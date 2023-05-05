WATSON – A quartet of Live Oak high student-athletes will be continuing their academic and athletic careers after signing with colleges earlier this week.
The Eagles’ Skyler Martin (Louisiana Christian University) and Caleb Smith (Cornell College) signed to play football, while Lane Lusk (Northwestern State) and Logan Coley (Nunez Community College) signed in baseball during a ceremony Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
The baseball signings come with the Eagles competing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, which Lusk reflected on with his senior season winding down.
“Especially this year during baseball, everything’s kind of gone our way,” he said. “I’m grateful for it, and then toward the end of the season, me committing has just kind of been a dream come true.”
Lusk said his path to Natchitoches came together quickly with members of the Demon coaching staff coming to watch him play when the Eagles took on Denham Springs at DSHS earlier this season, which led to a visit to campus and an offer.
“I went and toured the campus, and it just felt like home, so it was an instant ‘Yes,’” he said.
“I had some other offers, but none of them really felt like home like Northwestern did,” Lusk continued.
Lusk said one part of his game impressed the Northwestern State coaches.
“They want me for my hitting,” he said. “Everybody can play defense, but their bottom line is if you can hit, you can play.”
Lusk said he’s also looking forward to playing for Demons coach Bobby Barbier.
“Coach was so down to earth,” Lusk said. “He was so welcoming, and I’ve heard stories about him just kind of being hands-on with the guys. He doesn’t kind of sit back … (Live Oak) Coach (Jesse) Cassard’s the same way, which is kind of what I look for in a coach.”
Coley took some time to soak up the moment after signing.
“It’s just unreal,” he said. “I’ve been working for this my whole high school career. I’m just excited for it to get started.”
He said Cassard connected him with Nunez, leading to a visit to campus.
“I went on a visit not too long ago, and I really liked it,” Coley said. “I feel like I can build my career from there. The coaches and pretty cool, in my opinion. I think they’re willing to help me, make me a better baseball player for sure.”
Like Lusk, Coley said the Nunez coaches liked his ability to hit the ball.
“They said if I can hit the ball like I’ve been hitting it and keep consistent like that, then I’ll find a way in the lineup no matter where,” Coley, a first baseman, said.
Meanwhile, Smith is headed to Cornell College, and NCAA Division III school located in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
“I feel amazing because it’s just an opportunity that I’ve always wanted and something I’ve always worked for,” Smith said. “I’d just really like to thank all my coaches and everything because I wouldn’t be here without any of my coaches, especially (Live Oak strength coach) Coach (Jared) Myatt.”
“It’s a nice little 13-hour (trip), but it’s definitely worth it,” Smith continued. “It’s definitely going to be a good experience, and a great place for me to grow up.”
Smith got connected with Cornell College through Live Oak assistant coach Nate Sarkisian.
“They talked to me, they watched my film,” Smith said. “They said they liked what they saw, and from there, it just began to blossom.”
That led to a visit to campus, and Smith said the coaching staff also won him over.
“It was an amazing campus,” Smith said. “It was really a great experience. I got to see what I’ll be doing in my future, and I really enjoyed it.”
“The (coaches), they really just showed that they really believed in me, and they really wanted me there,” he said. “It’s good to go where you’re wanted.”
Smith said the Rams are looking to use him on the defensive line and at linebacker.
“They were talking about having me start right away,” he said. “I’ve just got to go up there and show them what I can do and see if I can get that opportunity.”
“I believe in my talent, and I know if I keep pushing myself, I can do something,” he continued. “Going with them and just having that opportunity to play, I had to take it.”
Martin reflected on his football journey after signing.
“It’s a great feeling being able to do what I’ve been wanting to do ever since I started playing football at the age of 10,” he said.
Martin said former Live Oak quarterback Sal Palermo III, who plays at Louisiana Christian, helped him get connected with the LCU coaches and Palermo and showed him around the campus in Pineville.
“It’s just a beautiful campus,” he said.
Martin said he was also sold on the football side of things and praised the structure of the program, which is coached by Drew Maddox. He said the set-up is similar to the way Myatt, who previously coached at LCU, runs the strength and conditioning program at Live Oak.
“He (Maddox) has the same type of structure, and I just really loved that,” Martin said. “Coach Maddox is a great coach …”
Martin said the Wildcats will likely play him at safety.
“It’s very exciting honestly,” he said. “It’s come to reality that I’m really going up there. I’m just excited.”
