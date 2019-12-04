WALKER – Kaylee Guidry had completed her eligibility as a college pitcher at Northwestern State, where she remained to embark on the start of a coaching career for several years.
Then the opportunity to return to her alma mater at Walker High, where she starred as a pitcher, presented itself with the unique chance to become an assistant coach and work alongside long-time friend Hali Fletcher, the Lady Cats’ head softball coach.
The job came with one caveat, though, the additional responsibility of taking over Walker’s volleyball program – a sport Guidry knew little about, but eventually look a leap of faith.
“Softball was reason I was really coming to Walker and able to be closer to home,” Guidry said. “(Walker High principal) Mr. (Jason) St. Pierre asked about volleyball. It was scary at first and then I kind of embraced it and embraced the challenge. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”
Two years later Walker’s program, which won five games in the year prior to her arrival and in Guidry’s first season, is viewed in a much different light.
The Lady Cats experienced a 12-game turnaround – with 17 victories, snapping a five-year winless streak in district play while reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011, where they fell to eventual Division I state champion Mt. Carmel.
For all of the program’s accomplishments, Guidry was voted Coach of the Year on the 2019 All-Livingston Parish volleyball team.
“I think it’s an awesome honor to receive, but it should be coaching staff of the year,” said Guidry, noting the efforts this season of first-year assistant coach Kara Gremillion and Nicole Harvey a year ago. “I think it’s a feel-good thing, but I remind myself that it’s not just for that award.
“That’s not what I’m shooting for,” Guidry said. “It’s how can I help these kids brighten their future? How can I impact a life? It’s much more than just the sport that I coach. It’s an awesome honor, but it’s not what I work for.”
Guidry’s athletic career had previously been rooted in softball, a sport that included a travel ball background since 8-years-old and progressed to Walker High and beyond. She played at Louisiana College and LSU Eunice before finishing at Northwestern State, where she moved into coaching.
She was able to expand on her chosen vocation at Walker High, just not on the traditional path Guidry may have envisioned.
“It's not my specialty, I had limited knowledge of volleyball,” she said. “I had to teach myself some parts of the game and also surround myself with good assistants. I had the idea of structure and culture, but it’s a completely different game than softball. The core of the game is not the same.”
Before Walker could experience a turn in its fortunes, the Lady Cats further endured disappointment with another five-win season in 2018.
Guidry remained undeterred and with a group of four seniors – Alexis Shirley, America Collins, Zoey Buckhalter and Kameron Bond – and Walker set out on a bold initiative this past season to taste postseason play for the first time since 2011.
“I loved the ambition, I loved hearing them saying it,” Guidry said of her team’s preseason objectives. “These kids had no idea how hard it was going to be and then they bought into it and it paid off.”
Guidry’s second season began a lot like the first.
Walker lost its first four matches, but then equaled its win total of the past two seasons with five consecutive wins.
They clearly weren’t done.
Walker twice reeled off three-match winning streaks and in the midst of competing in an ultra-successful district, the Lady Cats had a breakthrough moment.
Walker won its first league match since 2015, avenging an early-season loss to Live Oak with a 3-1 home victory.
“In years past the volleyball team has been more of a recreational-type culture,” Guidry said. “Now it’s more that we’re in a 5A district and we’re going to play as such. It was more of a culture shift and also a mindset shift and it takes a while to build that.”
Walker didn’t fare too well against the district’s hierarchy of St. Amant, Dutchtown and East Ascension – all which reached the state tournament and lost in the quarterfinals – but the Lady Cats were able on rely a predistrict resume’ that included 16 wins to help them garner a No. 32 seed into the state playoffs.
Guidry said she went into the weekend before the release of the pairings by the LHSAA feeling optimistic of her team’s chances, leaving her team a message on the morning of the LHSAA’s release – be ready for practice or an end-of-the-season meeting.
Once classes ended that day and players checked their cell phones, they were met with Guidry’s joyous news that Walker’s season still had a pulse.
“They were really excited at practice, Guidry said. “That whole week, they probably practiced harder than they had the whole year because they knew their goal was accomplished. I had to remind that we were in the playoffs, but that we wanted to compete.”
Not even a straight-sets setback – 25-11, 25-10, 25-6 – to the state’s perennial powerhouse Mt. Carmel could dampen the spirits of Walker’s team, especially the four-member senior class that stuck it out through tough times.
Guidry believes the program’s past struggles not only helped add to the gratification attached to this season’s reversal of fortunes, but the prospect of a brighter future.
“Five wins, that’s not a great year,” Guidry said of her first season. “It takes a toll on just about everybody within the team, the coaches and players, it was a trying time for all of us. But we had to go through that together and build on it in order to get where we got this year. We talked about growing from failure in order to succeed. I think it made every one of us better.”
