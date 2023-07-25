Lafayette Duhe LHSCA Servic Award

Denham Springs High football coach and athletic director Brett Beard poses with Lafayette Duhe after he was recognized by the Louisiana High School Coaches Association for 25 years of service.

 Photo courtesy of Denham Springs Football on Facebook

When Denham Springs powerlifting coach Joe Ryan nominated Lafayette Duhe to receive a service award from the Louisiana High School Coaches Association, it was something Duhe couldn’t turn down.

“I looked at it like this – I guess the people that were my mentors, most of them are basically gone or close to gone,” Duhe said. “I think a lot of times a lot of that stuff happens, and they don’t get their just accolades. They kind of fade off, and sometimes most people like us, we don’t want a lot of stuff. I don’t think any of us do this for accolades or for people to pat us on the back, but I think it’s nice that they do something like that to honor people.”

