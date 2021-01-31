BASKETBALL
Monday
Scotlandville at Denham Springs* (JVB/VB), 6 pm
Central at Live Oak (B) 5, 6, 7:15 pm
FSHS at Pine (JVG/VG) 5 pm
Denham Springs at Family Christian Academy (JVG/VG) 5 pm
Maurepas at False River (VG/VB) 6 pm
Tuesday
FSHS at Springfield* (JVG/VG) 5 pm
St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle* (VG/JVB/VB) 5 pm
Albany at Hannan (G/B) TBA
Denham Springs at St. Thomas More (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm
Walker at Zachary* (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm
Wednesday
Pearl River at Albany (B) TBA
Walker at University High (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6:15, 7:30 pm
Scotlandville at Denham Springs* (VG) 6:30 pm
Thursday
Denham Springs at Central* (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm
Maurepas at Family Christian (VG/VB) 6 pm
Friday
Live Oak at Zachary* (B) TBA
Doyle at Springfield* (JVG/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30
FSHS at Pope John Paul (JVB/VG/VB) 5 pm
Holden at Mt. Hermon* (VG/VB) 5 pm
Central at Denham Springs* (F/JVB/VB) 5 pm
Bogalusa at Albany (G/B) TBA
Walker at Scotlandville* (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6:15, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville at Walker* (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm
SOCCER
Tuesday
Girls playoff pairings released
Wednesday
Boys playoff pairings release
