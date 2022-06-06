The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its first list of select and non-select schools Monday evening after the organization’s executive committee voted to change the definition of ‘select’ schools during its summer meeting last week.
All of Livingston Parish’s high schools will remain non-select schools after the committee elected to include magnet schools, schools with magnet components, lab schools, charter schools, tuition-based schools and parishes that allow open enrollment in public schools as select schools.
Schools have until June 21 to file appeals in regard to placement, and all basic districts approved for next school year will remain the same.
The biggest change on that front for schools in Livingston Parish Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker combining with East Ascension, St. Amant and Dutchtown to form District 5-5A.
Also, Doyle moves up to Class 3A to form District 6-3A with Collegiate Baton Rouge, Glen Oaks, Madison Prep, Mentorship Academy, Parkview Baptist, Port Allen and University Lab.
The memo also states that there is no need for schools to reschedule games because the select/non-select designation applies solely for postseason purposes.
The list does not contain divisional classifications for the new select schools. Those will be released in July after the LHSAA executive committee has heard all appeals.
The full LHSAA memo with the lists can be found below.
