DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame

The Denham Springs High Athletic Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2021 were recently inducted at Forrest Grove Plantation. Front row from left are, Bob Ingalls, Lisa Dugas, Jennie Reeves, Helen Roux, representing the late Robert Roux, and Blaine Posey. Back row, Clint Earnhart, Michael Boone (Class of 2019), Bart Sutton, representing the late Lathan Sutton, Katie Roux Prescott, and Sid Garrison Jr., representing the late Sid Garrison.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

