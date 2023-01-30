Mina Williams Walker VB

Walker interim volleyball coach Mina Williams watches the action during Wednesday's match against Denham Springs.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

It took a minute for Mina Williams to take in what was happening when she was nominated for Coach of the Year for the All-Parish Volleyball Team.

“I was shocked, to say the least,” said Williams, who earned the honor by a vote by her parish peers after finishing the season as Walker’s interim volleyball coach. “I mean, I was flattered obviously, but I never expected that. It wasn’t even on my radar being coach of the year. I was definitely shocked.”

