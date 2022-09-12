The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s reconfiguration of playoff brackets not only impacted Livingston Parish’s football teams, it also changed things for basketball, baseball and softball, especially for the parish’s smaller schools.
Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker will compete in Division I in all of those sports, but that’s not the case for other schools in the parish.
“Having more of an equal field is going to be tough for some of those (smaller) schools … because now it’s not a guarantee that they’re going to make the playoffs,” Doyle baseball coach and athletic director Tim Beatty said. “It’s going to be tough for some of the bigger schools, too … in baseball because it’s going to be a little harder now because it’s 51 schools now.”
Albany will compete in Division II in boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
“Different would be the word I would most use,” Albany girls basketball coach and athletic director Stacy Darouse said. “As far as a school, at my first glance, we are in Division II, but at the same time, that division looks very different for football as opposed to basketball or baseball or softball. To be honest with you, I took a quick glance at it Friday afternoon, but I think there’s a lot of questions surrounding this new configuration.”
“I think for football it’s probably the most the difficult because they’re already in season, so their mindset has been basically flipped upside down,” Darouse continued. “For basketball and baseball and softball, we have a little more time to adjust. Just looking at basketball, at my first glance, really the big thing that I saw was originally Brusly was supposed to be in 4A and now they’re back in Division II with us, so for the most part, not a whole lot changed for me personally with basketball.”
Darouse also noted Amite is in the Division II non-select group in boys and girls basketball after originally being a select team and winning its appeal.
Meanwhile, Doyle will also be in Division II in boys and girls basketball but moves to Division III to compete with French Settlement, Holden and Springfield in softball.
Beatty said he talked with Doyle boys basketball coach Daniel Kennedy and girls basketball coach Sam White about the changes.
“They didn’t find it was too bad of a deal because they were going to have to make that adjustment with us being 3A anyway, so they’re OK with it,” Beatty said. “On the softball end, I haven’t really had a chance to talk to Coach (Amanda) Decell, but she’s OK. She’s kind of worried about Holden, who’s won it (five) times in a row. They’re going to be playing Holden now, and Anacoco. Some of those teams are going to be a little tougher.”
Holden will compete in Division III with French Settlement and Springfield in boys and girls basketball but is in Division IV in baseball.
“The reason I don’t like it is because I like schools to all be in same classification,” Holden girls basketball coach and athletic director Pam Forbes said of the new playoff format. “For example, our baseball team is playing different people than our basketball team, and our softball team’s in a different (division) than our basketball. I just feel like it makes good rivalries …”
“I understand changes, and I understand they’re trying to make it work and make it fair,” Forbes said. “I just wish once you got in a division, you stayed in it for all sports, and I told my principal (LHSAA Executive Committee member Kris Rountree) that, so my principal knows that. Maybe after they tweak it a little bit, they’ll do that, and maybe they won’t.”
Beatty agreed with Forbes.
“It seems like you’re not going to have a lot of rivalries when the playoffs start,” he said. “Holden’s playing our softball girls, but we’re not playing the baseball team. I don’t know how they came about doing it all, but I’m just happy that we were going to have to make that jump up to 3A, and now we’re kind of settled back in with mostly 2A schools that we’ve competed against, and now we’ve got some lower classification schools like Anacoco and Choudrant. They’re in our division, which they’re traditionally a powerhouse in baseball, so it’s going to be fun to play some of those schools too, hopefully in the playoffs.”
Forbes also questioned the need to play district games with Holden in District 7-B with Maurepas, Christ Episcopal, Christo Rey and Mount Hermon. Maurepas and Mount Hermon are in Division IV in boys and girls basketball, while Christo Rey and Christ Episcopal are select schools in Division IV.
Doyle will compete with French Settlement and Springfield in Division III in baseball.
“On the baseball end, I think we got blessed to be honest with you,” Beatty said. “I think we’re going to match up well to start the playoffs.”
Maurepas is in Division IV in boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
“Honestly, everybody’s been asking for parity, been asking for things to be more even, and I think this is the executive committee’s attempt at that and … I think it’s worth a shot to see where we are,” Darouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.