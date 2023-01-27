It’s been a while since the parish’s volleyball coaches selected the All-Parish team, and Live Oak’s Chloe Magee is still a bit in awe that she was chosen the team’s Overall MVP for a second straight season.
“I’m still kind of in shock,” she said. “I know I put my best out there every game, but it doesn’t mean you’re always going to see the results, so it means a lot to be able to do that for two years in a row, especially my senior year going out on a high note. (Live Oak) Coach Janie (Tidwell) fought for me all year long, and it just means a lot to have a coach that’s going to fight for you whether that’s in the game or whether that’s after the season’s over. The love doesn’t stop once the game stops.”
“I didn’t really think about what awards I was going to get,” Magee continued. “I just knew I wanted to be the best at whatever was asked of me, whether that was to be the best server on the team or to be the best six rotation player. It just came out that way. I think that made it easier on me honestly, because I had more opportunities than other players. You get in a rhythm, you get going, it just all works itself out.”
In turn, Tidwell spoke highly of Magee.
“I’ve said that before, she’s just that one player that you come across very rarely, but she’s such an impact player,” Tidwell said. “Even my first year, which was her sophomore year, she made an impact, and then it just grew from there. She’s just a great kid.”
The unique part of Magee’s game is that she never left the court during her volleyball career, playing all the way around without being substituted out. It’s a role she embraced.
“I think early on when Coach Janie came in my sophomore year, we established that I was going to be one of those players,” Magee said. “Even on my off days, I was expected to figure it out, and I think that expectation set me up for success early on. Even on off days, it didn’t change. My teammates still trusted me the same when I wasn’t having my best stuff, and when the other five on the court, everybody on the bench, coaches out there, they all believe in you, it means a lot. You can get your job done even on your worst days. I think staying on the court throughout the whole game – I said it last year, and I’ll say it again – you just get in a rhythm, you get in a flow. You’ll have a bad hit, the ball’s coming right back at you. You don’t have time to think about it, so you just keep going.”
The bonus for the Tidwell and the Eagles came on the stat sheet as Magee racked up 541 kills, 25 blocks, 57 aces and 361 digs this past season with a 0.211 hitting percentage.
“I never expected her to actually lead in all areas of the game,” Tidwell said, noting Magee was the team leader in aces, serve-receive, digs, kills and blocks.
“When you have somebody who has more digs than your libero does, you can’t take them out, basically,” Tidwell said. “There’s no reason to because nobody would do or match what she was doing.”
Tidwell recalled Magee injuring her ankle 12 minutes into the first set against Denham Springs this past season and then asking to get back into the match minutes later. At that point, Tidwell said she didn’t want to risk further injury to Magee, who signed to play softball at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Tidwell said the two had a conversation the next day regarding Magee coming out of the game.
“She said, ‘I needed to get back on the court. I wanted to get back on the court, and I wanted you to know that I was ready to get back out there and do what I needed to do.’ I said, ‘I’ve got it. I appreciate it, but at the same aspect, it’s not worth it to risk doing more damage,’” Tidwell said. “It was a sprain, and I know that, but you could tell it was bothering her. But that’s just her. She’s like, ‘I want to be on the court. I want to do what I can do.’ Even if she would have just had to hobble around, she felt like she had to be back out there.”
Tidwell said another strong suit Magee brought to the table was holding her teammates accountable for their actions while staying humble.
“I think she makes them stronger,” Tidwell said. “Our incoming freshmen for two years were scared because she’s intimidating from the aspect that she’s intense when she’s playing, but when you’re outside of that environment, she’s a crazy, goofy, fun, light-spirited person. Until you spend time with her, you don’t see that. She would also be the first one to never tell you that she was an outstanding ball player, either.”
Magee also had a knack for making a big play – another role she embraced for the Eagles.
“I think early on, we established that game on the line, I want the ball, whether that’s for the assist or whether that’s for the kill or for the ace,” Magee said. “Wherever I’m at, I’m always looking for the opportunity to put the ball away. That goes back to Coach Janie. She established that when she first got there that I was going to be one of the players that we looked to. Because she expected that from the first day, I think it was a really smooth transition.”
“I think I just kind of went with it,” Magee continued. “It kind of goes with how I grew up. My brother was raised in sports, and I was right there with him. My dad coached me, so you know the story when your dad’s the coach it’s a little bit harder on you. Honestly, I’ve never really felt that pressure because it’s always been there, so it kind of just feels like a normal game.”
Tidwell said Magee always wanted the ball fed to her, even when she might have not been having her best matches.
“Sometimes when a player is off or they’re struggling or they’re just not on for a little while, as a coach, as a setter, you kind of tell them just kind of spread it around somewhere else … until they get their groove back,” Tidwell said. “She didn’t like that. She was like, ‘I want it. I want the ball.’ She’s one of those rare ones that wanted that weight on her shoulders. You’re going to live or die by her swing, and she was OK with that.”
Magee said she likes where the Live Oak program is headed, in part because of Tidwell’s ability to act as both a backer and constructive critic of her players.
“She can play both, and I think the reason she’s able to do that is because she loves us so much, and there’s no question about that,” Magee said. “Never through my three years of playing did I ever question Coach Janie, her love for me or for the game, and I think that just carried over to our culture. I think every year, our culture has gotten better. It’s gotten stronger. That’s important because culture doesn’t happen just overnight. I think our class this year, we did a good job of setting the standard for the underclassmen and for the new senior class coming in.”
For Tidwell, next season means life without Magee as she’ll be graduating.
“Obviously, to replace the athlete that she is, it’s not easy, and it’s not something you can just step up and say, ‘OK, this one’s going to step in,’ because it may take a front row and a back row player to replace that, but the girls that are still there, I think have a good foundation of what they want to do or how they want to succeed based on the legacy she left.”
“She’s had a great influence on my underclassmen, so hopefully that keeps going,” Tidwell continued.
