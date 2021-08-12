There’s a different vibe among officials at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association when it comes to starting the fall sports seasons this year, and it’s got everything to do with the knowledge the organization gained in dealing with COVID-19 last season.
“We didn’t know back then what our opponent was, what offense it ran, what defense it ran,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said during a Zoom meeting with media members from around the state Thursday morning. “We had no scouting report. We now know what we’re dealing with. We now know what we can do to defend that, whether you believe or do not believe in the potential protections that you can take or the mitigated measures you can take to do so. I think we’re well trained.”
In a memo released earlier this week, the organization said any games canceled because COVID would result in forfeits. Bonine said it was done to prevent schedule manipulation by schools in an effort to improve their power ranking.
“The bottom line is that the superintendents wanted something that was cut and dry,” Bonine said. “They have shown that they appreciated what we’ve done in regards to not trying to have our director of the coaches association, Eric Held, to play schedule dating. If this school cancels or this school forfeits … He was trying to match people up and look at records and see if they could be competitive. Then it came down to, ‘Well, we would love to play them, but we can’t because we want to play this school because the power rankings are more if we play this school’, and it just became a mess.”
“At the end of the day, if you can’t play because of COVID, you forfeit,” Bonine continued.
Bonine said he’s “working on” waiving a rule that would penalize schools that forfeit more than two games. He said normally, a team that forfeits two games in a season is placed on a probationary period.
“There’s not going to be anybody penalized, just like it was during the COVID year, because they can’t play,” he said.
“I don’t think the forfeitures are going to turn out to be a big deal, but (COVID) cases are going to happen,” Bonine continued. “I just don’t think it’s going to happen as much because there’s a lot of schools across our state that don’t want to miss any games, and they’re going to take every precautionary measure necessary to do so …”
When it comes volleyball, Bonine said he realizes scheduling is different, saying teams that are forced to quarantine because of COVID could potentially miss up to double-digit games. He said volleyball teams will have to play 20 games in order to qualify for the playoffs.
“You may not be where you should be in the bracket, but you’re going to be on the bracket but just moved to the end of the bracket,” he said. “All of that was taken into consideration. I honestly don’t think there’s going to be a large number of incidents. I truly believe that the schools, starting with the parish boards … down to the coaches and the athletes, know what they’ve got to do. It’s clear what they’ve got to do, how they’ve got to do it.”
LHSAA assistant commissioner Karen Hoyt said she’s confident heading into the volleyball season, noting there’s a state issued mask mandate for indoor events but no attendance restrictions because of COVID.
“I feel like we’re in a really good spot,” she said. “I talked with the Pontchartrain Center this week about the volleyball championships. They feel very confident that they have all measures in place.”
Hoyt said the volleyball championships will likely be held in multiple sessions like last season’s event.
“We felt like those were very beneficial for all involved, being able to sanitize in between those sessions, so I feel confident that we’ll keep that in place moving forward,” she said.
Bonine also said the LHSAA isn’t going to encourage student athletes, coaches and personnel to get vaccinated.
“If you’ve seen what’s gone on, not only in our state, but in the United States, it’s been something that’s basically a political ping pong,” Bonine said. “In our state, you have the governor making mandates, and in our state, you have the attorney general stating something differently. We’re not going to get involved in that.”
Other notes
Hoyt, who is also in charge of basketball, said the National High School Federation has passed the implementation of a shot clock beginning with the 2023-24 school year. She said Louisiana hasn’t adopted the rule ‘at this time.’
“Our coaches (have) mixed emotions on that,” she said. “We have several that are in favor of that. Most are not in favor of a shot clock.”
Hoyt said there are “multiple layers” to the shot clock issue, noting it would cost $3,000 to $5,000 per gym just for equipment. That doesn’t factor in training of officials and having a shot clock operator on site.
“We all know the struggles our schools are having right now with COVID related (issues),” she said. “It’s a financial hardship on all of them. I think it’s going to be pretty tough, especially for our small schools, to implement a shot clock,” Hoyt said.
- Assistant commissioner Michael Federico said the state swim meet will be heading back to Sulphur at the SPAR Complex on Nov. 17-20, returning to a 'standard’ format with prelims on the first day and finals on the second day.
Last season’s meet moved to Shreveport because of damage to the Lake Charles area from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The format of the meet was also changed because of COVID 19.
- The soccer state tournament will be held Feb. 14-17 at Southeastern Louisiana University.
- The state bowling tournament will be held March 29-30.
- Assistant commissioner Adam MacDowell said the start of the cross country season is in “great shape” with no changes made to the season because of COVID. Practices are already under way with the first meets set for August 30. The state meet will be held Nov. 15-16 at Northwestern State University.
MacDowell said he doesn’t see any COVID issues arising to effect wrestling, track and field and tennis seasons.
- Assistant commissioner Lee Sanders presented a chart currently showing 848 football officials after working with 1,078 last season. There are 275 volleyball officials after working with 291 last season. He said over 2,000 officials have been trained in the past year.
“The data and the research tells us that when we get officials through the third year, they’re more likely to stay and work lots of games,” Sanders said. “We tend to lose them in the first and second year, so that’s why we’re trying to do some things to provide better training for them on the front end of their career.”
Sanders said he’s expecting to get some officials who may have not worked last season because of COVID back in the fold.
- The state powerlifting meet will be held March 24-26 at Louisiana-Monroe.
- The state gymnastics meet will be held April 8-9 at Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
- The state golf tournament will be held in May 2-3 in Lafayette.
- Louisiana High School Coaches Association director Eric Held said the group’s convention will return to the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge in 2022, with dates to be determined.
“While this year was a success, there’s always things that we can do better,” Held said of the convention. “We’re already looking at ways to increase attendance and work on professional development opportunities as well.”
