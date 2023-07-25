When Denham Springs powerlifting coach Joe Ryan nominated Lafayette Duhe to receive a service award from the Louisiana High School Coaches Association, it was something Duhe couldn’t turn down.
“I looked at it like this – I guess the people that were my mentors, most of them are basically gone or close to gone,” Duhe said. “I think a lot of times a lot of that stuff happens, and they don’t get their just accolades. They kind of fade off, and sometimes most people like us, we don’t want a lot of stuff. I don’t think any of us do this for accolades or for people to pat us on the back, but I think it’s nice that they do something like that to honor people.”
Duhe, who is heading into his 29th year in coaching, received a plaque at last week’s LHSCA Convention in Baton Rouge recognizing him for his 25-plus years in coaching.
“Back when I was young and I first got into it, I kind of thought it would get this long, but I think after about 10 years in, around that area, I definitely knew that it was something I was probably sticking with for the rest of the time,” Duhe said.
In turn, Ryan said he was honored to nominate Duhe to be recognized.
“To me personally, it meant a lot,” Ryan said. “He’s someone that I’ve looked up to in this profession since we started working together. Our families are close, whether it’s going out to eat together, going to LSU football games together or just hanging out. He’s watched my kids grow up. I’ve watched his youngest go through high school, and I was able to coach him. Everything about it meant a lot to me that I was able to be a part of that and not only be there but kind of give him that nomination of reaching 25 years in the association.”
Duhe began his career at Pine Hills Academy in Gloster, Miss., followed by stops at False River, Bishop Sullivan (now St. Michael) and Live Oak before coming to DSHS.
Maybe the most important role Duhe plays at Denham Springs is as the head coach of the freshman football team, something he doesn’t take lightly.
“I had a couple of opportunities to move up, and some those other young guys, they can do all that, but this is kind of fun getting them when they’re fresh and kind of molding them that first year, kind of getting them where (DSHS football) Coach (Brett) Beard wants them to be, and then kind of handing them over and letting them kind of run wild after that,” Duhe said. “It’s a pretty fun little deal.”
“I’ve coached varsity when I was younger and I went to freshmen and I came back to varsity,” Duhe continued. “I’m kind of to a point in my life where I don’t necessarily need a title or notoriety or something. I just like being in it. I like being involved in it. Being a freshman head coach gives me a little freedom to kind of organize and put my own stamp on things. Of course, I do what Coach Beard wants me to do, but he allows me a lot of freedom to kind of do it how I want, when I want, and he just kind of requires a couple of things. I make sure those get accomplished, and the biggest thing is I try to hand them over in the spring to him ready to compete with their varsity group.”
Ryan said having Duhe in as the program’s freshman coach has been key throughout the years.
“He brings a wealth of experience in everything – in the classroom, sports, life, kids, everything,” Ryan said. “Having him in that spot is integral for those freshmen, and they love him. He does help bridge that gap from going from being a 13-14-year-old freshman to … here we are with the big boys, let’s go.”
Duhe is also an assistant baseball coach for the Yellow Jackets, noting he started his coaching career as head baseball coach at Pine Hills Academy.
“I got out of college and started being a head coach immediately and had to learn under fire,” he said. “I got to kind of mentor under Sam Taulli in Lafayette and learned a lot of stuff like what to do, what not to do, and I kind of went on my on my own and took what I learned from that and kind of went with it.”
Duhe was the head baseball coach at Bishop Sullivan and served as an assistant coach at Live Oak, coaching with Randy Sandifer and Greg Briggs, before moving to Denham Springs.
He offered up several memories during his coaching career, starting with the first football game he coached in and won at Pine Hills.
“We beat Trinity Academy,” Duhe said. “I don’t think it even exists any more. It was a big deal because we weren’t really that good, and we beat a team that was supposed to just kill us.”
Duhe also recalled going to the state finals with the Live Oak baseball team and the DSHS football team’s run to the quarterfinals last season as memorable moments in his career as well as coaching his son, Tristan, in football for four years at DSHS.
“I think the first time we won a playoff game with him playing was a big memory for me,” Duhe said.
Duhe said there was another unexpected reward after he received recognition from the LHSCA.
“I guess the best part was when they posted it on social media, just all the people that came out and were like, ‘Thank you very much’, and ‘Thanks for what you’ve done for me.’ That was probably the best part of the whole thing to be honest with you,” he said.
