Springfield-Baker VB Kadie McCabe

Springfield's Kadie McCabe plays a ball during Wednesday's playoff match against Baker.

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

The Springfield volleyball team might be starting a trend.

For the second straight season a Lady Bulldog was selected the All-Parish Defensive MVP, with Kadie McCabe taking the honor, which was selected by the parish’s volleyball coaches.

