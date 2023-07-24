Denham Springs High School and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are pleased to announce the 2023 inductees to the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The 13th Hall of Fame Class members are Catherine Spangler Dehlin (athlete), Lekeisha Marie Lee (athlete), Thomas Dru Nettles (athlete and coach), Russell Todd “Rusty” Sanchez (athlete), and Anthony John Watts (athlete).
They will be inducted on August 31 at Forrest Grove and will be presented at halftime of the Denham Springs-Mandeville football game on Sept. 1.
Banquet tickets will go on sale Monday, August 7 with ticket sales ending August 25. The price is $50 (cash or check). Checks should be written to Denham Springs Athletic Association.
Hall of Fame honorees from past years are encouraged to attend, as well as friends and well-wishers of these honorees.
CATHERINE SPANGLER DEHLIN
Dehlin was a celebrated three-sport athlete and a 1990 Class 4A All-State basketball star lauded by USA Today as a Top Ten Player in Louisiana. She was a three-time All-District (MVP once) honoree who led her team to the state semifinals as a junior.
She scored 1,143 career points, one of only five Lady Jackets in the prestigious 1,000 Point Club. Spangler also earned Academic All-State laurels as a senior and honored as valedictorian with a career GPA of 4.0 over four years.
After being named team captain by her DSHS teammates and Most Athletic by the student body, she went on to star at Southeastern Louisiana University, earning Most Improved and Best Defensive Player awards with the Lady Lions.
Spangler was a three-time Conference All-Academic Team member, valedictorian of the School of Nursing, and a President’s Medal recipient.
She and her husband Mike have four children, and she works as a certified hospice nurse.
LEKEISHA LEE
A heralded Class 5A All-State basketball star (2010), Lekeisha Marie Lee led the Lady Jackets to a 30-1 record and the state semifinals as a junior, averaging 18 points per game.
She was a two-time All-District selection (MVP once) and a three-time All-Parish pick (Best Offensive Player once). Her honors would be even more numerous if not for an early season-ending injury as a senior while averaging 20 points per game.
Despite an abbreviated senior season, she is one of only five Lady Jackets to garner a spot in the elite 1,000 Point Club.
As an honor graduate, Lee achieved Academic Honor Roll all four years. As a freshman at Northwestern State University, she led the team in scoring and 20-point games and was one of only two freshmen nationwide to play 1,000 minutes. She earned All-Southland Conference basketball and academic honors despite sustaining another season-ending injury as a senior, ending her collegiate career with 1,346 points.
Graduating from Northwestern in 2016, she enjoys basketball, cooking, and dance, and has been employed with UPS since 2016.
DRU NETTLES
Dru Nettles was a rugged, hard-nosed athlete who thrilled Jacket fans as a two-sport star in football and baseball.
He was a rare four-time All-District catcher, the only freshman on an all-senior team that won the Class 4A baseball state title in 1986. Mature beyond his years, he was a field general to future LSU All-American pitcher Ben McDonald during that storybook season.
He won Golden Glove laurels twice as the district’s best defender and played in the LHSAA All-Star Baseball game in 1989.
As an All-District safety in football, Nettles holds the school record for most career interceptions (12), with three in one game. He was also a member of the Class 4A Academic All-State football team (1988).
A three-year baseball starter at Southeastern Louisiana University, he led the Lions to conference and regional titles in 1992 and was later chosen for the All-Decade Team (1990s).
While serving as athletic director and head football coach at DSHS, he took the Jackets to the playoffs eight of 12 seasons with two district championships.
He was part of the original creation of the Hall of Fame.
He enjoys vacationing and spending time with his wife, Shannon, and children.
RUSSELL SANCHEZ
Russell Todd “Rusty” Sanchez, a veteran of back-to-back Babe Ruth World Series in New York and Ohio, pitched his way to a career record of 30-8 with three no-hitters, en route to his selection as a Class 4A All-State baseball honoree in 1984.
He was All-District three times (MVP once) and led DSHS to a state runner-up finish as a senior and was selected to the State Finals All-Tournament Team. His many accolades propelled Sanchez to the LHSAA All-Star Baseball game in 1984.
Two years later at East Mississippi Junior College, having already earned All-State and All-Regional laurels there, he was named a 1986 ABCA/Rawlings National Junior College All-American, joining only eight other Yellow Jackets who earned the distinction of being a collegiate All-American.
An exceptional pitcher and power hitter, he completed his sterling career on the mound at Southeastern.
He and his wife Melinda have three children. Sanchez works for Shell Pipeline and enjoys fishing and playing golf.
ANTHONY WATTS
Only a sophomore on the 1979 Class 3A All-State Team, Anthony John Watts’ 11-4 record was the best among all elite pitchers that year, giving him the distinction of being a unanimous selection among the state’s best baseball stars.
He led the Yellow Jackets to the district title and the state semifinals during that storied season, boasting a 1.76 ERA with 100 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 111 innings pitched. He was a rare four-time All-District choice (MVP once), three times as a pitcher, and once as a shortstop.
Playing with an injured knee as a senior, he managed a 7-3 record (0.71ERA) and led the team in hitting with a .386 average, earning Honorable Mention All-State honors at shortstop.
After helping 14th-ranked Delgado Junior College to a 31-6 record at third base, Watts moved on to Southeastern, where he played as an infielder and designated hitter, helping the Lions to a 31-19 record, including a pivotal hit in an upset of 12th-ranked LSU.
He has coached Babe Ruth baseball over the years, and enjoys hunting, watching any level of baseball and spending time with wife Amy and his family.
