Tickets to the 2023 Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will be on sale until the end of the school day Monday, August 28, at the DSHS office.
The banquet will be held Thursday, August 31 at Forrest Grove Plantation with a social beginning at 6:15 p.m. and the ceremony to follow at 7 p.m.
