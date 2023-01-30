It took a minute for Mina Williams to take in what was happening when she was nominated for Coach of the Year for the All-Parish Volleyball Team.
“I was shocked, to say the least,” said Williams, who earned the honor by a vote by her parish peers after finishing the season as Walker’s interim volleyball coach. “I mean, I was flattered obviously, but I never expected that. It wasn’t even on my radar being coach of the year. I was definitely shocked.”
Williams’ path to the honor was different as she was named Walker’s interim coach after the school parted ways with Tyler Dixon in late September with the team at 17-6 on the season after a loss to Dutchtown.
Williams took over at a point in the season when the Lady Cats faced district rivals Live Oak and Denham Springs in consecutive matches.
“That was my first week of being the head coach, so it was a heck of a week,” Williams said. “Emotions are already high with those kinds of games, those rivals. We want to beat everyone, but we definitely want to beat Denham. We definitely want to beat Live Oak, so with emotions high, it wasn’t the best time, but it was definitely a high-pressure, take over kind of thing.”
The move to interim coach also resulted in a shift in responsibilities for Williams.
“I really believe there’s a different mantle that assistant coaches get to wear than head coaches,” said Williams, who is also an assistant coach with the Walker girls basketball program. “I like to be an assistant coach right now. I like to be kind of like a fun aunt – be there for someone they can confide in because they know that I’m not making the calls at the end of the day, who gets to go on the court and who doesn’t. But when I came over to take over the head-coaching position, that mantle had to change with me. I tried making sure that the girls knew that I’m always there for them. I want to be that fun aunt, but at the same time, I’ve got to take care of business.
“Being a head coach, my job changed,” Williams said. “My job became winning and getting us in that position to win and calling shots, and so I tried to do that to the best of my ability and the knowledge that I had. Was I the most prepared coach? No, but I worked hard. I gave them everything I had all season long even before I was head coach.”
On top of that, Williams was the team’s lone coach, and with her teaching schedule, she wasn’t able to attend the team’s practices in the first block of the school schedule in the morning.
“I was purposely planning my practice plans, what they could do in the mornings by themselves and then what we did in the afternoon when I was there being able to monitor,” Williams said.
The Lady Cats won just three matches after Williams took over, but she said the main focus wasn’t solely on wins and losses.
“At the end of the day, why we get into coaching is to help our athletes,” Williams said. “That’s what I tried to do all season even before I was interim coach. I tried helping these volleyball players on and off the court.”
“We didn’t win very many games under my month, but we played well,” she continued. “I think any one that watched Walker volleyball early on in the season and then (later), the girls enjoyed themselves more. They competed. I think they got better in the last month a great deal just because the environment was different.”
Williams said another part of the process was having the team buy into her philosophies and changes under difficult circumstances. She said it helped that she had already built relationships with the team.
“You can talk to any coach in any sport on any level,” Williams said. “If a team doesn’t buy in, I can say all the right things. I can prepare all the right drills. I can scout exactly what we need to do. I can set us up in the best offense and defense as I possibly can, but if the team doesn’t buy in, the energy’s not going to be there and nothing’s going to be as efficient or as productive as it could be.”
“These girls have been resilient from the moment they tried out for Walker High School volleyball,” Williams continued. “So they’re just so strong individually, and as a team, they just needed a leader that was willing to help try to mold them into a strong unit, and that’s what I tried to do all season long – not just when I was the interim head coach.”
Walker advanced to the playoffs, losing to Northshore in the first round, something Williams said the Lady Cats can build on under new coach Greg Castillo, who was hired earlier this month.
“Getting to the playoffs is great,” Williams said. “It’s the first step for building a different culture and expectation for this program, but really what I told them (team) is we can’t just be happy to be there any more. We’ve been there, and now we have to … start preparing like we can win games in the playoffs. I think with Coach Castillo coming in, I think he's the right man for the job, and I’m really hopeful to see where this program under him can flourish and grow to beyond what it’s already done.”
Williams again gave credit to her team for what it accomplished this past season.
“We had a heart-to-heart that it was all about choices, that when this happened it was either a stumbling block or a stepping stone, and there were moments that we stumbled, but I think for the most part we continued getting back up to use this as stepping stones,” Williams said. “I told them you’re going to look back on this year of your volleyball career and go, ‘Man, that was hard, but I stuck it out and we accomplished good things there.’”
“These athletes are resilient and special,” she continued. “I wouldn’t have stepped up when they asked me (to take over as head coach) if I didn’t believe that these girls were ready to continue fighting.”
