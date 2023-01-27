The Springfield volleyball team might be starting a trend.
For the second straight season a Lady Bulldog was selected the All-Parish Defensive MVP, with Kadie McCabe taking the honor, which was selected by the parish’s volleyball coaches.
Former Springfield player Dali Hughes, who is now playing on LSU’s club team, was last season’s recipient.
“It was a surprise, but I have worked hard all year long to get that award,” McCabe said. “I was hoping I would get it.”
Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said it wasn’t a surprise McCabe earned recognition as the All-Parish Defensive MVP.
“… She just works so hard,” Hebert said. “We want athletic kids that work that hard.
“That’s a fantastic feeling as a coach to know that we’ve got them working as hard as they can to become the greatest player that they can be,” Hebert continued.
McCabe admitted Hughes’ career played a part in driving her to win the award.
“I was just trying to exceed Dali’s expectations of what she had done with the volleyball program and what she had done with the team,” McCabe said. “Every day in practice, it’s just doing my best and trying to stay the most consistent that I can.”
“In volleyball, she was always the loudest on the court,” McCabe said of Hughes. “She always had the most digs, and I always wanted to be like that. I think I got there.”
Hebert agreed, noting McCabe was an American Volleyball Coaches Association National Best and Brightest second-team selection, while teammate Katie Riddle made the first team.
“Dali was big shoes to follow – big shoes to fill – and Kadie had a great club season last year, so we expected her to play well, but I think she even rose higher than even that,” Hebert said. “We knew we had a solid defensive player in Kadie, but could she or would she be parish defensive player of the year? She wanted that, and she worked for that position. Even though she knew she’d only have it for a year, she took that sophomore and junior year and did everything she could to fill those shoes. It’s well-deserved, and I’m happy that she got to do all that and that she’s going to get to continue on and play.”
Hebert said the coaching staff was confident McCabe could take over as the team’s libero when she was a sophomore with Hughes still in the fold.
“Last year, we hated not having Kadie on (the court), and Dali definitely won that spot … so actually we used Kadie last year as an outside a lot, and she learned and trained how to hit so that we could pull her back and have her and Dali on the court defensively all the time,” Hebert said.
While following Hughes’ lead, McCabe realized she had to become her own player once Hughes graduated after last season. She said it helped that she played club ball, with the new season recently opening.
“I think I stepped up,” she said. “I took control of the back row, helped us calm down in difficult situations and just get through serve after serve and make good passes. I wasn’t nervous because I knew I had to do that the next year, and I was always ready for it.”
She also credited Hebert for helping her improve as a player while noting one of her goals is to play in college.
“It means a lot to me,” McCabe said of earning the honor. “I know my coach doesn’t have anything to do with it (earning All-Parish individual honors), but just from where she got me from to where she’s brought me now and how she’s helped me become the player that I am today and where I am going and hopefully continuing my future in volleyball.”
Hebert, who played at Southeastern Louisiana, said McCabe has intangibles to be a successful college volleyball player.
“She’s fast,” Hebert said. “Her touches are clean, but she’s also going to throw her body around, and she’s going to give everything she has for everybody else on the court around her. That is a big thing. Kadie’s going to play for whatever school she plays for. She’s not going to play for Kadie.”
The other part is Hebert said McCabe’s game has room to grow.
“She’s going to get quicker,” Hebert said. “She’s going to read better, because she’s just played varsity maybe two years and then got the libero job this year, so this is a kid that hasn’t come near to being at her peak performance. In college, you’re going to lift better. You’re going to eat better. You’re going to train more, so this is just a jumping off point for Kadie.”
McCabe said one of the memorable moments of her senior season was hosting a first-round playoff match, with the Lady Bulldogs scoring a 3-0 win over Baker. In that match, all six of the team’s seniors were on the court when the team finished the last set.
“We have been wanting a home playoff game for a very long time, and when we got that, we were very excited as a team and personally because that meant a lot to the seniors,” McCabe said. “We were very excited about that. That was very cool and a very special memory that none of us will ever forget.”
The Lady Bulldogs lost to Sacred Heart of New Orleans in the regional round of the playoffs, but McCabe said that’s something the program can build on.
“I have hope in the team next year because they do have good coaches and they will feed off of what we have left,” she said.
McCabe is also hoping maybe the program can add another All-Parish Defensive MVP to its collection.
“Dali got it last year, and I had big shoes to fill, and I think the players coming up should definitely get it next year,” McCabe said.
