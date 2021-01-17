Walker-East Ascension boys Gavin Harris
Walker's Gavin Harris glides in for a score against East Ascension.

 Ralph Melancon | The News

(Schedule subject to change)

* -- Denotes district game

BASKETBALL

Monday

French Settlement vs. Baker at Walker (VG), 1:30 pm

St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement* (JV/VB), 4 pm

Tuesday

Pope John Paul at FSHS* (JVB/VG/VB) 5 pm

Denham Springs at Walker (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6:15, 7 pm

Springfield at Doyle* (JVB/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30

Live Oak at Catholic (B) TBA

Maurepas at Live Oak (VG) 6 pm

Covenant Christian at Maurepas (VB) 6 pm

Mt. Hermon at Holden* (VG/VB) 6 pm

Albany at Bogalusa* (G/B) TBA

Wednesday

Walker at Chapelle (JVG/VG) 5 pm

Live Oak at Amite (VG) 5 pm

Thursday

Family Christian at Springfield (JVG/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30

Denham Springs at East Iberville (VG) 6 pm

Friday

Mt. Carmel at Denham Springs (F/JVG/VG) 4:30 pm

Denham Springs at Central (F/JVB/VB) 5 pm

Northlake Christian at Springfield* (JVB/VG/VB) 5,6,7:30

Walker at Sophie B. Wright (JVB/VB) 5:30, 7

Ascension Christian at Live Oak (JVB/VB) 6 pm

Maurepas at Christ Episcopal* (VG/VB) 6pm

FSHS at Doyle* (VG/VB) 6:30 pm

Albany at Sumner (G/B) TBA

Saturday

Live Oak at St. John (G/B) 3 pm

SOCCER

Monday

Walker at Live Oak* (VB/JVB) 6, 7:30 pm

Tuesday

Denham Springs at Live Oak* (VG/JVG) 5:30, 7 pm

Central at Denham Springs* (B) 6, 7:30 pm

Wednesday

Dutchtown at Walker (G) 5:30 pm

McKinley at Live Oak* (VB/JVB) 6, 7:30 pm

Friday

Walker at Central* (B) 6 pm

BRHS at Walker (G) 6 pm

Dutchtown at Denham Springs (B) 6, 7:30 pm

Live Oak at Tara* (B) 6 pm

Saturday

Walker at St. Amant (G) 1 pm

Dutchtown at Live Oak (VG/JVG) 6, 7:30 pm

WRESTLING

Wednesday

Live Oak at Tuerlings Dual, 6 pm

POWERLIFTING

Saturday

Joey Chustz Invitational, at Denham Springs High, 9 am

