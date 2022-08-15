DSHS HOF Logo-2.png

Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.

The class includes football all-state tight end William Cole Doiron, and athlete Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball, two years in basketball.

William Cole Doiron
Brian Scott Fontenot
David Troy Fontenot
Natalie Marie Landry
Marla Lee Rancher-Langlois

