Springfield-Dutchtown girkls Johneisha Joseph
Springfield's Johneisha Joseph fights for a rebound with Dutchtown's Saylor Donaldson.

 Debra Ridgedell | The News

*Schedule subject to change

BASKETBALL

Monday

Pearl River at Denham Springs (VG), noon

Franklinton at French Settlement (JVB, VB), 5 p.m.

Episcopal Classic Tournament

Albany vs. Lake Arthur (G), noon

Madison Prep vs. Doyle (G), 3 p.m.

Hannan Hustle Tournament

Holden vs. Covington (G), 11 a.m.

Denham Springs at Sam Houston Tourney (VB) TBA

Tuesday

Maurepas at Ecole Classic (VB) TBA

Assumption at Denham Springs (JVG/VG) 2 pm

Episcopal Classic Tournament

Doyle vs. Central Lafourche (G), 10:30 a.m.

Madison Prep vs. Albany (G), noon

Hannan Hustle Tournament

Hannan vs. Holden (G), 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Sam Houston Tourney (VB) TBA

Wednesday

Springfield at Loranger (JVG/JVB/VG/VB) 4, 5, 6, 7:30

Hammond at Live Oak (VB/VG) 5, 6

Episcopal Classic Tournament

Dominican vs. Doyle (G), noon

Hannan Hustle Tournament

Fontainebleau vs. Holden (G), 2:30 p.m.

Haynes Academy Tournament

Walker vs. Haynes Academy (G), 2:30 p.m.

Ben Franklin vs. Walker (G), 5:30 p.m.

Denham Springs at Sam Houston Tourney (VB) TBA

SOCCER

Monday

Walker at Mandeville High Tourney (G) 6:50 pm

Tuesday

Walker at Mandeville High Tourney (G) 6:55 pm

Monday-Wednesday

Live Oak (B) – TBA

Tuesday-Wednesday

St. Michael Holiday Cup Tourney - BREC Burbank Soccer Complex

Walker (VB) TBA 

Live Oak (VG) TBA 

Wednesday

Denham Springs at Brother Martin (B) noon, 1:30 pm

