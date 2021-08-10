The Louisiana High School Athletic Association and its member schools have one full year of sports under their collective belt while dealing with COVID.
In a memo released Tuesday, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine expressed confidence this year’s fall seasons will go on based on experiences incurred and how they were handled by schools, coaches and medical personnel last season.
At the same time, games missed because of COVID-related reasons will be considered forfeits.
“But please know, unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate avoidance of opponents for sport specific power ranking reasons,” the memo reads. “Now having preventive measures that can be taken to avoid issues with the virus, any/all reasons that may occur as it relates to COVID that prevents your school (s) not to fulfill a regular and/or post season game, contest, match, or meet will result in a forfeiture.”
Last season, regular season games not played because of COVID reasons were considered no-contests, and teams had to meet a minimum number of games played in order to qualify for the playoffs.
“I think that that was a direct reaction to people being upset or feeling like other programs either canceled games or rescheduled games just trying to secure their power points and trying to manipulate that,” Springfield principal Spencer Harris, who is a member of the LHSAA’s Executive Committee, said. “I do think that happened.”
“It makes it difficult to police that, and I understand the LHSAA’s statement on it trying to, but unfortunately, if people are being dishonest, or they’re trying to manipulate things, it is harder for them to police,” Harris continued.
There were no vaccines for COVID last fall sports season.
Also, the memo leaves issues such as masking and social distancing up to parish school districts, with Livingston Parish athletic director Steve Parrill saying the school system will follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ current mask mandate as school begins.
“I’m cautiously optimistic with the return of athletics,” Parrill said. “We’re under the indoor mask mandate right now. We’re going to follow the governor’s proclamation. If that changes, then we would change. At this point, we’re bound by that proclamation.”
“This (current) mandate goes until Sept. 1,” Parrill continued. “It would be nice if we could get out from under the mask mandate then, but the direction that COVID is trending, I just don’t know.”
Harris pointed out Sept. 1 will take football teams through scrimmages and jamborees. Friday, Sept. 3 is the first date of the regular season in football for parish teams.
Most parish volleyball teams will begin scrimmaging next week, with jamborees to follow.
“Week 1 could be something different,” Harris said. “He (Edwards) could change it before that guideline. He could come out and say numbers are going up, so we have to change it. We don’t know and don’t have any control over that.
“All summer, we’ve kind of worked on trying to get ready for our school to be kind of back to normal and get a fresh start after the last couple of years, and with all this kicking up, it’s like déjà vu all over again. It’s like we’re living in Groundhog Day with Bill Murray or something. It seems like you just start over again doing the same thing.”
