enough, I can get it as a junior,’ and so going into my junior season, I had that thought in the back of my mind.’ I got it, and I was blessed to be able to get this award. It’s really a dream come true that I’ve had on my mind since I was a freshman.”
Beatty played club volleyball in eighth grade to get some basics of the game, but she said, ‘there was still a lot to learn,’ with Denham Springs High lacking a feeder program from junior high.
“It’s kind of scary at first,” Beatty said. “I was the only one at my junior high (Denham Springs Junior High) that made the team, so I was with all these girls who I didn’t know. You had to make friends, and then they had the upperclassmen trying to help us. They were really nice, and they taught me a lot about volleyball.”
Beatty said a plus for her was being able to start on the varsity level as a freshman.
“I learned a lot about expectations,” she said. “We have this expectation to perform the best you can, and it’s kind of intimidating because I’m playing with all these seniors, but they believed in, me and they helped me play the best that I could. That was a really fun season.”
Another season of club volleyball between her freshman and sophomore seasons helped Beatty further improve her game.
“My hits got harder,” she said. “I jumped higher. I was blocking better.”
DSHS coach Pam Dubuy praised Beatty’s development over the course of her career.
“She’s definitely evolved,” Dubuy said. “She’s done what she needs to do. She’s playing club. She’s getting private lessons to improve what she wants to do. Her goal is to go play college ball somewhere, and she does have colleges talking to her. It’s not your big colleges like LSU or the University of Illinois or something like that, but it is colleges that are interested because they see the potential she has. If they knew her story where she’s only played for three years then they would really be like, ‘Oh wow! We can work with that.’ She’s shown she’s coachable. She shown she’s doing everything it takes to be a better player. It’s just being coachable and being open to put yourself out there and learn more about the game every time she goes out there.”
For Beatty, that’s the key to improvement.
“I want to help my team the best that I can, and I come out of the game, and (Coach) Dubuy is like, ‘OK. They’re blocking you cross, so you need to swing line.’ I take that information and I bring that to the game whenever I go back in, and I start to do what she told me and we get more points,” Beatty said with a laugh. “They’re going to tell you what’s going to work. You’ve just got to listen and then you get points.”
Beatty finished with 200 kills, 43 blocks and 47 digs last season, and Beatty gave credit to her teammates.
“My setters were great,” she said. “They would give me these great sets, and I just had to put it down.”
Dubuy also credited Beatty’s skills in helping put up those numbers this season.
“I think her court awareness has a lot to do with her strengths,” Dubuy said. “She can see a block, so she knows, ‘hey, this is a block. I need to tip over the block or I can hit line or I can hit cross. That has a lot to do with how she’s been successful with the hitting. I think she’s going to explode next year just because of that with the court awareness. She’s just super strong … She’s got the hops. She can jump, and when you can jump high and stay in the air longer, you can have more room to work with how you’re going to hit the ball or how you’re going to make a kill or how you’re going to get points for your team.
“It’s not always about hitting a ball straight down,” Dubuy continued. “It’s being smart about it – using a block or tipping, changing up the game a little bit. She’s learned how to do that. I think she was figuring that out closer to the end of the season as opposed to the beginning of the season. Being able to turn it from hitting across to hitting line is a big key in playing an outside hitter. You’ve got to know when you need to hit where.”
Dubuy said getting to that point was a process for Beatty this season.
“She had some games where we played some big blockers and they shut her down,” Dubuy said. “That was a learning experience for her, so she was able to be like, ‘OK, I need to do this next time.’”
Those experiences helped Beatty improve her game, and Dubuy said Beatty has developed her own style at the net.
“One other thing she does with her hitting, which kind of can confuse the other team is she’s got a super strong swing,” Dubuy said. “She’s super strong when she does that, but she also has a quick swing, so all of a sudden, she looks like she’s going to hit cross, and she’ll turn her shoulders and she’ll hit line or vice versa. It can confuse the defense.”
“Not only does she bring hitting, but she’s good with blocking,” Dubuy continued. “She gets up there and blocks and puts up a powerful block when we have a strong right-side hitter or something. She can shut them down, and that always helps a lot too with getting points.”
Beatty recalled the Lady Jackets’ four-set win over Zachary as one her best matches of the season after she recorded 13 kills.
“I don’t know, I just felt unstoppable,” she said. “I would get the ball, and then, bam! We’d get the point. That was a fun game.”
The club season has begun for Beatty as she prepares for her senior season, but she’s still enjoying her current honor.
“I was just super excited and blessed to receive this award,” she said. “I give all the glory to God. He’s blessed me with some awesome talents for volleyball.”
