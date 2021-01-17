(Schedule subject to change)
* -- Denotes district game
BASKETBALL
Monday
French Settlement vs. Baker at Walker (VG), 1:30 pm
St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement* (JV/VB), 4 pm
Tuesday
Pope John Paul at FSHS* (JVB/VG/VB) 5 pm
Denham Springs at Walker (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6:15, 7 pm
Springfield at Doyle* (JVB/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30
Live Oak at Catholic (B) TBA
Maurepas at Live Oak (VG) 6 pm
Covenant Christian at Maurepas (VB) 6 pm
Mt. Hermon at Holden* (VG/VB) 6 pm
Albany at Bogalusa* (G/B) TBA
Wednesday
Walker at Chapelle (JVG/VG) 5 pm
Live Oak at Amite (VG) 5 pm
Thursday
Family Christian at Springfield (JVG/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30
Denham Springs at East Iberville (VG) 6 pm
Friday
Mt. Carmel at Denham Springs (F/JVG/VG) 4:30 pm
Denham Springs at Central (F/JVB/VB) 5 pm
Northlake Christian at Springfield* (JVB/VG/VB) 5,6,7:30
Walker at Sophie B. Wright (JVB/VB) 5:30, 7
Ascension Christian at Live Oak (JVB/VB) 6 pm
Maurepas at Christ Episcopal* (VG/VB) 6pm
FSHS at Doyle* (VG/VB) 6:30 pm
Albany at Sumner (G/B) TBA
Saturday
Live Oak at St. John (G/B) 3 pm
SOCCER
Monday
Walker at Live Oak* (VB/JVB) 6, 7:30 pm
Tuesday
Denham Springs at Live Oak* (VG/JVG) 5:30, 7 pm
Central at Denham Springs* (B) 6, 7:30 pm
Wednesday
Dutchtown at Walker (G) 5:30 pm
McKinley at Live Oak* (VB/JVB) 6, 7:30 pm
Friday
Walker at Central* (B) 6 pm
BRHS at Walker (G) 6 pm
Dutchtown at Denham Springs (B) 6, 7:30 pm
Live Oak at Tara* (B) 6 pm
Saturday
Walker at St. Amant (G) 1 pm
Dutchtown at Live Oak (VG/JVG) 6, 7:30 pm
WRESTLING
Wednesday
Live Oak at Tuerlings Dual, 6 pm
POWERLIFTING
Saturday
Joey Chustz Invitational, at Denham Springs High, 9 am
