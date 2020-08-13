School officials and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are honored to announce the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Headlining the five-member class are two elite sports figures who are arguably the most versatile female athletes in school history. Lisa Dugas, a three-time Class 5A All-State softball great, was also a two-time All-District basketball star (MVP once), as well as a two-time Parish track and field champion in two events. She is the only female Yellow Jacket ever invited to play in the prestigious LHSAA All Star Game in two sports, a distinction unlikely to be repeated.
Sharing the headliner spotlight is Katie Roux Prescott, another star in multiple sports. She was honored as a Class 5A All-State shortstop in softball and was a four-year letter winner in three sports, a three-sport All-District selection (basketball, softball, volleyball), and a four-time All-District shortstop also named to the Baton Rouge All-Metro Team. Roux was the district MVP in volleyball and was selected for the LHSAA All-Star Game in softball.
Clint Earnhart was selected as the Class 5A All-State catcher after leading DSHS to a state runner-up finish in baseball, having earned All-District laurels four times -- a rare achievement for an underclassman, particularly at that position. He played in the LHSAA All-Star Baseball Game and went on to help LSU capture the Southeastern Conference title en route to the College World Series, winning the national championship in 1997.
One of three brothers to earn All-State honors at DSHS, Lathan Sutton was a Class B All-State pick during the golden era of boys’ basketball when the school reigned supreme by winning state championships in 1948 and 1950 with a runner-up finish in 1949. Sutton was also named to the Area All-Star six-man football team drawn from nine Class B schools in the greater Baton Rouge area.
Rounding out the Class of 2020 is longtime religious leader Bob Ingalls, who was selected in the Supporter category as one of the Yellow Jackets’ most loyal and devoted backers. He has volunteered as the DSHS athletic chaplain since 1975, some 45 years, and still serving. Ingalls also contributed to the spiritual well being of students, athletes, and coaches throughout his 20-year career as director of the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization.
While this class would normally be enshrined in September during the annual induction banquet at Forrest Grove Plantation, the event has been postponed until September of next year due to health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be enshrined jointly.
The postponement notwithstanding, we are pleased to introduce the Class of 2020 to the community.
Provided below are highlights of the athletic, scholastic, and civic contributions of these honored sports figures.
Lisa Dugas (Athlete)
Dugas is a three-time Class 5A All-State softball selection (1990, 1991, 1992) and a four-time All-District choice. She was also a two-time All-District choice in basketball (MVP once), plus a member of the All-Parish basketball team in 1992. In track and field, she was parish champion in the long jump (twice) and a member of the championship 400-meter relay team. She was also a star in the classroom, earning Class 5A Academic All-State honors in basketball.
Dugas helped lead the Lady Jacket basketball team to four straight district titles and a berth in the 1992 Class 5A state semifinals. As a senior, she led the DSHS softball team to the state quarterfinals. She is the only female athlete in school history invited to participate in the LHSAA All-Star Game in two sports -- softball and basketball -- joining Glenn Glass who is the only male athlete invited in two sports -- football and baseball.
Dugas earned a scholarship to play basketball and softball at Belhaven College. In basketball, she played point guard and shooting guard and was named Playmaker of the Year as a senior. In softball, she was awarded Best Defensive Player as a junior and senior. As a senior, she was selected Most Athletic Female, homecoming queen and Miss Belhaven College.
For Dugas, joining her late father, Tony Dugas, in the Hall of Fame is her biggest honor. Dugas’ favorite collegiate memory involves her dad, who attended all but two of her basketball games, home and away, over a four-year period. His devotion is even more impressive when considering that the team played on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in Mississippi, Alabama, or Louisiana. He drove three hours before and after home games and frequently longer for away games.
After graduation, Dugas coached basketball and softball at Southside Junior High School, where she taught for 24 years and coached for 17 years. She fondly recalls having coached fellow Class of 2020 member, Katie Roux, who was also was a superior athlete in multiple sports. In Dugas’ first year at Southside, the Lady Buccaneers won the parish championship in basketball. She is most proud, however, of her last team that won two parish titles in three seasons with an overall record of 52-1. Three members from those teams went on to play collegiate basketball. She also acknowledges the key role that Hall of Famer Nikki Leader played as her basketball and softball coach during her own playing days at DSHS.
Having stepped away from coaching and classroom teaching a few years ago, Dugas continues as an educator with Livingston Parish Schools as a special needs teacher traveling from school to school. She is a graduate of Belhaven College and resides in Denham Springs.
Clint Earnhart (Athlete)
Earnhart was honored as the Class 5A All-State catcher after leading DSHS to a state runner-up finish in baseball in 1994. Consistently outstanding play throughout the season earned him recognition as the District Golden Glove recipient, while his exceptional performance during the playoffs merited Earnhart’s selection to the elite All-State Tournament Team.
He was an All-District selection at catcher as a freshman and went on to earn it three more times before his strong performance as a senior catapulted him onto the All-State team. As the state’s premier high school catcher, he participated in the coveted LHSAA All-Star Baseball Game before accepting an athletic scholarship to play baseball at LSU.
A three-year letterman for the Tigers, he played a pivotal role in LSU capturing the SEC title in 1997 en route to the College World Series (CWS) and a national championship. In his first at-bat in Alex Box Stadium, Earnhart blasted a home run that served as a precursor of even bigger moments on a much larger stage in Omaha, where he hit three home runs in CWS play. One of his most memorable moments was in 1997 when LSU was off to an 18-0 start to the season and in the midst of SEC play against Georgia. With the score tied in the ninth inning, Earnhart belted the game-winning home run that kept the team’s momentum intact as the Tigers rolled on to their fourth overall national championship in Omaha.
Earnhart, who coached his son for 10 years in youth baseball, was proud to see Phillip join him this year as an alumnus of DSHS. Clint Earnhart is a 1999 graduate of LSU who lives in Denham Springs.
Bob Ingalls (Supporter)
A longtime ministerial and religious leader, Ingalls is regarded as one of the Yellow Jackets’ most loyal and devoted supporters. He has served as the DSHS athletic chaplain from 1975 to the present, some 45 years, with no end in sight. Known affectionately as Brother Bob by scores of students, athletes, coaches, and educators whose lives he has impacted, he was asked in 1975 by then athletic director and head football coach, Butch Wax, to serve as chaplain to the football team, a role that has since evolved to other sports as well. A regular fixture along sidelines and around dugouts for nearly five decades, Ingalls prays with Yellow Jacket teams before and after games, serving as a positive influence on campus and at athletic venues.
His selection to the Hall of Fame in the category of Supporter is significant. In its 10 years of existence, with 73 sports figures already inducted, only five have been Supporters, clearly the most challenging category for selection after athletes and coaches. He joins a small circle of local citizens led by the late Pee Wee Day, the first Supporter enshrined in 2012, who have freely given years of their lives, without compensation, in service of individual athletes, coaches, and the Jacket athletic program. Of his many accomplishments in life, Brother Bob is likely to be most proud of his long tenure as DSHS sports chaplain.
In 1992, Ingalls launched a 20-year career with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), through which he began an extensive ministry to coaches, given their key role as the primary influencers of young athletes. Over a period of two decades, he led countless early-morning Bible studies with local coaches. Upon his retirement in 2012, he had overseen the establishment of 48 FCA Huddles at high schools and middle schools throughout Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes, his FCA area of responsibility. He also started a very active collegiate Huddle on the SLU campus that continues to flourish.
It was estimated in 2012 that the FCA Huddles within his three-parish district spiritually influenced the lives of over 4,000 athletes and coaches annually. Many will recall FCA-sponsored events he organized through the years such as FCA Fields of Faith, FCA See You at the Pole, FCA Day of Champions, FCA Summer Leadership Camps, FCA Coaches Retreats, and the annual FCA Banquet.
An ordained minister during the years prior to his involvement with FCA, Ingalls served locally as a youth pastor, minister of music, and associate pastor, most notably at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. He is a native of Dotson, La., a small rural community in the northern part of the state. Brother Bob is a graduate of Louisiana College and holds a Master of Religious Education & Music degree from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. A 45-year Kiwanian, he is a past recipient of the local Kiwanis “Layman of the Year” award. Ingalls is also a founding member of Christ’s Community Church in Denham Springs, where he serves as a church elder.
He is married to the former Mary Trahern and is the father of a son and daughter. The couple resides in Denham Springs.
Katie Roux Prescott (Athlete)
Roux was the Class 5A All-State shortstop in softball (2009), but her overall prep career was not defined by that achievement alone. She is one of the most versatile female athletes in school history -- a four-year letter winner in three sports, a three-sport All District selection, and a two-sport All-Parish choice. She helped lead her softball team to the state semifinals in 2007 and 2009 and her basketball team in 2010.
Roux excelled in every sport she played. In addition to All-State recognition in softball, she was a rare four-time All-District shortstop who was also named to the Baton Rouge All Metro Team and was a finalist for The Advocate Star of Stars Athlete of the Year. Her exceptional play landed her in the prestigious LHSAA All-Star Softball Game as a senior. She was a three-time All District (MVP once) pick in volleyball and an All-District honoree in basketball remembered for her scrappy, spirited play. Roux was voted DSHS Most Athletic Female student and served as editor of the DSHS yearbook. Her 4.0 GPA throughout four years of high school earned her Honor Graduate distinction.
Following her prep career, she signed an athletic scholarship to play softball at McNeese State, where she was a starter all four seasons, earning two Golden Glove awards at shortstop and a spot on the Southland Conference All Academic Team (three times) plus the Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (four times). Roux was also lauded as a NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete and the SASOL Student Athlete of the Season in 2013. She was named to the Southland Conference All Tournament Team in 2012 and helped McNeese to conference titles in 2013 and 2014.
Roux also received an unusual honor when asked by her coaches to serve as the Cowgirl softball model for Marucci Sports merchandise catalogues and softball posters highlighting the partnership between McNeese State and Marucci that year.
After graduation, she remained with the McNeese softball program in a series of coaching capacities rising from student-assistant to assistant coach to associate head coach. Her current position is closer to home as the head softball coach at Live Oak High School.
She and her husband Stephen Prescott, are newlyweds, having met on her first day on the job at Live Oak when he invited her to play in a pickup basketball game. She and Prescott, current Eagle track coach and defensive coordinator in football, were married on July 17. Stephen is the son of David Prescott whose long, multi-sport coaching career has included stints at Live Oak, Central, and Tara high schools. The new Mrs. Katie Prescott is a third generation DSHS graduate whose parents, Robert and Helen Roux, were classmates there -- one a gridiron star, the other a Yellow Jacket cheerleader.
She has warm memories of two fellow Class of 2020 selectees. When her father was playing football at DSHS, he received spiritual influence from team chaplain, Bob Ingalls, who baptized Robert Roux at age 17, leading to his strong Christian faith that continues to this day. Also, while an impressionable student-athlete at Southside Junior High, Katie Roux was inspired by her basketball coach, Lisa Dugas, who dazzled her young players with various trick shots, among which was a legendary behind-the-head half court shot that she made consistently.
Lathan Sutton (Athlete)
Lathan Sutton is the most recent star from the golden era of boys’ basketball at DSHS to be honored by the Hall of Fame. During the late 1940s the Yellow Jackets reigned supreme in Louisiana basketball with Class B state championships in 1948 and 1950 and a runner up finish in 1949. Sutton, one of three brothers to earn All-State stature at the school, played a prominent role on all three of those high-profile teams. He was named to the Class B All-State team in 1950 as the Jackets secured their second state title in three years. By the end of this storybook era, five starters had earned celebrity as All-State athletes.
Sutton’s athletic talent was not limited to basketball since he was also a stalwart halfback on the DSHS six-man football team. Six-man teams were popular at the time with small schools that had difficulty fielding 11-man squads. The game was played on an 80-yard field with wide-open, high scoring contests the norm.
In 1948, Sutton was named to the Area All-Star team that drew its members from the nine Class B high schools in the greater Baton Rouge locale. These included St. Francisville, Greensburg, Central, Port Allen, Clinton, University High, Denham Springs, Redemptorist, and the Louisiana School for the Deaf.
Lathan Sutton joins his older brother, A. E. Sutton, in the Hall of Fame as both were All-State basketball players during that championship stretch. Three additional members of those teams, All-State performers Donald Ray Hood, Lancy Hill, and Raymond Harris are also Hall of Famers, as is their coach, longtime DSHS principal Grady Hornsby. In that era, the Baton Rouge-based Wedge Keyes Tournament was the most prestigious basketball tourney in south Louisiana, a by-invitation affair of the area’s best teams regardless of size or classification. The popular tournament that showcased top talent for several decades was inaugurated in 1950. The Class B Yellow Jackets of DSHS won that first Wedge Keyes title with Lathan Sutton as the top scorer.
A devoted father to two sons adopted as infants, Sutton was an avid hunter and fisherman who relished time spent with family and friends at his camp at Lake Concordia. Serving as a shift foreman upon his retirement, he worked for Kaiser Aluminum for 30 years. He dedicated much of his adult life to his faith as the longtime chairman of the deacons at Amite Baptist Church. He died in 2007.
