Parish athletes in swimming, cross country and wrestling will compete at various events this weekend.
Swimmers from Denham Springs High, Walker, Live Oak and Holden will compete in the Capital City Swim League Championship beginning Friday at Crawfish Aquatics.
Prelims for girls in Division I begin Friday at 2:05 p.m. with prelims for girls in Divisions II-IV beginning at 5:35 p.m.
Boys prelims in Division I will be held Saturday at 8:05 a.m. with prelims for Divisions II-IV at 11:35 a.m.
Girls finals will begin at 4:15 p.m. Saturday with boys finals set for 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, Live Oak will host the Baton Rouge Metro Championship for cross country Saturday at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge.
The boys race begins at 8 a.m. with the girls race at 8:30 a.m.
Elsewhere, the Live Oak wrestling team will host a scrimmage Saturday.
