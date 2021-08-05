School officials and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are pleased to announce the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
This year’s class, along with the Class of 2020, will be enshrined jointly on Sept. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Induction of the Class of 2020 was postponed last year because of the COVID pandemic.
Tickets for the banquet will be on sale at the school office starting August 12.
The Class of 2021 will be represented by three All-State athletes representing a variety of sports and one state championship coach.
Headlining the class is inventive coach Sid Garrison, who founded the DSHS tennis program and served as its first coach for 12 seasons.
Joining Garrison are three elite athletes who were each chosen to participate in All-Star games in their respective sports. Two-time All-State softball great Jennie Reeves went on to become a star catcher and four-year starter at LSU.
Blaine Posey, a two-time All-State baseball star, was also a two-time All-Parish pick, earning MVP laurels as a senior.
A dominating offensive lineman for the Yellow Jacket football team, Robert Roux was selected All-State and was honored by his teammates as team captain and his coaches as recipient of the Coaches Award.
Here is a look at the achievements of the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Sid Garrison (Coach)
Garrison was a man of great vision and humility, never seeking the spotlight, but always pursuing community excellence. In 1983, he proposed that DSHS form a tennis program so local junior tennis players could have the honor of representing their school. He coached the boys’ and girls’ teams for a dozen years with only one losing season, boasting five singles state champions, seven district titles, and a two-time national high school All-America superstar, his daughter, fellow Hall of Famer Jana Garrison Orillion. He also coached his son, Chad Garrison, who attained considerable notoriety in Louisiana prep tennis circles as well.
Garrison worked full time as an engineering specialist for the Louisiana Department of Public Works and was not an official employee of DSHS. Then-principal Louis Carlisle and athletic director Butch Wax determined that a faculty member would be assigned to provide administrative interface between the school and its non-faculty coach. It was a perfect marriage, leaving Garrison to focus exclusively on coaching. Through the years, he greatly enjoyed those relationships with faculty sponsors Becky Potter and Lloyd deGeneres. He exposed hundreds of kids to a great lifetime sport, several of whom earned tennis scholarships to play collegiately.
Garrison also oversaw the PARDS softball and baseball programs for four years, playing a key role in the city’s hosting of state and national Babe Ruth baseball tournaments. He was a board member for Recreation District 3 as well, vigorously promoting that six tennis courts be included in the then-new North Park sports complex for school and community use.
In each of these civic endeavors, he pursued his duties with a passion, such as the time he flew to Boston with an engineer to evaluate a track surface that was under consideration for the North Park facility.
He was a 1952 graduate of Live Oak High School, Garrison became an avid supporter of DSHS sports and an enthusiastic member of the Jacket Backers for many years. On occasion, at Yellow Jacket banquets and sporting venues, he was the “go-to” substitute for any Master of Ceremony engagements at which the venerable J. W. “Pee Wee” Day was unable to appear.
He was married to the late Dorothy Cain Garrison for 59 years, with whom he had three children. His family knew well that Sid Garrison’s singular role in founding and growing the sport of tennis at DSHS was the most satisfying and fun-filled experience of his life. He died in 2020.
Blaine Posey (Athlete)
A superb athlete in baseball and football, Posey was a two-time All-District and All-Parish selection, earning MVP honors once, while earning Class 5A All-State honors as an outfielder in 2008 and 2009.
A four-year letterman, his combined batting average as a junior and senior was .412, with a DSHS career record of 98 stolen bases, securing his selection to the LHSAA All-Star Baseball Doubleheader.
In football, his game-winning touchdown interception against Catholic High was legendary, ending a long drought against the Golden Bears. Posey played baseball at Alabama Southern and Baton Rouge Community College before earning a scholarship to Mississippi College. At BRCC, he was named to the Region 23 All-Conference Team and was one of only nine players nationwide in the Division I junior college ranks to be honored as a Rawlings Golden Glove recipient.
“Such a competitor,” former DSHS baseball coach Mark Carroll said of Posey. “He comes every day to play full-tilt, wide-open, hard-as-you-can. He personifies what we try to get them to do, playing every pitch, every game, full-tilt. If he was 6-foot-2, you wouldn’t be able to get into our park because of all the scouts that would be there to see him.”
He hit the ground running at the next level, earning a scholarship to Alabama Southern Community College, where the freshman had a .378 batting average, 26 stolen bases, and a .976 fielding percentage for the Eagles. As a sophomore, he transferred to Baton Rouge Community College, earning all-conference honors with a .333 batting average, 28 stolen bases in 29 attempts, 42 runs scored, and a 1.000 fielding percentage with zero errors in 92 putouts on the season. During the conference tournament, Posey raised his batting average nearly 80 points.
Recruited by LSU, Auburn, Tennessee and several smaller colleges, he elected to complete his collegiate career at Mississippi College, where he continued to display the same standard of excellence until his career was cut short by injury.
Posey was an outstanding football player at DSHS as well. Though only 5 feet, 8 inches tall, he was a fierce tackler and ball hawk in the secondary.
In October of his senior season, Posey’s 34-yard pick-six gave the Jackets a 7-6 victory over a Catholic High program DSHS had not beaten in its past 14 attempts. It was the Bears’ first district loss in 35 games, helping DSHS to an 8-3 record in 2008.
Posey is the proud father of a young son and, in addition to his employment with Ripzz Baseball, he is a volunteer assistant coach with the DSHS freshman baseball and football teams.
Jennie Reeves (Athlete)
In 1998 Jennie Reeves helped lead the Lady Jackets to the school’s first Class 5A state softball title. In 1998 and 1999, she was named Class 5A All-State.
She was a superb five-sport athlete, a four-year letterman in basketball and softball and was selected to All-District teams in three sports --basketball and volleyball (once) and softball (three times).
Reeves was honored as a Regents Scholar, a distinction wherein high school students voluntarily take the most demanding courses to prepare for college. She was a class officer multiple times and a member of Jackets Against Drunk Driving and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Her passion was always softball since she began playing catcher at age eight.
“She has such a great work ethic,” former DSHS coach Robbie Spangler said. “She’s willing to do whatever it takes and never questions it. She eats, sleeps, and dreams softball. She just has such a love for the game.”
Invited to play in the LHSAA All-Star Softball Game, she was forced to decline due to a scheduling conflict.
Reeves went on to become a four-year starter and star catcher at LSU. As a freshman, she broke into the starting lineup, starting 17 games and playing in a total of 35. Her fielding percentage was .974 with only three errors on the season. As a sophomore, she earned a 1.000 fielding percentage with zero errors in 34 games. The Lady Tigers won a ticket to the women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City that year, finishing third with games against such elite programs as Iowa, Stanford, Oklahoma and UCLA.
Her junior campaign was highlighted by starting 50 of 60 games while leading the SEC in overall chances and putouts and setting a school record in those categories for a single season. She set an SEC single-game high of 18 putouts against Florida and also Northwestern State. During her final season, Reeves led the SEC in fielding percentage by a catcher and recorded the fifth-highest single-season fielding percentage in LSU history.
Reeves has found her participation in the Big Buddy program to be immensely rewarding, tapping into a passion for children who live in difficult circumstances. Her experience as a former college athlete provides a platform to connect with young girls and serve as a mentor. Her current “buddy” is a high school girl who plays basketball, which happens to be Reeves’ second-favorite sport. Her ultimate goal is to become a foster parent, however, her current job situation is not compatible with such a commitment.
Joining a long line of Hall of Fame members who are relatives, she and LSU All-American baseball great Russ Johnson are cousins. Reeves is a 2004 graduate of LSU.
Robert Roux (Athlete)
Roux was a dominating offensive lineman who opened slashing holes for running back Kelvin Robinson, the school’s only prep All-American football great. Meanwhile, Roux quietly earned All-District laurels twice, unanimously as a senior, and capped a sterling Yellow Jacket career as a Class 3A All-State selection in 1978.
A three-year starter, during his final season he was chosen Offensive Lineman of the Week six times. He earned one of those honors in the game that mattered most -- against archrival Central when the two Top-10 teams battled in what many fans call “the greatest high school football game ever seen.”
The No. 9 Jackets upset the No. 3 Wildcats 3-0 on a 22-yard field goal with nine seconds left. Roux played a pivotal role in that game and as a key member of the first DSHS football team to celebrate an undefeated 10-0 regular season. As the playoffs began in 1978, the Yellow Jackets were the No. 1-ranked Class 3A team in the state.
Recognized as a rugged competitor, he commanded the respect of his teammates when honored as team captain and his coaches as recipient of the coveted Coaches Award. He was also named Best Offensive Lineman as a senior, referred to by coach Butch Wax at the time as “probably the best blocker ever at DSHS.” Wax went on to say, “You could count on him every play. He just did a super job. Robert never missed a practice and was a leader by actions more than words. When he talked, everybody listened.”
He was further distinguished by his selection to play in the LHSAA All-Star Football Game and by signing an athletic scholarship to play football at the collegiate level. Following a recruiting battle among McNeese State, Northeast State (now ULM), USL (now ULL), and SLU, he ultimately chose Southeastern. All the recognition and accolades Robert Roux earned were bittersweet since his father, J.D. Roux, was not able to see him play. He passed away the previous year, thus inspiring his son to dedicate every game to him as a senior.
Roux is connected to two members of the Class of 2020. He is the father of fellow Hall of Famer Katie Roux Prescott, who was a DSHS All-State athlete and the four-year starting shortstop for the McNeese State softball team. She coaches softball at Live Oak High School.
He also shares some significant history with Hall of Famer Bob Ingalls, who was the football team chaplain during Roux’s tenure as a Yellow Jacket athlete. Ingalls was instrumental in his decision to become a Christian and was honored to officiate his baptism.
Robert Roux is married to the former Helen Ball, the ex-Jacket cheerleader, and all five of their children are graduates of DSHS and participated in either sports or band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.