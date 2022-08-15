Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
The class includes football all-state tight end William Cole Doiron, and athlete Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball, two years in basketball.
Joining them are David Troy Fontenot, who was an all-district safety and senior Defensive Player of the Year, Natalie Marie Landry, a two-time Class 5A all-state outfielder in softball and Marla Dee Rancher-Langlois, a four-year softball player, earning MVP honors as a pitcher and second baseman as a senior.
Tickets will be available at Denham Springs High School on August 22 for $50. A social will be held the night of the induction ceremony beginning at 6:15 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m.
William Cole Doiron
Though he did play basketball as a freshman, Doiron attracted more attention with his achievements on the gridiron.
In 1987, he was selected to the Class 4A all-state football team as the state’s best tight end in its highest classification. Often the target of quarterback Chris Lee, the Yellow Jackets’ first 1,000-yard passer in school history, accounting for nearly half of Lee’s total passing yards.
Against Lee High, Cole caught six passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. One reception put the game into overtime, and Mike Bencaz’s kick was good.
Maybe the most exciting game of the year was the contest between Denham Springs and Baker, which was the Yellow Jackets’ first win over the Buffalos since 1983, and Lee became the first passer in Denham Springs history to surpass 1,000 yards in a season.
Doiron’s speed and supple hands were rare for a tight end. As a senior he caught 41 passes for 513 yards and five touchdowns and was honored as team captain.
He earned a scholarship to Delta State, he majored in marketing and sales, putting to use his outgoing personality.
After graduating from Southeastern Louisiana University in business in 1996, he has been in industrial sales, He enjoys hunting with his sons and his father, welding, fishing, and riding horses.
He and his wife Lane have three sons, Kross 21, Kash 18, and Kye, 16.
One of Doiron’s favorite memories of DSHS football was eating breakfast at Myles Holyfield’s home after Saturday morning films, and listening and retelling how Big D (Coach Lloyd DeGeneres) let everyone know what they did. But perhaps most important are the lifelong friendships between players and coaches.
Brian Scott Fontenot
Brian Scott Fontenot was valedictorian, star quarterback, star shortstop and senior class president who burst onto the DSHS sports scene as a freshman in 1982 and never looked back.
He lettered in football four years, baseball three years, and basketball two years. As team captain, he led the Jackets to an 11-2 record and the state quarterfinals in 1985. His senior football stats are impressive: 587 yards rushing, 11 TDs while going 49 of 95 passing for 863 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Later that school year, the all-district shortstop helped lead DSHS to its first title in baseball while batting.361 and stealing 31 bases in 31 attempts.
In the classroom, he was co-valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA with the distinction of being on the all-A honor roll for all four years. He received four academic scholarships, choosing to attend Nicholls State University, playing baseball for the Colonels. He had 96 stolen bases in 115 attempts and a .950 fielding percentage. As a 1989 district champion, Nicholls played in the College World Series.
After graduating from Nicholls, he went to work for Wells Fargo where he is a senior vice president and state government Director.
He lives in Texas, and he and his wife Bobbie have two children, Jordyn Fontenot Hauser and Ashley Fontenot.
David Troy Fontenot
A heralded Class 4A all-state defensive safety in football (1982), David Troy Fontenot was also a two-time all-district safety and the district’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
He had a sixth sense for finding the football, resulting in nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries over two seasons. He set the school record for most interceptions in a season, with eight in only nine games, most turnovers recovered by an individual in a season (nine in nine games) and tied the record for most in one game with three picks that directly led to an upset victory over Hammond.
Fontenot capped a brilliant career on the gridiron with a selection to the LHSAA All-Star football game, though he was unable to participate because of previous baseball commitments.
Quoting from a Morning Advocate sports article October 29, 1982, prior to the Central game “…When asked about his best defensive player, he (Coach Butch Wax) says…. Fontenot just has that intelligence, that sense of being near the ball on defense. …Call it awareness, sixth sense or whatever you want to call it, he gets to the ball. He only has average speed, but everything else about his play is way above average.” It is rare to have such a rugged athlete as the team’s quarterback who prided himself, first, in being a “hitter.”
He was recruited by Louisiana Tech and TCU but entered the workforce after high school and is married to Cheryl Jones. Making their home in St. Amant, they have three children Larson, McCade, and Jaron.
He enjoys watching his boys play sports, and fishing and has worked at Eatel for 30 years.
Natalie Marie Landry
A versatile three-sport star and superior athlete, Landry was a celebrated two-time Class 5A all-state outfielder in softball (2011, 2012).
She also earned three-time all-district and All-Parish honors and was a two-time Baton Rouge All-Metro selection.
Her contributions as a team player helped lead the Lady Jackets to three state softball tournaments, and the state runner-up in 2010. Her performance in the LHSAA All-Star softball game resulted in the MVP Award.
Her AAU team, Chaos, won the AAU World Series title in 2011.
Landry’s softball stats are impressive, batting .415, with 27 RBIs, and topping that with Academic All-State laurels as a senior.
She also lettered in track three years and was ranked sixth in the state in the 55-meter hurdles as a freshman. She anchored the 400- and 800-meter relays and was parish champion in the 100-meter dash.
Equally impressive were her times and distances in the 100-meter hurdles (17.01), the 800-meter run (2:45), the shot put (31 feet) and the high jump (4-6).
In volleyball, she was a two-year letterman and received the Most Blocks Award as a senior.
After receiving a full softball scholarship to Northwestern State University, Natalie continued to excel. She started and appeared in 51 games as a freshman, getting 44 hits (including a nine-game streak), 10 doubles, and seven homers.
She majored in Criminal Justice and graduated in 2016.
She enjoys gardening, interior design and has coached at Zachary High School as an assistant in softball. She is currently director of the Mother’s Day Out program at First United Methodist Church in Denham Springs.
Marla Dee Rancher-Langlois
Better known as “Dee”, she was a versatile four-year softball star, earning District MVP laurels in 1995 for her sterling play as both a pitcher and second baseman.
In addition, she garnered both academic and athletic honorable mention all-state. She was named second team all-district as a freshman, first-team all-district as a utility player as a sophomore, and second team all-district her junior year at second base.
She helped lead the Lady Jackets to four straight district titles and was described by Hall of Fame coach Robbie Spangler as “both very coachable and very versatile….she’s the best second baseman I’ve ever seen.”
She earned a softball scholarship to Southeastern Lousiana, where she was a four-year starter and named to All-Louisiana, All-Southland Conference, and All-South Region teams as a senior (1999).
That season she batted .405 with 45 RBIs and 10 home runs. Rancher set SLU records for most hits in a season (68), most RBIs in a game (7), total bases in a season (117), most extra base hits in a season (27), and most career home runs (13).
During her tenure with the Lady Lions, she was also a part-time pitcher with a career 12-12 record and 3.46 ERA.
After graduating from SLU in 2001 with a major in special education, Dee went on to earn an advanced degree of Master of Special Education and Educational Diagnostician. She is now an IEP facilitator with Livingston Parish Schools.
She enjoys cooking, riding horses, working in her yard, and fishing.
She has three children, Malorie, Macie, and Rancher, who nominated her for the Hall of Fame.
