DSHS-Live Oak boys JaBarry Fortenberry, Chase Vallot.jpg
Denham Springs' JaBarry Fortenberry shoots as Live Oak's Chase Vallot defends during Tuesday's game.

 Michael Bacigalupi | The News

BASKETBALL

Monday

Scotlandville at Denham Springs* (JVB/VB), 6 pm

Central at Live Oak (B) 5, 6, 7:15 pm

FSHS at Pine (JVG/VG) 5 pm

Denham Springs at Family Christian Academy (JVG/VG) 5 pm

Maurepas at False River (VG/VB) 6 pm

Tuesday

FSHS at Springfield* (JVG/VG) 5 pm

St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle* (VG/JVB/VB) 5 pm

Albany at Hannan (G/B) TBA

Denham Springs at St. Thomas More (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm

Walker at Zachary* (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm

Wednesday

Pearl River at Albany (B) TBA

Walker at University High (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6:15, 7:30 pm

Scotlandville at Denham Springs* (VG) 6:30 pm

Thursday

Denham Springs at Central* (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm

Maurepas at Family Christian (VG/VB) 6 pm

Friday

Live Oak at Zachary* (B) TBA

Doyle at Springfield* (JVG/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30

FSHS at Pope John Paul (JVB/VG/VB) 5 pm

Holden at Mt. Hermon* (VG/VB) 5 pm

Central at Denham Springs* (F/JVB/VB) 5 pm

Bogalusa at Albany (G/B) TBA

Walker at Scotlandville* (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6:15, 7 p.m.

Scotlandville at Walker* (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm

SOCCER

Tuesday

Girls playoff pairings released

Wednesday

Boys playoff pairings release

