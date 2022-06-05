The Holden softball team captured its fifth straight Class B state championship this past season, and it showed in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s all-state team selections.
Lady Rockets coach Raven Andrews was selected the Coach of the Year, while Taylor Douglas repeated as the Outstanding Player. Holden’s Gracie Duffy and Raievah Craddock were first-team selections, while Alyson Fletcher was an honorable mention choice.
On the baseball team, Maurepas’ Piersten Sturges made the first team, while Holden’s Brant McSwain was an honorable mention selection.
Douglas, a junior, repeated as the MVP after batting .581with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs while going 25-8 with 194 strikeouts in the circle.
“I think Taylor’s definitely deserving of it,” Andrews said. “She was already a great pitcher, and I watched her make so many more improvements this season. Taylor Douglas does Taylor Douglas very well, like I said before. She puts in the work, and that’s why she gets the results that she gets.”
Duffy, a junior, batted .450 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs while moving from the outfield to second base and then to third base. She was the Most Outstanding Player in the Lady Rockets’ championship game win over Anacoco.
“I don’t even think she flinched,” Andrews said. “I don’t think she was nervous. You tell Gracie to do something, and she does it.”
“Gracie’s a very versatile player,” Andrews continued. “She’s one of those kids that’s ‘yes ma’am’, does what you need her to do, and no matter where you put her at on the field, she does her job, and she always produces at the plate, so we couldn’t ask for more when it comes to Gracie.”
Craddock hit .464 with 45 runs and 24 RBIs.
“She does phenomenal job at the plate in the nine hole bringing the bat around, passing the bat back to Taylor in our one hole, and she does a phenomenal job in the outfield,” Andrews said of Craddock. “I’ve never seen a kid track a ball like that before, so it’s great for her. Being that she’s only a freshman, it’s very exciting for her future.”
Fletcher, a freshman, made a move from the outfield to second base for the Lady Rockets this season.
“I think she adjusted and did a phenomenal job there, and she usually does a pretty good job at the plate,” Andrews said of Fletcher.
Andrews led Holden to the state championship in her first season as a high school coach.
“It’s really exciting because I didn’t expect to get something like this even though we won state,” Andrews said. “It’s just an honor.”
On the baseball side, Sturges filled multiple roles for the Wolves, batting .423.
“He was kind of our go guy,” Maurepas coach Anthony Gregoire said. “He got on the mound for us and gave us some good, quality innings. He was probably our hardest thrower that we had, but he also was solid in the infield. In the playoff game against Choudrant, we started him, and Choudrant didn’t really hit him that bad, but we just weren’t playing defense as well. When I walked to the mound, I pretty much kind of looked at him and said, ‘You want to stay in here and try to win this thing, or do we want to go defensively?’ He said, ‘Coach, it’s your call, but I think we’ll be better defensively,’ We chose to go that way, and we stayed in that game all the way to the bottom of the sixth.”
Choudrant led that game 2-1 and went on to grab a 4-1 win after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Choudrant went on to win the Class B state title with a 12-6 victory over Converse.
Gregoire said Sturges has several assists at shortstop and an over-the-back catch in the Wolves’ 4-0 win over Saline to open the playoffs.
“He’s got the middle of the lineup for us, and just kind of as he went, we went,” Gregoire said.
Like Sturges, McSwain was a multi-role player for Holden, batting .423 with five doubles, nine runs and 23 RBIs while going 5-4 with a 3.42 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 11 walks in 47 innings.
“He was the guy going into it, it’s ‘Hey, I need you to catch -- yes sir, I’ll catch. Hey, I need you to play first. I need you to play short, third, second,’” Holden coach Chase Hymel said. “If we would have thrown him in the outfield, he would have jumped in the outfield.
“He got sick early in the season,” Hymel continued. “He came back, then he had a wrist injury that knocked him out a few games. He wound up just fighting through it all. He was the epitome of toughness. He was everything we needed. You’ve got nine guys batting, but it felt like every time it was like he was the one that was up to bat in every big situation. Most of the time, he came through. He came through more than he didn’t.
“When we needed him to pitch, he gave us big innings, good starts,” Hymel said. “He did everything we needed. I’m so happy that he’s getting some recognition and people are starting to realize how important he was to us and what a great ball player he was on top of being one of the best individual kids at Holden High. He’s a great human being. He’s a great kid, and I’m just super happy for him.”
Retiring Choudrant baseball coach Tony Antley was selected Coach of the Year after leading the team to its second straight title.
Choudrant’s Landon Hennen was Player of the Year after going 8-1 with a 1.70 ERA and batting .404 with 32 RBIs.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE TEAMS
BASEBALL
Player school class stats
Landon Hennen Choudrant Jr. 8-1, 1.70 ERA, .404, 32 RBIs
Bryce McGuire Choudrant Jr. 8-1, 0.88 ERA, .333, 54 runs
Ty Simonelli Quitman Sr. .409, 21 RBs, 37 runs
Luke Morgan Quitman Sr. .342, 37 runs
Gage Remedies Florien Sr. .364, 25 RBIs, 12 SBs
Austin Tarpley Zwolle Sr. .443, 28 RBIs
Caden Craig Converse Sr. .395, 32 RBIs
Judge Boudreaux Converse Sr. .403, 41 RBIs, 51 IP, 77 Ks
Tate Hess Singer Jr. .473, 59 IP, 113 Ks, 0.71 ERA
Reid Rodriguez Anacoco Jr. .7-4, 2.64 ERA, 84 Ks
Hunner Perkins Pitkin Sr. 4-3, 64 Ks, 1.37 ERA
Brett Jinks Fairview Jr. .535, 4 HRs, 36 RBIs, 24 SBs
Jason Gormanous Elizabeth Sr. .494, 10 HRs, 36 RBIs, 52 runs
Cameron Parks Glenmora Sr. .468, 25 SBs
Seth Cook Grace Christian So. 10-2, 5 HRs, 50 RBIs, .466
Piersten Sturges Maurepas Sr. .395
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: LANDON HENNEN, CHOUDRANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: TONY ANTLEY, CHOUDRANT
Honorable mention
Sean Staggs, Saline; Kaden Bradshaw, Choudrant; Caleb Waters, Weston; Raylee Thomas, Family Community; Robert Sepulvado, Zwolle; Landon Strother, Fairview; Chase Taylor, Anacoco; Parker Stroud, Country Day University Academy; Jake Winegeart, Oak Hill; Jace Bageux, Lacassine; Clay Hebert, Episcopal of Acadiana; Noah Spears, Doyline; Caston Perkins, Singer; Connor Goleman, Pitkin; Luke Johnson, Grace Christian; Brant McSwain, Holden.
SOFTBALL
Player school class stats
Taylor Douglas Holden Jr. .581, 20 HR, 51 RBIs, 25-8, 194 Ks
Gracie Duffy Holden Jr. .450, 10 HR, 49 RBIs
Raievah Craddock Holden Fr. .464, 45 runs, 24 RBIs
Cali Deal Quitman Fr. .544, 6 HR, 38 RBIs, 2.13 ERA
Zoey Smith Choudrant Fr. .548, 6 HR
Sarah McDaniel Florien Jr. .445, 7 HR, 53 RBIs
Madison Holmes Stanley Sr. .519, 27 RBIs
Rayni Rivers Converse Jr. .612, 6 HR, 41 RBIs
Rylee Cloud Fairview Sr. .712, 12 HR, 40 RBIs
Bailey Davis Anacoco So. .475, 8 HR, 40 RBIs
Wynnlee Vincent Grace Christian 8th .514, 21 RBIs, 28 runs
Chloe Kelly Oak Hill Jr. .620, 16 HR, 49 RBIs
Allie Lipsey Monterey Sr. .484, 4 HR, 45 RBIs
Addy Bonsall Bell City Sr. .364, 25 RBIs, 35 runs
Giselle Fuentes Lacassine Sr. .500, 12 HR, 45 RBIs, 37 runs
Ava Davis Anacoco 8th .438, 20-2B, 37 RBIs, 37 runs
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TAYLOR DOUGLAS, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: RAVEN ANDREWS, HOLDEN
Honorable mention
Alyson Fletcher, Holden; Adri Johnson, Elizabeth; Jordan Williams, Saline; Kylee Johnson, Oak Hill; Lainee McCain, Forest; Lexi Normand, Doyline; Olivia Sepulvado, Zwolle; Maggie Guyotte, Quitman; Abby Robinson, Pitkin; McKenzie Brooks, Florien; Mary Wicke, Bell City; Riley Palmer, Stanley.
