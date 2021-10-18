There will be a little bit of a Denham Springs High flavor to the 2022 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in the spring.
Former DSHS and LSU basketball star Tasmin Mitchell and former DSHS tennis standout Jana Garrison Orillion are part of the 10-person class to be inducted at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on April 12.
Mitchell, who is an assistant on the LSU coaching staff, averaged 26.9 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as a senior. He was a four-time All Parish MVP and four-time all-state player at DSHS while being named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2005.
A member of the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame, Mitchell was part of the LSU team that made it to the Final Four in 2006. Heading into this season, Mitchell is third all-time points list at LSU with 1,989, averaging 14.5 points per game average in 137 contests.
Orillion, also a member of the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame, posted a 65-1 singles record during her time at Denham Springs High and was a four-time LHSAA singles champion. She was also a two-time All-American during her high school career.
She earned an athletic scholarship to play tennis at LSU, becoming team captain. After transferring d to Northern Illinois University before senior year, she won singles and doubles championships in the North Star Conference.
Her father, Sid Garrison, who founded the DSHS tennis program, was posthumously inducted into the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame last week.
The pair will be inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame along with longtime St. Thomas More football coach Jim Hightower, De La Salle football player/wrestler Tyler Lafuci, swimmer Shelly Ripple Rogers of Parkview Baptist, Baton Rouge High gymnastics coach Kevin Nee, and track coaches Rebecca Marshall of Southern Lab, Zachary Winfield of McMain and Joe Moreau of Pineville and Grace Christian are also in the class, along with Port Barre principal William Duplechain.
