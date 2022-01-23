SPRINGFIELD – Springfield’s Dali Hughes can now consider a major goal of hers accomplished.
The Lady Bulldogs’ senior libero was selected the All-Parish Defensive Most Valuable Player on the 2021 All-Parish Volleyball Team, which was selected by the league’s coaches.
“I’ve been shooting for Defensive MVP since I was a freshman,” Hughes said. “It really sunk in junior year, like, ‘Oh, I may actually be able to get this’, so whenever (Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert) told me, it was like a dream that I’ve had for my years of high school.”
Upon learning she’d earned the honor, Hughes said the first person she told was her grandfather, Thomas Barrios.
“He was just ecstatic,” Hughes said. “He’s looked forward to it as well. He’s at every game. He’s right next to me for everything basically. He’s my biggest support system, and my parents and my family. They were all so excited.”
Getting to this point was a journey for Hughes, who started playing travel volleyball in the eighth grade after playing in middle school.
“I played my first year of club ball, and I fell in love with the sport,” she said. “I feel in love with the physical aspect, the emotional aspect. My whole mindset changed. It gave me so much more discipline in my everyday life.”
Hughes was a libero on the varsity and JV levels as a freshman.
“Going into high school ball, already playing club, I think that really helped me a lot with being able to compete with those varsity girls whenever I was playing varsity as a freshman,” Hughes said.
She moved to outside hitter as a sophomore, a spot where she thought she’d found a home.
“Between freshman year and sophomore year, I was an outside hitter for another club team, so that was really fun. I even got a block that season,” she said with a laugh. “I can count the number of blocks I’ve gotten on two fingers, but I got a block. I was set that I was going to be an outside hitter for the rest of my high school career.”
Things changed for Hughes when Hebert took over as head coach heading into her junior year.
“I honestly loved it, and whenever Coach Hebert first stepped in junior year and she was meeting all of us, I was directly set. There was no other thought in my mind. I was telling her, ‘You are going to put me at outside,’” Hughes said. “That is my spot. I can’t play anywhere else, because I didn’t want her to put me at libero at first. I loved defense, but I didn’t want to be libero.”
“It was the attention aspect of it, because whenever you’re a libero, you’re supposed to be the ‘best’ passer, so whenever I messed up my first games in junior year, I’m like, ‘Well, my only job is to pass, why am I messing up?’ I felt like there was so much responsibility kind of put on me at once,” she said.
Eventually, Hughes found a home at libero, where she thrived.
“(Hebert) was like, ‘Bear with me,’, and I think she even had mentioned, ‘If you really don’t like it, we’ll make changes,’” Hughes said. “It was right off the bat, I started playing libero junior year, and I fell in love with it.”
To get there, Hughes said she had to change her mindset a bit.
“You’ve gotta ignore the mistakes you make whenever you have so much good to overpower it, if that makes sense,” she said. “You have to kind of cancel it out. It was nerve-wracking at first, but last year and then this year was just amazing. I love being libero.”
At the same time, she was focused on improving the defensive side of her game.
“My main position has always been defense,” she said. “I’ve always been a big defensive player, so I just really worked toward that. There were times that I would go home, and I would just get my grandpa to throw me balls, so that I’m just passing and practicing.”
Hughes stands 4 feet, 11 inches but has a vertical leap of 23.6 inches, something she said surprises people who have never seen her play.
“I had a ref come up to me after one game, and he was like, ‘Listen, if I ever ref for this team again, I’m going to need to check your shoes because it’s illegal to have springs in them,’” Hughes said. “I told him, ‘You know, it’s natural.’”
“That’s what I was so scared for about club this year and college ball, because once you tell somebody you’re 4-11, especially a college coach, I don’t want to say a red flag (goes up), but maybe an orange one,” she said with a laugh.
Hughes credited the Lady Bulldogs for building a close bond this past season that translated over to the court.
“It was like we had a bond on the court, and we had a bond off the court, so it was so easy to be able to trust each other sometimes …” she said.
She said also got some motivation simply from being a senior.
“My senior year it was easier to motivate myself, if that makes sense, because I just played every game like it could have been my last, or it could have been the last time that someone in the stands was watching me play,” Hughes said. “I want people to have a good memory of me playing.”
Hughes said she’d like to continue her career in college, but she said the coaches she’s been in contact with are at schools as much as 10 hours away.
In the meantime, she helps coach 6-year-olds in a volleyball league in Hammond.
“It’s a breath of fresh air,” Hughes said of coaching. “I love it. I love coaching, but it’s a big difference (from playing). Patience really is what I learned.”
Hughes said she’s counting her blessings, all the while realizing ‘everything happens for a reason’.
“I don’t know what the future holds for me for volleyball, but I think that moving to that libero mindset really has changed me,” Hughes said. “I’m just blessed. I’m blessed to be here where I am today, and I wouldn’t have been here if she (Hebert) wouldn’t have put me in a different color jersey and put me on the court and told me I was going to be OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.