Live Oak vs Walker volleyball

Live Oak's Chloe Magee

 David Gray | The News

It’s been a while since the parish’s volleyball coaches selected the All-Parish team, and Live Oak’s Chloe Magee is still a bit in awe that she was chosen the team’s Overall MVP for a second straight season.

“I’m still kind of in shock,” she said. “I know I put my best out there every game, but it doesn’t mean you’re always going to see the results, so it means a lot to be able to do that for two years in a row, especially my senior year going out on a high note. (Live Oak) Coach Janie (Tidwell) fought for me all year long, and it just means a lot to have a coach that’s going to fight for you whether that’s in the game or whether that’s after the season’s over. The love doesn’t stop once the game stops.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.