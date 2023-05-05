Live Oak signees

Seated from left, Live Oak athletes Skyler Martin (Louisiana Christian, football), Caleb Smith (Cornell College, football), Lane Lusk (Northwestern State, baseball) and Logan Coley (Nunez Community College, baseball) signed during a ceremony this week at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

WATSON – A quartet of Live Oak high student-athletes will be continuing their academic and athletic careers after signing with colleges earlier this week.

The Eagles’ Skyler Martin (Louisiana Christian University) and Caleb Smith (Cornell College) signed to play football, while Lane Lusk (Northwestern State) and Logan Coley (Nunez Community College) signed in baseball during a ceremony Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.

