Doyle will be moving up to Class 3A based on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s final classifications and divisions for 2022-24, which were released Thursday.
In divisional sports, Doyle will be in Division III in cross country and boys golf, Division II in girls golf and Division IV in volleyball.
Here’s a breakdown of where Livingston Parish’s other schools stand:
Denham Springs High, Live Oak and Walker will remain in Class 5A and will be in Division I for cross country, boys and girls golf, volleyball, soccer, swimming and tennis.
Albany will remain in Class 3A and will be in Division II for cross country and boys golf and Division I in girls golf.
Springfield will remain in Class 2A and will be in Division III for boys golf, Division II for girls golf and Division IV in volleyball.
French Settlement will remain in Class 2A and will be in Division III for boys golf and Division II in girls golf.
Holden and Maurepas will both remain in Class B. Maurepas will be in Division V for cross country, while Holden will be in Division IV for cross country and swimming.
