Denham Springs High School and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are pleased to announce the 2023 inductees to the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The 13th Hall of Fame Class members are Catherine Spangler Dehlin (athlete), Lekeisha Marie Lee (athlete), Thomas Dru Nettles (athlete and coach), Russell Todd “Rusty” Sanchez (athlete), and Anthony John Watts (athlete).

They will be inducted on August 31 at Forrest Grove and will be presented at halftime of the Denham Springs-Mandeville football game on Sept. 1.

Catherine Spangler Dehlin-1.jpg

Catherine Spangler Dehlin
Lakeisha Lee-1.jpg

Lekeisha Lee
Dru Nettles-1.JPG

Dru Nettles
Russell Sanchez-1.jpg

Russell Sanchez
Anthony Watts-1.jpg

Anthony Watts

