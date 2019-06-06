Holden placed five players on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State softball team, and for Lady Rockets coach Linzey Bowers, that’s fitting considering the team’s dynamic.
“No matter where we’re playing or who we’re playing, it’s our goal to be the best in the state,” Bowers said. “These kids have bought in. These kids are coming to practice every day and finding ways to get better.”
Junior pitcher Olivia Lackie led the way for Holden, capturing Outstanding Player honors on the team for the third straight year after going 21-2 with a .550 ERA while striking out 288 in 140 innings and giving up 11 earned runs.
Lackie, who also captured a third straight All-Parish MVP, hit .452 with 41 RBIs to lead the Lady Rockets in both categories.
“It’s one of those things that when it happens once, it’s a great accomplishment, but to get it back-to-back-to-back, it’s unheard of,” Bowers said. “That just speaks to her talent, her commitment to the sport and her work ethic. She deserves it, and she deserves all the accolades that she’s racking up. I’m proud of her, and I’m happy for her.”
She’s joined on the team by junior catcher Ashley Fogg (.427 batting average), junior third baseman Emma Hutchinson (.341 batting average) and eighth-grade outfielder Gracie Duffy (.420 batting average).
“They fell into the leadership role early due to our young team, our lack of high school numbers and our lack of upperclassmen numbers in the past, so they’ve been the leaders of this team since their freshman year of high school,” Bowers said of Lackie, Fogg and Hutchinson. “That’s not common, but they’ve accepted that role. This year they had the job of getting all the eighth-graders on board. Our high-schoolers were outnumbered by our junior high kids on our high school team this year. They did a really good job of making sure that they grew up a little bit, matured, found a way to stay focused and just held them to the highest standard.”
Bowers said seeing her team improve – not just from All-State performers – has been a key to the team’s success.
“We don’t talk about stats a lot … but we kind of compare the past, and these kids are continuously improving their average, continuously improving their RBIs, on-base percentage, and our schedule’s getting tougher every year, and they’re still finding a way to get better,” she said. “I can say without a doubt in my mind, these girls haven’t taken a day off. They put in the work because they know they’re on a mission, so they know that they have to do things that other people aren’t willing to do.”
Eighth-grader Taylor Douglas, who led the team with seven home runs, was an honorable mention selection.
“Taylor jumped right in,” Bowers said of joining the team this season with eighth-grader Madi McDonald. “We expected her to do great things, and she did nothing short of that. That’s another Oliva Lackie in my mind. She’s got big expectations for her future, and I know that she’s going to keep getting better. I’m really excited to watch her blossom.”
Maurepas was also well-represented on the softball team with four total selections. Senior catcher Keegan Marchand, who hit .604 with 45 RBIs and five home runs with no strikeouts on the season, made the team, along with senior McKenna Lessard, who hit .457 with 27 RBIs and 35 runs while notching 132 strikeouts with a 3.54 ERA and 1.529 WHIP in 122.2 innings in the circle.
Senior KK Vicknair and junior Emma Gautreau were honorable mention selections for Maurepas. Vicknair hit .407 with six home runs, 34 RBIs and 24 runs scored, while Gautreau hit .426 with 15 RBIs and 33 runs.
Forest head coach Chasity Griffin, who led her team to the Class B title game, was selected as the softball Coach of the Year.
Maurepas was also represented on the baseball team, with senior catcher/pitcher Hunter Dupuy making the team after batting .435. Senior teammate Chase Guitreau was an honorable mention selection.
“They’ve both been playing since they were in the eighth grade,” Maurepas coach Anthony Gregoire said. “They had a great career. They played well for me. They improved every year. They deserve what they got. It’s a great honor for them, and I’m very proud of them.”
Gregoire said the chore now is figuring out how to replace Dupuy and Guitreau.
“It’s always tough to replace seniors, and it’s always tough to replace seniors that have had a great career like they’ve had,” he said. “Both of them went two ways for me. If one wasn’t pitching, the other one was catching. I never really had an ace. I had an A-1 and an A-B, and that was the way we rolled with it all year long. The biggest part that we’re going to have to find is two arms to replace that and somebody behind the plate. In all my years of coaching, it’s a problem I have every year being at a small school, but those young kids will step up quick and they’ll learn and somebody will fill those shoes real fast.”
Pitkin, which won the Class B baseball title for the first time since 1999, swept the individual honors as pitcher Garrett Edwards was named Outstanding Player and J.C. Holt, a former LSU player, was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Edwards, a junior, went 11-1 with a 0.46 ERA. He also batted .423.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE TEAMS
BASEBALL
Player School Class Stats
Garrett Edwards, Pitkin, Jr. 11-1
Grason Dauzat, Pitkin, Sr. .425
Jonathan Baker, Pitkin, Sr. .459
Chance McDonald, Converse, Sr, 10-4
Trevor Durr, Converse, Jr. 6-0
Aaron Sutton, Glenmora, Jr. 6-3
Ben Fonville, Glenmora, Sr. .394
Cody Lester, Quitman, Sr. .559
Bradley Koonce, Quitman, Sr. 11-1
Trace Williams, Hicks, Sr., .487
Landry Alligood, Anacoco, So., .458
Chase Gardner, Oak Hill, Sr.
Grayson Gulley, Runnels, Jr.
Collin Bueche, Runnels, Sr.
Hunter Dupuy, Maurepas, .435 avg
Max Chamberlain, Elizabeth, Sr. 522
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: GARRETT EDWARDS, PITKIN
COACH OF THE YEAR: JC HOLT, PITKIN
Honorable Mention: Hunter Rabalais, Anacoco; Tyler Williams, Anacoco; Logan Smith, Choudrant; John Bolmarcich, Elizabeth; Nathan Bordelon, Family Community Christian; Ryan Chessson, Florien; Clay Wright, Glenmora; Jimmy Miller, Grace Christian; Jacob Stansell, Grace Christian; Collin Cowgill, Hicks; Trey Norris, Hicks; Chase Guitreau, Maurepas; Cade Melder, Oak Hill; Kade Moran, Oak Hill; Adrian Nolen, Pitkin; Cason Womack, Quitman; Ricky Harrison, Runnels; Christian Howard, Zwolle
SOFTBALL
Player School Class Stats
Olivia Lackie, Holden, Jr., 21-2
Ashley Fogg, Holden, Jr., 427
Gracie Duffy, Holden, 8th, .420
Emma Hutchinson, Holden, Jr., .341
Brooke Ross, Forest, So., .454
Katie Rios, Forest, So., .351
Kelsie Bell Etheridge, Zwolle, Jr., 19-4
Olivia Sepulveda, Zwolle, Fr., .469
Kassidy Giddens, Castor, Sr., .592
Kelsey Giddens, Castor, Sr., .432
Keegan Marchand, Maurepas, Sr., .604
McKenna Lessard, Maurepas, Sr., .457
Abbott Stafford, Glenmora, Jr., .493
Shelby Lentz, Pitkin, Sr., .388
Gracie Rutherford, Florien, 8th, .380
Ashlyn Sepulvado, Family Community, So., .478
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: OLIVIA LACKIE, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: CHASITY GRIFFIN, FOREST
Honorable Mention: Reagan Stanley, Anacoco; Victoria Canter, Bell City; Kami Bumgardner, Castor; Macey Moss, Castor; Crisanna Weaver, Choudrant; Olivia Hennen, Choudrant; Victoria Parrie, Converse; Jaidyn Oliver, Family Community Christian; Sarah McDaniel, Florien; Abbie Ramage, Forest; Rivers Day, Hicks; Taylor Douglas, Holden; Haylie Hoffpauir, Lacassine; Emma Gautreau, Maurepas; KK Vicknair, Maurepas; Allison Beason, Negreet; Ainsleigh Gautreaux, Pitkin; Destiny Jones, Stanley.
