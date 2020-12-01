Forgive Denham Springs volleyball coach Pam Dubuy if she’s having trouble figuring out what all the fuss is about.
Duby was selected by her fellow parish coaches as Coach of the Year during the All-Parish Volleyball Team selection meeting recently.
“I was humbled by all means,” Dubuy said of the honor. “I don’t feel like I did anything different than they did. I feel like we have really good coaches in our parish. We’re not on the elite level with some of the other teams, but we’re trying to get our programs there. I don’t feel like I did anything than they would.”
The Lady Jackets finished 9-11 in a season that was different for all teams involved because of the effects of COVID-19, including a quick start to the season with games featuring limited fans.
“It was just kind of scramble mode because a lot of us had cancelled or didn’t have anything lined up to have a scrimmage that week,” Dubuy said. “I really informed my parents of what was going on. I had a good, open communication line with them, I feel, obviously thanking them every day for being patient with us and just going with the flow. All my parents were very helpful with that situation.”
Dubuy said a big adjustment during the season came at practice, when the team had to work with limited numbers of players at times because of scheduling conflicts.
“Most of the parents were very good about getting them a ride or getting them to practice, but there were days where a girl’s like, ‘I can’t come to practice. I don’t have a ride’, or I can’t get to practice because their ride was the bus and they don’t come to school that day,” Dubuy said. “You have to understand that they couldn’t make it to practice. You can’t get frustrated about it. A lot of times, you want your whole team there so that you can figure out who’s going to play what position and fill in those positions, but there are many days that you were just lucky that you had 12 girls there or whatever. You just have to make it work.”
Once the season started, it took the Lady Jackets some time to come together, losing matches to Hammond, University High and Episcopal in fives sets to open the season.
“We ended up with losses, but they were taking these teams to five games,” Dubuy said. “In my eyes, especially like a U-High or Episcopal, really good teams like that, when you go five games, you go away with a loss, but the girls would take away in their minds it was a loss on paper, but the way they played, they knew they left it all on the court. But we were still working on who needed to be playing what position, who hits better off of this setter, or who’s next to who? What works a little better here and there – just different things like that.”
In the loss to Episcopal in the third match of the season, the Lady Jackets also lost Arlivia Ross to a season-ending injury, which changed the team’s dynamic as freshman Maya Snellgrove stepped in.
“The nerves probably got the best of her that first game, but she stepped in and as the year moved on, she became a stronger player and more confident player, which is what you want your players to do, so it really helped,” Duby said of Snellgrove. “I think with that, the girls started giving her confidence, she got the confidence, and then it just made the team gel. They all gelled together.”
Dubuy said that carried over into other areas as well.
“They were never mad if they were sitting on the bench,” Dubuy said. “If I put them on the bench, they were on the bench, but they were cheering on their team. That, to me, helps a lot when they realize, ‘OK, coach took me out for a reason and put me here. I’m still on the team.’ It’s a hard lesson to learn sometimes because everybody wants to play, but these girls know that it’s a varsity sport, and that’s what happens in a varsity-level sport.”
The Lady Jackets had a pair of two-match winning streaks before dropping four straight district contests to St. Joseph’s, Central, Zachary and Baton Rouge High.
From there, Denham Springs won five of its last six matches, which was enough to help get the Lady Jackets, who were sitting at No. 36 in the Division I power ratings, into the playoffs.
“I think that they knew the pressure of ‘we’re sitting at 36. We have to win these last few games outright to even have a push to try and get in the playoffs,’” Dubuy said. “They knew that there were a lot of factors that had to go into us making the playoffs – other teams losing, to us winning, to who we played – things like that. They knew that that was the push they had to make. By all means, we didn’t think we were going to make the playoffs because we felt like we were so low.
“I was surprised because I knew the wins helped, but it’s also the losses that the other teams had to bump us up and push them out definitely helped,” Dubuy said.
The reward for the Lady Jackets was a road trip to defending state champion Mount Carmel, which advanced to the semifinals this season.
“I think they were just happy to be there,” Dubuy said of her team. “They were happy to be playing in the playoffs, to make it to the playoffs. At the beginning of the year, they always set goals … and every year, the girls always say they want to make it to the playoffs.”
Now that that’s happened, Duby is hoping for bigger things, not just for her program but for all of the parish’s volleyball playing schools.
“Now that we’re consistently making it to the playoffs, it’s becoming ‘let’s make it to the second round,’” she said. “We haven’t gotten that push yet, but that’s the ultimate goal. If we can get this program built. If we can get our programs in Livingston Parish built, we should be able to have better chances of doing that, to push us to the next round.”
