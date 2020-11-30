WALKER – Walker’s Anna Ferrand went through a couple of waves of emotion after learning she’d been selected the Player of the Year on the All-Parish Volleyball Team.
The first came when Walker coach Kaylee Guidry called to give her the news, which she said she received while her father, Ray, was in the room with her.
“I did shed a few tears … but we were excited,” Ferrand said. “We went and told my mom, and she was jumping up and down too. It’s definitely hit, and it’s pretty exciting.”
The second came when Guidry told Ferrand she was a unanimous choice for Player of the Year.
“It’s such an honor,” Ferrand said. “I’m still in shock a little bit with it because it’s such an honor, and when she told me that, my jaw was to the floor. I was just like, I can’t even believe that I’ve been blessed to have this opportunity to where all the coaches … (chose me). It’s such a big honor for me. I’m so excited.”
For Guidry, Ferrand’s selection is fitting.
“I’m very excited and thankful that other coaches in the parish also saw how she played, her leadership, but also her skill set and all those good things,” she said. “I think what sets her apart is, yes, her skill set is good, but I think she’s an even better leader on the court. She’s vocal. She inspires other people to be better than they are. She gets low sometimes, but there’s her teammates picking her up. They’re doing just what she kind of leads by example with, but whenever she needs it, they’re there too, so it’s even better.”
Ferrand was joined on the All-Parish team by Walker teammates Lillian Waguespack, Reese Patten and Ali Kennedy, along with Denham Springs’ Savannah Bishop, Kathryn Beatty, Kailey Dunham and Mandolyn Donohue, Live Oak’s Chloe Magee and Alyssa Holden and Springfield’s Dali Hughes and Almira Brown.
Bishop was selected the Defensive Player of the Year, while Denham Springs’ Pam Dubuy was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Getting to this point wasn’t a given for Ferrand, whose experience with volleyball before high school came from playing in the fifth grade while in elementary school.
“Definitely going into high school, it was something that I was like, ‘this looks like fun, and I think I’ve got a pretty decent arm, so we’re going to try this out,’ and it really just blossomed,” Ferrand said. “That first year (Randy) Sandifer, who was the coach at the time, he was just like, ‘yeah, we’re just going to move you up and we’re going to play you varsity and see how you do.’ By the end of that year, I was starting varsity as a freshman. It worked out. I went from knowing nothing about volleyball to this year where I ended up receiving player of the year. It’s a blessing. I’m just so excited about it.”
Ferrand was also quick not to take all the credit for the honor, tipping her hat to her father and her teammates.
“It was definitely a lot of self-work,” Ferrand said. “Once I started playing, I fell in love with it. It’s not like it was tedious to practice. I would go home, and I would just get my dad to hit the balls at me, and I would just defend it. It was a lot of self-practice, but it was also my team building me up and giving me the right stuff to continue on and build myself up as a player.”
“Volleyball’s a big team sport, so I always felt like if I had my team’s back, they were going to have my back,” Ferrand continued. “So when I did something good, I knew that they were going to be able to play that out if I’m playing back row or if I’m hitting the ball over, I knew that they were going to do something to keep it up, and same for them. I knew I was always going to have a good set, and I always knew I was going to have a good pass to be able to play the rest of it out.”
Ferrand, who was an All-Parish selection last season, finished with 172 kills, 37 aces, 155 digs, 43 solo blocks and 20 block assists.
“She has grown so much,” Guidry said. “She’ll even tell you herself that she was hesitant and scared to go for balls. I think that’s the difference maker. She’s always had the skill set. She’s gotten better through the years. She didn’t come into her freshman year knowing how to play volleyball … so whenever she came here, this was all growth while she was at the high school level. Her confidence grew. That was the thing that set her apart in the last year or so alone, much less the last four years.”
Guidry said another part of Ferrand’s success comes from her aggressive mindset on the court.
“I told Anna after her last game when we played at Denham, I told her … I can honestly say that you played every single point, and not many players that I’ve coached – softball or volleyball – I can say that about,” Guidry said. “I think that means a lot and it took to her success. Other coaches saw she went all out. She would run over chairs. She’d run over me in a coaching spot. She would run over the stands. Whatever was in her way, was getting mowed down because she was going for the ball no matter what.
“She wants to do good. She wants to be that person that’s going to go get the ball and want the ball,” Guidry continued. “Not everyone can say that when the ball comes to them, they’re not scared they’re going to mess up. She goes for the ball every time.”
Walker went 6-13 in a season condensed because of COVID-19 and a year after making the playoffs, but Ferrand said she and her teammates kept things in perspective while winning three of their last four matches of the season.
“Even though COVID took away half of our games, we still felt pretty accomplished this year,” Ferrand said. “Our competition’s usually pretty hard because of our district. I think it was upsetting in the beginning to a few of the girls who were like, ‘man, we did go to the playoffs last year, and we were really good last year,’ but I was like, ‘look, this is our team. We’re all here to play with each other. Even if we don’t win tonight, we’re growing.’ You can’t really blame yourselves when we’ve had half the season and COVID’s taken a lot from us.
“But toward the end, when we started winning and picking up, we were like, ‘we see the kind of team we are,’” Ferrand said. “It just took us a little bit to get it because of COVID.”
With her high school volleyball career concluded, Ferrand and fellow senior teammate Lillie Waguespack are sticking around to help coach their former teammates in the offseason.
“It is pretty cool,” Ferrand said. “I do enjoy it because my team respects me and they also see me as a friend, so it’s a lot more fun when I’m watching practice, be able to (say), ‘hey, pick this up’ – just tell them the few things that they need to fix and they’re not going to take it to heart. They’re going to be like, ‘OK. Yeah. I’ve got that’, and they’ll fix it, and it’s coming from a friend. I love doing it because I like watching them grow as well, and I love my team.”
2020 ALL-LIVINGSTON PARISH VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Savannah Bishop, Denham Springs | SR
Anna Ferrand, Walker | SR
Kathryn Beatty, Denham Springs | SOPH
Lillian Waguespack, Walker | SR
Dali Hughes, Springfield | JR
Kailey Dunham, Denham Springs | SR
Chloe Magee, Live Oak | SOPH
Mandolyn Donohue, Denham Springs | JR
Ali Kennedy, Walker | JR
Reese Patten, Walker | JR
Alyssa Holden, Live Oak | JR
Almira Brown, Springfield | SR
Player of the Year | Anna Ferrand, Walker
Defensive Player of the Year | Savannah Bishop, Denham Springs
Coach of the Year | Pam Dubuy, Denham Springs
Honorable mention: SPRINGFIELD: Karsyn Eckland, Katie Randall, Olivia Davis; LIVE OAK: Rylee Parnell, Jaelyn Ray, Hanna Stout; WALKER: Lanie King, Ashton Bailey; DENHAM SPRINGS: Amelia Van Oss, Maya Snellgrove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.