*Schedule subject to change
BASKETBALL
Monday
Pearl River at Denham Springs (VG), noon
Franklinton at French Settlement (JVB, VB), 5 p.m.
Episcopal Classic Tournament
Albany vs. Lake Arthur (G), noon
Madison Prep vs. Doyle (G), 3 p.m.
Hannan Hustle Tournament
Holden vs. Covington (G), 11 a.m.
Denham Springs at Sam Houston Tourney (VB) TBA
Tuesday
Maurepas at Ecole Classic (VB) TBA
Assumption at Denham Springs (JVG/VG) 2 pm
Episcopal Classic Tournament
Doyle vs. Central Lafourche (G), 10:30 a.m.
Madison Prep vs. Albany (G), noon
Hannan Hustle Tournament
Hannan vs. Holden (G), 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Sam Houston Tourney (VB) TBA
Wednesday
Springfield at Loranger (JVG/JVB/VG/VB) 4, 5, 6, 7:30
Hammond at Live Oak (VB/VG) 5, 6
Episcopal Classic Tournament
Dominican vs. Doyle (G), noon
Hannan Hustle Tournament
Fontainebleau vs. Holden (G), 2:30 p.m.
Haynes Academy Tournament
Walker vs. Haynes Academy (G), 2:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin vs. Walker (G), 5:30 p.m.
Denham Springs at Sam Houston Tourney (VB) TBA
SOCCER
Monday
Walker at Mandeville High Tourney (G) 6:50 pm
Tuesday
Walker at Mandeville High Tourney (G) 6:55 pm
Monday-Wednesday
Live Oak (B) – TBA
Tuesday-Wednesday
St. Michael Holiday Cup Tourney - BREC Burbank Soccer Complex
Walker (VB) TBA
Live Oak (VG) TBA
Wednesday
Denham Springs at Brother Martin (B) noon, 1:30 pm
