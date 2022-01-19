WATSON – It’s been a while since the All-Livingston Parish Volleyball Team was selected by the parish’s coaches, and Live Oak’s Chloe Magee was still soaking in her accomplishment as the team’s Best All-Around Player, an honor coaches elected to add to this season’s team.
“It’s an honor,” Magee said. “It means a lot to know that coaches see the work that we put in, and it means a lot just to know that other coaches see how bad you want it and how much you care for the game because that’s reflected in your performance. Even if it’s not the best performance, you can just still see the heart in every play you make.”
It’s also quite the accomplishment, considering Magee didn’t start playing volleyball until her freshman year of high school.
“It’s still kind of new,” the junior said. “I’m still new to volleyball. I’m more softball dominated, but I feel volleyball is more my freedom. I can have more fun with it, so to be able to have fun with it and still be able to compete at a high level just means a lot.”
Magee said she started to figure out she might have a future in volleyball during summer workouts before her freshman season shortly after Live Oak softball coach Katie Roux Prescott arrived.
“I started getting some muscle because I’ve always been tiny,” she said with a smile. “We went into practice. I kind of just stayed with the JV. We had a summer league, and that was when (former Live Oak) Coach (Chastity) Simms was here. She mixed me in with some varsity games. I could tell that I was going to get it. It was just a matter of getting those reps, just getting comfortable with the game. Sophomore year, when Coach Janie (Tidwell) got here is really whenever it clicked. She showed me the mental side of the game.”
Tidwell spoke highly of Magee’s abilities, even though she had some trouble getting a read on her personality early on.
“She’s one of those athletes that you come across once a decade kind of thing, or maybe once in a lifetime depending on who you are and where you’re at,” Tidwell said. “I think she could do anything she wanted to whether she’s been playing it for a long time or not. She’s just one of those athletes that wants to excel at whatever she’s doing, so she’s going to do her best to be as good as she can in whatever aspect she can be in. She’s a great kid on the court, great kid off the court, very intense all the time.”
“Being around her, it was kind of like she just seemed not really mad, but she doesn’t show emotion a lot,” Tidwell continued. “Then you’re kind of struggling to see ‘OK, is she liking this or not liking this?’ Then you get to realize that when you’re around her, she loves it. It’s fun for her. It’s obviously not her primary sport, but she enjoys it, and she still does it 150 percent. I think she’d do that with checkers if she played checkers. I think she’d go in not wanting to lose, and it’s checkers. That’s just who she is.”
Magee said her softball background was a plus as she learned the ins and outs of volleyball.
“I think the biggest thing is volleyball is very similar to softball even though it’s a lot smaller,” she said. “You dive in softball and volleyball. Swinging overhand is just like throwing, so there’s many aspects that I could relate to softball, so it made it easy to pick up.”
Tidwell elaborated on the softball background translating to volleyball.
“A lot of softball players make good volleyball players because of the arm swing,” Tidwell said. “It’s like throwing a ball. You relate that back to them – it’s how you throw a ball and where your release point is and reaching over the shoulder and stuff like that. It does help. There’s a lot of softball players that play volleyball because it’s an easy transition.”
Tidwell said Magee’s natural leadership qualities don’t hurt, either.
“There’s a lot of things she has as an athlete that you can’t teach,” she said. “You can try. She leads by example. I’m sure she makes some of her teammates made because she holds them accountable and wants them to put in the effort that she’s putting in. You can’t teach that. She doesn’t like having a bad game. She doesn’t like coming out because she wants to compete.”
Magee also tipped her hat to Tidwell for helping build her confidence during her sophomore year.
“I’ve always been confident in my abilities,” Magee continued. “I was very blessed with natural talents, but Coach Janie really showed me how to use those talents. She showed me that I can play every part of the game. I can play front row and back row, and the more you do it, the more your confidence builds. It’s not really a cockiness. It’s just being sure of yourself and being sure of your game.”
Live Oak took advantage of Magee’s skills this season as she played all the way around in most of the team’s matches without coming off the court. It’s a challenge Magee welcomed.
“Coach Roux made sure we were well in shape this summer, and I think that really helped in season,” she said. “Also, I feel like staying on the court gets you in a better rhythm, so you never come out and you have to get back into the game. I’m just always in the game, always focused. Never taking a break really helps me, I think.”
“The only thing she doesn’t do is set, and it’s a joke with us about, ‘Oh, I’m going to let you set with JV.’ She says ‘OK. I’m not good at it coach, but I’ll try,’” Tidwell said. “I play her (all the way around), not necessarily because I have to, but she’s just that player that leads in those categories … and on the court, she just kind of keeps the intensity up. She’s going to get a hand on in just about every play.”
“I guess it’s good and bad,” Tidwell continued. “I didn’t have the luxury of having subs, but then again, I didn’t really need a sub because I had her. It didn’t happen all the time, but I was pretty confident if we set her that we would get something out of that play. It wasn’t a kill every time, and I understand that. You can go back and forth and have these long rallies, but she’s the player that, as a coach and as a teammate, I’d want to give it to her to end that rally … because chances are, she’s going to do something with it and be productive with it and win those long rallies.”
Magee pointed to a five-set loss to Denham Springs as her most memorable match of the season.
“That was my favorite game we’ve played in all three years,” she said. “You could just feel the passion coming off of every single player. Players that are always passionate, but they don’t always show it as much. You could just feel it. They didn’t have say anything, but you could feel the intensity and passion. They’re all working for the same thing. It’s also Denham. We want to beat Denham. Who doesn’t want to beat their school right next to them?”
Live Oak just missed the playoffs this past season, coming in at No. 33 in the final Division I power rankings. Magee will return for her senior season with getting to the postseason as a primary goal.
“I would say that’s a result of our focus,” Magee said of getting to the postseason. “Our focus is always just to be the best people we can be, and whenever you’re the best in every category, usually your performance will reflect that. I feel like our culture was changed (this past season). I feel like Coach Janie and Coach T (assistant coach Kendall Theriot) had a big part in that. They showed us that volleyball’s not just a game, and we can do stuff on the court that can help people off the court. It just made us play better as a team knowing we were working for that.”
“I think being so close (to making the playoffs this past season) is just motivating us so much for next year just knowing that we can do it,” Magee said. “You just think back to all those missed opportunities, it makes you want to work even harder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.